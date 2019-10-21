Workday Rising Event Highlights The Medium-Term Bull Case

Workday's (NASDAQ:WDAY) latest analyst day inspired confidence in the company’s multi-year growth potential, driven by its strong cloud product portfolio and product pipeline, underpinned by its market leadership in the various business segments it operates in. Consequently, Workday looks well-positioned to reach to the upper echelon of the software industry. Projecting revenue growth of 20% over the next couple of years and applying a 9.6X EV/Sales industry multiple, I estimate fair value of WDAY shares at $185.6 per share, representing an upside of 20% from current price levels. Thus, I believe shares presently offer an attractive entry point for a growing company in the cloud industry.

A Jam-packed Analyst Day

At its recent analyst day ("Workday Rising") that hosted more than 14K attendees, Workday directed its attention to production innovations, the continued incorporation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to automate processes ranging from recruitment to accounting. It also highlighted the importance of WDAY’s unified platform, which is expected to roll out in 1H 2020.

Product Innovation Remains a Priority

In the Human Capital Management (HCM) business segment, the company provided an update on its talent optimization tools, namely "Skills Insights" and "Talent Marketplace," both of which provide employers the means to acquire deeper insights into employees’ skillsets, while also allowing employees to better optimize career opportunities within the workplace, and consequently enhance retention rates. Further, the company also discussed its Workday People Analytics and Discovery Boards, which utilize augmented analytics to visualize data and clarify the drivers of critical business trends. Moreover, Workday Credentials and Wayto by Workday will also remove frictions related to the issuance, management, and verification of credentials.

Meanwhile, WDAY also showcased " Workday Accounting Center" and "Plan to Execute" tools which streamline and automate the accounting process. Management disclosed new features that will automate key accounting processes, including supplier invoice automation and anomaly detection. "Plan to Execute," a new planning tool, will be available to clients using Adaptive Insights and Workday Financial Management. This product gives users the ability to better visualize their budget plans, compare the variance between spending and plan, and monitor spending effectively.

Also, management highlighted the importance of the "Workday Cloud Platform" which extends existing offerings and provides unique value to customers to build applications for themselves. At present, the platform has 79 customers with 59 live apps. The product will be available in 1H 2020, but this might drive meaningful growth within the next few years.

In total, the company announced nine new SKUs that will be introduced to the market in FY 2020. A positive takeaway is that these product announcements reflect WDAY’s thrust to continue to out-innovate the competition. Based on estimates, the company invests around 30% of revenues in R&D, more than the 23% of revenues on R&D spend of SaaS companies. Over time, this should create considerable competitive advantages for WDAY over its peers.

Demand to Remain Solid

Workday also remains a market leader in the Human Capital Management space with features and functionalities ahead of other SaaS HCM offerings. In particular, WDAY’s ability to innovate and deliver new features allows it to respond to customer demand and improve customer retention.

Its financial segment is also gaining momentum, supported by the easing of cloud security concerns and maturing cloud offerings. It was noted that Workday has managed to narrow the feature functionality gap and has seen some standalone wins in the space, building a relatively stronger presence in financial services and healthcare.

Notably, the primary driver of the shift to the cloud is mainly customers' inclinations to adopt more modern technology as customers are increasingly looking at tools that will enhance their operating processes beyond cost savings. This trend favors vendors like Workday over legacy solutions in the market, such as SAP and ADP. However, replacing older systems that are embedded in a company’s process can take more than a year – a hindrance that could delay potential deals.

Overall, demand trends are strong, with WDAY well-positioned to capitalize in the long run.

Four Drivers of Sustained Growth: International, Financials, Old Customers and Procurement

WDAY also outlined the following drivers for sustained growth in the coming years:

Increasing International Exposure: While WDAY has captured a 40% market share of the Fortune 500 in its HCM segment, there is potential to expand its business in international markets with only 11% market penetration within the Global 2000. It also plans to win large enterprise customers in Japan, Germany, and France.

Financials Penetration: Management is optimistic about the financials segment, which has grown steadily. Its pipeline reveals that the transition to the cloud within the enterprise space is still gaining traction.

Increasing Up-Sell and Cross-Sell on Old Clients: With the nine new SKUs this year, management also discussed the potential for continued traction with its existing client base. Historically, 45% of customers buy a new SKU within a year from rollout.

Focus on Procurement: The company also cited the success of Coupa Software in procurement, validating the considerable potential in this market. Procurement would serve to expand focus, with the potential to sell the product on a standalone basis in the future. Workday shared that more than 650 WDAY customers used procurement and highlighted that the attach rates for procurement is 85% for the core financials segment.

Financial Performance: Top-line Growth and Margin Expansion

WDAY is guided to post double-digit gains on its top line, driven by the growth levers outlined above, i.e., continued share gains in the HCM North America business, international expansion, market penetration within financials, and the release of new products and innovations. Assuming these initiatives gain traction, I believe revenues can hit $3.59 billion in FY 2020 (+27% YoY) and $4.32 billion in FY 2021 (+20% YoY), Meanwhile, net profits should reach $413 million in FY 2020 and $530 million in FY 2021, with net margins increasing from 11.5% to 12.2% for the same period. The projected margin expansion is based on the shift in product mix as guided, along with benefits from upcoming growth initiatives and R&D efforts.

Thus, I believe the fair value for WDAY lies at $185.6 per share using a 9.6X EV/Sales Industry Multiple of similar SaaS companies, though macroeconomic uncertainties are a risk to potential deals, and could ultimately impact the realization of top-line projections. Notwithstanding this risk, the company’s continued efforts on product innovations and market innovations should support the valuation assumptions. The fair value calculation implies an upside of 20% from current price levels.

Conclusion

Overall, WDAY’s analyst day event reiterated the medium-term thesis. Specifically, growth levers such as further expansion into international markets, greater market penetration in the financials segment, greater focus on procurement, and uptake of new products to its existing client base. These growth initiatives are supported by the company’s continued focus on product innovation – which should provide a competitive advantage over other cloud providers amid a strong demand environment.

