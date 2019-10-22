Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/17/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/17/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Sanara MedTech (OTCQB:WNDM);

Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and;

Workday (WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Taylor Devices (TAYD);

Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun (NRGX);

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD);

Trade Desk (TTD);

Reata Pharm (RETA);

Okta (OKTA);

Fiserv (FISV), and;

Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Mastercard (MA);

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Vir Biotechnology (VIR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Svf Endurance BO Vir Biotechnology VIR JB* $19,000,000 2 Nixon Ronald T DIR, BO Sanara MedTech WNDM JB* $8,000,005 3 Ivascyn Daniel J O Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun NRGX B $2,947,582 4 Stuckert James W DIR, BO Sanara MedTech WNDM JB* $1,500,001 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,114,102 6 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,082,601 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $1,003,099 8 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $356,689 9 Sochet Ira BO Taylor Devices TAYD B $125,721 10 Bates Thomas R Jr DIR Independence Contract Drilling ICD B $16,642

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Smith Gordon PR, COO, CEO JPMorgan Chase JPM AS $9,992,873 2 Pinto Daniel E PR, COO, CEO JPMorgan Chase JPM AS $6,387,200 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,286,196 4 Horowitz Benjamin A DIR OKTA OKTA AS $5,661,028 5 O Brien Deirdre VP Apple AAPL AS $2,915,904 6 Yabuki Jeffery W CB, CEO Fiserv FISV AS $2,658,224 7 Hammonds Kimberly DIR Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $2,617,962 8 Pickles David Randall CTO Trade Desk TTD AS $2,093,178 9 Castellanos Elaine AO Reata Pharm RETA AS $2,066,240 10 Sisco Robynne PR, CFO Workday WDAY AS $1,867,596

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.