Enterprise Products Partners Rewards Investors Yet Again

With the 6.4% yield, 4-5% annual DCF growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, Enterprise Products Partners provides a reasonable chance at 12.1-13.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

The company's fundamentals are as strong as ever, with Enterprise Products Partners posting record adjusted EBITDA and a DCF coverage ratio of 1.8.

Since I initiated my coverage in Enterprise Products Partners in July, the company's unit price has declined 9.5% compared to the S&P 500's 0.6% decline.

I'm a firm believer that the markets are efficient in pricing individual stocks over the long-term, but I also believe the markets often inefficiently price stocks over the short-term to medium-term.

The irrational nature of equity markets can often lead a company's stock or unit price to suffer while its fundamentals remain intact.

Image Source: AZ Quotes

One recent example of this that we'll be examining is the case of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) (hereafter referred to as Enterprise).

Since I initiated my coverage of Enterprise in July, the company's unit price has fallen 9.5% while the S&P 500 has only fallen 0.6% during that same time.

As investors, we need to ask ourselves whether there is a valid reason for this sell off or if this is just yet another example of equity markets acting irrationally.

We'll be discussing Enterprise's distribution safety and growth potential, its fundamentals and risks, in addition to Enterprise's unit price compared to what I believe to be its fair value.

I'll then conclude the article by offering my prediction of Enterprise's total return potential from its current valuation.

A Very Safe And Steady 6%+ Distribution

A massive yield is one thing, but as a dividend growth investor, dividend safety and growth potential are among the key considerations for me when examining a potential investment.

We'll be briefly re-examining the safety of Enterprise's distribution by covering the company's most recent DCF payout ratio.

As announced in Enterprise's Q2 2019 results at the end of July, Enterprise reported record volumes and record cash flow from operations.

The 21% increase in Enterprise's DCF to a record $1.7 billion allowed Enterprise to post a record 1.8 times coverage of the $0.44 per unit cash distribution.

And if investors think that Enterprise's strong results in Q2 were just a fluke, Enterprise's YTD DCF of $3.4 billion provided 1.7 times coverage of the aggregate $0.8775 per unit cash distribution, resulting in $1.4 billion in retained DCF.

In other words, Enterprise's distribution is not only very well covered (for context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a DCF ratio of over 1.1 to be safe for an MLP), but the DCF coverage is continuing to grow as Enterprise produces strong operating results quarter after quarter.

Due to Enterprise's strong balance sheet and coverage ratios, I rate the distribution very safe just as I did 3 months ago.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given our analysis above on Enterprise's distribution, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Enterprise's distribution is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

In fact, Simply Safe Dividends rates Enterprise's distribution as not only very safe, but it's actually the safest in the entire energy sector.

That's especially impressive when we consider that Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are typically the first names that come to mind when thinking about the energy sector.

I agree with Simply Safe Dividends that Enterprise boasts the safest distribution in the midstream sector due to its balance sheet, coverage ratios, strong operating fundamentals, and aligned ownership interests.

With Enterprise's distribution safety now addressed, we'll turn our attention to the distribution growth potential going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Because Enterprise's DCF continues to set new records amidst the energy boom in America, the coverage ratios are also improving with each passing quarter and year.

As long as Enterprise continues to find projects that are worth investing in, I would expect the DCF coverage ratios to continue to increase as the company wants to retain enough cash to fund projects in the years ahead.

Therefore, I expect that at least for the next few years, Enterprise's distributions will continue to grow at the rate they have been.

Enterprise's distribution will more or less continue to increase by a token amount each quarter for a CAGR of 2-3% as long as America's energy revolution continues to play out.

As accretive projects eventually begin to dwindle, I expect that Enterprise will resume 4-5% dividend increases over the long-term while the company invests to secure its future in an economy powered by renewable energy.

Management Continues To Execute And Deliver

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference Presentation

If there's any slide that can summarize why I have complete confidence in the management team and ownership of Enterprise, the above slide is the best one to do just that.

