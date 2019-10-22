Intuitive Surgical: The Wide-Moat Growth Story Appears Promising But Overloved

However, the share price reflects too much valuation risk at this level as Mr. Market appears to overlove this name.

Overview

California-based Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes and experience of patients, reduce medical risks, and lower healthcare costs through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the market-dominant Da Vinci Surgical System.

Intuitive Surgical appears to be a "perfect" business from value/quality investing perspective, thanks to its standard-bearing products in the space, recurring sales model, sustainable competitive edges, and organic growth opportunities and industry tailwind. The only thing we are most concerned with is the hefty valuation as Mr. Market seems to us a bit over-excited at the moment.

Economic Moat

For so long, Intuitive Surgical maintained its monopoly-like position in the Robotic MedTech domain. The superior technology helped the company gain a first-mover advantage, which we think would likely evolve into a last-mover advantage. Why? As more residents have been trained via the systems, the stickiness grows. Once comfortable with one technology, surgeons and hospitals tend to stick with it. As a result, the growing install base builds a high barrier of entry for later competitors, such as Medtronic (MDT).

As of the end of June 2019, the company has a total installed base of 5,270 Da Vinci Systems globally, which continues to grow (see below). It has also been smart about getting its Da Vinci virtual reality simulators installed at academic institutions to nurture future buying decisions influenced by new surgeons at hospitals.

New entrants could likely price their robotic surgical system at a steep discount to Da Vinci. But we are not sure whether such an approach would be able to offer a price low enough to compel current Da Vinci customers to switch systems.

Also, imagine that every customer with a da Vinci system installed has a significant financial incentive to maximize the use of the system. In this regard, Intuitive Surgical generates repeatable sales from instruments & accessories (charged on a per-procedure basis) and service. The recurring portion represents more than 70% of the company's total annual revenue (see below).

Even if competitors are so determined on a price war with Intuitive Surgical, their products will be brand new, with limited track records of procedures performed successfully using the systems. On the contrary, Da Vinci has earned its reputation in the space with over 6 million procedures performed and over 18,000 peer-reviewed scientific articles published about the system for the past two decades.

Finally, the scale and financial strength (a current ratio of over 5x and no debt on the balance sheet) would provide the company with a competitive advantage in acquiring new customers. A couple of years ago, Intuitive Surgical introduced its direct leasing program, where the hospital can have the system installed without any initial capital investments. Today, one-third of all new installed Da Vinci Surgical Systems are backed by this program.

Thanks to the broad economic moat, Intuitive Surgical has maintained its decent returns on tangible assets (above 10%) since 2006 (see below).

Meanwhile, more free cash flow is generated than the net income every year for the past decade, except for 2018, when the earnings were "manipulated" upward by the Tax Reform (see below). The business is capable of consistently converting one dollar of income into more than one dollar of free cash flow for its owners, even as the installed base expands rapidly.

Long-term Prospect

The company's primary growth opportunities are to continue expanding the types of procedures that can be performed using robotic technology and to increase sales in international markets.

Intuitive Surgical's products and services serve multiple surgical disciplines. As described below, general surgery, gynecology, and urology saw surges in the numbers of procedures using Da Vinci systems over the past decade or so.

We expect to see continuous penetrations of Intuitive Surgical across many existing and new surgical domains, driven by the company's robust innovation pipeline. Some success cases recently include the Da Vinci SP System for single-port urologic procedures, SureForm 60mm/45mm staplers for general surgery specialties like hernia repair, bariatric surgery, and colorectal surgery, and the company's first flexible robotics platform, Ion, which increases the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis of lung cancer.

We also see global opportunities for Intuitive Surgical to improve acute intervention. According to the map below, markets like APAC and Europe look way underpenetrated compared with the US at the moment.

The company has good track records of building deep capability in its priority countries. For example, a dozen new procedures received reimbursement in Japan in 2018 after several years of clinical assessment and interaction with surgical societies and the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. In China, Intuitive Surgical formed the Intuitive Fosun Pharma JV partnership with Fosun Pharma (OTCPK:FOSUF) (OTCPK:FOSUY), a local healthcare leader. Regulatory authorities in China granted Da Vinci Xi clearance for sale last year. The company also has its direct operations in India and Taiwan.

While the company has no issue finding attractive internal rates of return to reinvest its cash, external tailwinds could add further to its organic growth.

Intuitive Surgical is particularly poised to benefit from the demographic trend. As individuals age, they are more likely to require surgical procedures, including many of the ones mentioned above where Da Vinci is already adopted. At the same time, we also notice increasing efforts to put downward pressure on rising healthcare costs (so that people can afford the care they require). Such pricing pressure benefit companies that offer products and services that help contain or reduce overall healthcare costs. This is precisely what Intuitive Surgical thinks the use of robotic surgery can do. There is a wide range of studies demonstrating that the use of the Da Vinci System reduces the length of stay in hospital visits and complications associated with surgical procedures, resulting in fewer hospital readmissions, and lowers infection rates.

Looking at Intuitive Surgical's top-line growths for the past decade above, we see a current 3-year average increase of 16%, a 5-year average of 10%, and a 10-year of 16%. Considering the industry tailwind, innovation pipeline, and geographic expansion, we believe that the good days are still ahead for the company. Our best bet is a high-teens CAGR in EPS and FCFPS for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Even if we assume a 20% sustainable annual growth, the share of ISRG is trading way ahead of its fundamentals. Mr. Market seems over-excited, assigning a 67x P/FCF, near the multiple's 10-year highs (see below). A simple calculation would give a 3.35x P/FCF/G, while our cutoff is set preferably to 2x.

Per Morningstar below, some other prevailing price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) are all above their respective historical average. It appears that the market is pricing in a long-term growth rate of around 30%, which is irrealistic to us in terms of any business, and that investors are demanding no margin of safety in front of uncertainties from competitors, including Medtronic, whose new surgical robot product may go head-to-head against Da Vinci.

Summary

Admittedly, Intuitive Surgical is the company that every value/quality investors should crave. The wide moat and long-term growth opportunities constitute strong fundamentals for the business to continue value generation for shareholders. However, we see the share price highly unattractive at the moment, even with an optimistically-presumed growth rate. Hence, we would bury the name on our watch list and wait patiently for pullbacks. In our view, a free cash flow yield of at least 2.5% should be appropriate. In the meantime, investors should keep their eyes on the growth of the installed base in light of possible challenges from emerging directly competing products.

