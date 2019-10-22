Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/17/19

Includes: AGO, EFF, PPR, WDAY, WNDM, ZM
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sanara MedTech (OTCQB:WNDM);
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and;
  • Workday (WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Taylor Devices (TAYD);
  • Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun (NRGX);
  • Independence Contract Drilling (ICD);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Reata Pharm (RETA);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Fiserv (FISV), and;
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Mastercard (MA);
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Vir Biotechnology (VIR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Svf Endurance

BO

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

JB*

$19,000,000

2

Nixon Ronald T

DIR, BO

Sanara MedTech

WNDM

JB*

$8,000,005

3

Ivascyn Daniel J

O

Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun

NRGX

B

$2,947,582

4

Stuckert James W

DIR, BO

Sanara MedTech

WNDM

JB*

$1,500,001

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,114,102

6

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,082,601

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$1,003,099

8

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$356,689

9

Sochet Ira

BO

Taylor Devices

TAYD

B

$125,721

10

Bates Thomas R Jr

DIR

Independence Contract Drilling

ICD

B

$16,642

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Smith Gordon

PR, COO, CEO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$9,992,873

2

Pinto Daniel E

PR, COO, CEO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$6,387,200

3

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,286,196

4

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$5,661,028

5

O Brien Deirdre

VP

Apple

AAPL

AS

$2,915,904

6

Yabuki Jeffery W

CB, CEO

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$2,658,224

7

Hammonds Kimberly

DIR

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$2,617,962

8

Pickles David Randall

CTO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$2,093,178

9

Castellanos Elaine

AO

Reata Pharm

RETA

AS

$2,066,240

10

Sisco Robynne

PR, CFO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$1,867,596

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.