Despite the volatility of crude prices, Enterprise's toll booth business model and disciplined management team have been able to steadily grow cash flow from operations over the past 15+ years. Regardless of whether crude oil was priced at $100+ or $30, the company has been able to steadily increase its distributions for 61 consecutive quarters, having just delivered another increase in its quarterly dividend per unit to $0.4425 just a couple weeks ago.

And while Enterprise has always proven itself to be on the cutting edge of the industry in terms of self-funding, the company has made tremendous progress in terms of retained DCF recently.

Compared to the 28% DCF retention rate of the last 3 years, Enterprise's TTM retained DCF of 38% absolutely blows the 28% figure out of the water.

As a conservatively run company, much of the negative perception toward the midstream industry stemming from the 2014-2016 bear market in energy that prompted distribution cuts doesn't apply to Enterprise in actuality from an operational perspective (but still unjustly does as evidenced by the company's valuation).

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference Presentation

As further evidence that demonstrates both management's competency and the favorable operating environment for midstream companies, the above slide illustrates that the market is unfairly lumping Enterprise with its lower quality peers. Enterprise is operating at an unprecedented level of efficiency, posting an incredible 13.8% return on invested capital through the first half of 2019.

It's for reasons such as the above that Stephen Ellis of Morningstar opined in July 2018 that "while many other midstream operators are playing checkers, Enterprise Products Partners is playing chess."

As discussed in Enterprise's Q2 2019 earnings call, Enterprise's strong results in Q2 were driven by the completion and integration of $900 million of major growth projects into the company's operations, which included both the completion of the third Orla gas plant and the Midland-to-Echo 2 crude oil pipeline.

In addition to delivering strong results in the first half of 2019, there is reason to believe that Enterprise will only continue to build upon these results in the second half of 2019.

As CEO Jim Teague outlined in the recent earnings call, Enterprise expects $3.2 billion of major growth projects to come online in the second half of this year, including a 175,000 barrels per day expansion of its LPG marine terminal, the first phase of its ethylene export terminal, its isobutene dehydrogenation facility, a 10th NGL fractionation train, and a natural gas processing plant in East Texas.

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference Presentation

Yet another characteristic of Enterprise that continues to set it apart from other midstream peers is its BBB+ investment grade credit rating that has allowed the company to lower its cost of debt from 5.8% in the year ended 2010 to a mere 4.5% for the 6 months ended 2019, while also securing longer maturity notes to better stagger the company's maturities in any given year.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Aside from the low interest rate environment we find ourselves in, the primary factor in Enterprise's much more favorable debt terms now than just a decade ago is undoubtedly the company's shift toward an even more conservative balance sheet.

As shown above, Enterprise's net debt to EBITDA, net debt to capital, and interest coverage ratios have all materially improved in the past decade from what we would now consider respectable levels in retrospect to fortress-like numbers now.

Enterprise's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.31 over the next 12 months is considerably lower than Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 4.50 for MLPs, its net debt to capital ratio of 0.52 is also well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 0.60, and its interest coverage ratio is over double what Simply Safe Dividends considers to be safe at 5.26 over the last 12 months.

Between Enterprise's strong operating fundamentals, conservative balance sheet, sustainable payout ratios, and best in class management team, it's clear that Enterprise is a company that is capable of creating significant wealth for investors in the next couple decades if purchased at a fair price.

Risks To Consider

Although Enterprise arguably boasts the safest distribution in the midstream industry due to its solid operating fundamentals, conservative balance sheet, and aligned ownership interests, that doesn't mean the company isn't exposed to regulatory risk, economic risk, or operational risk.

The first risk associated with an investment in Enterprise is that the company is dependent upon continued growth in the U.S. shale industry (page 38 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K).

While Enterprise isn't directly exposed to commodity risk like its customers are exposed, the company still assumes a level of credit risk and price risk indirectly through its customers.

Given that the price of crude oil based on WTI prices has ranged from a high of $76.41 a barrel to a low of $26.21 in the three year period ending December 31, 2018, it's important for us to note that Enterprise's operating results are somewhat dependent upon the long-term price of crude to support the development of additional projects, and drive DCF growth.

If Enterprise's customers' experience a repeat of the 2014-2016 bear market in energy or an even worse bear market, this could result in liquidity issues for some of Enterprise's customers, and an inability on the part of Enterprise to recover revenues from distressed customers.

Fortunately, about 80% of Enterprise's customers are investment-grade, which reduces this risk to a large degree. Yet, it's still a risk that we need to note.

While technology in exploration and production has taken massive leaps forward in recent years and the US is in the midst of an energy boom like no other, any significant and prolonged downward pressure in oil and natural gas prices could result in Enterprise's customers pumping the brakes on investment, which would also reduce Enterprise's level of investment in new projects, potentially materially impacting Enterprise's future growth potential.

As I noted in my previous article on Enterprise, it's also worth reiterating that any reversal in America's energy boom could lead to an abundance of energy infrastructure with reduced demand for that infrastructure (page 39 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K).

This would result in increased competition among midstream companies seeking to secure customers for their infrastructure, leading to a decline in fixed fees that Enterprise and other midstream companies are able to charge their customers while volumes would also decline in the midst of a decline in energy production throughout the country.

On the other hand, if production remains steady or increases in the years ahead, Enterprise will likely continue its CAGR of 2-3% in its distribution as long as the American energy boom continues in lieu of the 4-5% that I'm expecting over the long-term.

Another risk to Enterprise is the uncertainty of when peak oil will eventually arrive. Because predicting peak oil requires taking into consideration dozens if not hundreds of variables, these estimates can change rapidly from one year to the next, and it's reasonable to assume that the only way we'll be sure that peak oil has arrived is to examine data years after the fact.

Take for instance, the dialogue between McKinsey's Senior Partner Namit Sharma, Simon London, and Christer Tryggestad.

When asked by Simon London when oil production will peak, Mr. Sharma states that he sees oil production peaking over the next 10 to 15 years, with production peaking at levels about 10% higher than current production (roughly 100 million barrels a day for context).

Mr. Sharma adds that he expects oil demand to peak around 2033, but he mentions the imprecise nature of these estimates due to the sensitivity in models. Before last year, oil was expected to peak in 2047 and now it's expected to peak in 2033, which illustrates the complexity of the matter.

Not even the top experts in the field are able to provide an estimate of when peak oil will arrive without a tremendous amount of variability from year to year, and even quarter to quarter.

However, I'd certainly refer any energy investors to the dialogue between the trio as it provides an interesting conversation on the future of energy.

This demonstrates the importance of Enterprise eventually beginning to shift away from its current business model and into renewable energy as the technology progresses and modern economies adapt to renewable energy in the years ahead, which means that younger investors will need to monitor Enterprise's decisions on that front in the years and decades ahead to make sure the company remains on the forefront of energy to support its distributions.

The final and more imminent risk is the remote possibility of dramatic regulatory changes in the years ahead in the event that Democrats end up taking control in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

While I don't view even the environmental policies of the Green New Deal passing anytime soon because of the fact it would require Democratic control of the House of Representatives, Senate, White House, and liberal Justices on the Supreme Court when disputes over the law would inevitably reach the Supreme Court, it's worth noting that an inability to pass the Green New Deal wouldn't guarantee the energy industry an easy ride under a Democratic administration.

A Democratic administration would undoubtedly be accompanied by an undoing of President Trump's actions on energy policy. Just as President Trump has undone many of President Obama's executive orders, a newly elected Democratic administration would surely undo Trump's, which would be generally unfavorable to the oil and gas industry, leading to increased difficulties in getting pipeline projects approved by regulators and increased compliance costs as outlined on pages 47-48 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K.

While I believe we have reiterated most of the key risks from my previous article, as well as the political risk associated with Enterprise, we certainly haven't discussed all the risks associated with an investment in Enterprise. For a more comprehensive discussion of Enterprise's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 38-58 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K (due to the fact that there have been no risks added in Enterprise's most recent 10-Q).

A Disconnect Between Fundamentals And Unit Price Creates An Attractive Long-Term Investment Opportunity

Now that we've established that Enterprise's fundamentals appear to be intact, we'll be discussing the valuation aspect of an investment in the company to determine the extent to which units of Enterprise are undervalued.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for units of Enterprise is the 13 year median TTM yield.

According to Gurufocus, Enterprise's TTM yield of 6.32% is well above its 13 year median TTM yield of 5.74%.

Assuming a reversion to its fair value yield of 5.74% and a fair value of $30.36 a unit, Enterprise is trading at a 9.1% discount to fair value and offers 10.0% upside from the current unit price of $27.60 (as of October 20, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to determine the fair value of units of Enterprise is the 5 year average forward price to DCF ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Enterprise's forward price to DCF ratio of 9.3 is well below the company's 5 year average of 12.5.

Even if we assume a reversion to a forward price to DCF ratio of only 12.0 and a fair value of $35.61 a unit (despite the fact that Enterprise's fundamentals appear stronger than ever), units of Enterprise are trading at 22.5% discount to fair value and offer 29.0% upside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method that we'll use to assign a fair value to units of Enterprise is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, or more appropriately in this case, the annualized distribution per unit. The current annualized distribution per unit of Enterprise is $1.77.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return. While this amount varies from one investor to the next, I believe a 10% rate of return is adequate for the time and effort I allocate to researching and occasionally monitoring investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend or distribution growth rate.

While the first two inputs into the DDM are fairly straightforward, determining a reasonable input for the long-term DGR is the most challenging part of arriving at an accurate fair value.

This is because there are a number of factors that play into the long-term DGR a company is able to deliver, which include the company's distribution payout ratios, long-term DCF growth, the strength of a company's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When we take into consideration that Enterprise's payout is well covered, it's reasonable to conclude that the company's long-term DGR will likely mirror whatever DCG growth the company can achieve during that time. Additionally, Enterprise's balance sheet is among the strongest in the midstream industry and the industry as a whole is expected to remain a key part of fueling our modern economy for many more years until renewable energy proves to be the most economical option for businesses and consumers.

It is for these reasons that I stand by my initial assessment of a 4.5% long-term DGR.

When we plug these inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $32.18 a unit. This indicates that units of Enterprise are trading at a 14.2% discount to fair value and offer 16.6% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, we are left with a fair value of $32.72 a unit. This implies that Enterprise is trading at a 15.6% discount to fair value and offers 18.6% upside from the current price.

Summary: An Industry Leader Is Trading At An Irrationally Cheap Valuation

Enterprise has delivered 61 consecutive quarterly dividend increases and I expect many more in the years ahead.

Despite the risks associated with an investment in Enterprise, the company boasts ownership whose interests are aligned with fellow unitholders, a strong balance sheet, well-covered distribution, and solid operating fundamentals.

The aforementioned four strengths of Enterprise are a very rare combination, which is the primary reason Enterprise is my largest energy holding in terms of weighting and second largest in total distribution income (slightly behind Energy Transfer).

Adding to the case for an investment in Enterprise, is the fact that units of the company are trading at what I believe to be a 16% discount to fair value and offer 19% upside from the current price.

With the 6.4% yield, 4-5% annual DCF growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, Enterprise Products Partners provides a reasonable chance at 12.1-13.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

I believe it is likely that Enterprise's annual total returns over the next decade will roughly double that of the S&P 500's over the same time period, which would deliver incredible alpha to investors while also providing a yield that is over 3 times that of the broader market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, CVX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.