Halliburton: The Worst Has Passed

The stock touched decade lows in the $17 range recently, and we believe that, at this level, the worst is behind the stock.

Barring a broader market breakdown, we believe the worst is over for Halliburton (HAL). We are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far. Our investing philosophy has us seek out both short-term gains and those setting up a potential long-term holding in a quality equity. The stock touched decade lows in the $17 range recently, and we believe that, at this level, the worst is behind the stock. Under $20, we still see this as an amazing long-term entry point. We believe oil is seeking equilibrium after around the low $50 range or higher. At this level for oil, we believe performance of the name and the future outlook suggest the name is highly attractive here. Let us discuss.

The company just reported its Q3 earnings, and we were are surprised at the response from the Street to a top-line miss and a bottom line that matched estimates. You see, the stock rallied, not because of its performance (which was decent overall) but because of the outlook. As far as the stock itself is concerned, it has been impacted greatly by the movement in crude oil pricing. The stock is attractive for a rebound as stellar demand continues, as well as a commitment to cost cutting by the firm. Make no mistake, we think that the decline in HAL shares to give us this opportunity to get long.

Oil prices have held the $51-52 support level all year, with a few sizable bounces after rallying to start the year. Most recently, we saw a spike following the Saudi attacks, but those gains are gone:

Source: Oil Price Charts Via OilPrice.com

We are operating under the ongoing assumption on this buy call that the $50 oil level will hold. If it does not, HAL could return to the $17 level. Our inclination is toward the upside, as we see oil moving trading around its equilibrium point, which we see as the $60 range. As such, we see short-term upside for HAL from the oil price standpoint alone. Operationally, the company is the healthiest it has been in five years, thanks to extreme fiscal discipline in recent years and with oil prices having rebounded.

Revenue of course driven by oil prices

With the understanding that oil prices are so strongly linked to performance of the company and the stock, it is no wonder the oil price volatility has hit the stock. Pricing was weakish for much of Q3, and so, we saw revenue declining slightly. Revenues actually were in fact down from a year ago and came in at $5.55 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q3 trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, we saw a decline which we anticipated, but was a bit weaker than expected. Normally, a revenue number like this would hit the stock. At $5.55 billion, the company missed by $270 million versus consensus projections.

This miss was concerning on the surface. However, as we drilled down, we understand where the weakness came from. Both segments saw lower revenues sequentially from Q2 2019. Drilling and evaluation revenues fell 4% to $2.05 billion, whereas completion and production revenue fell 8% to $3.5 billion. There also exists a dichotomy between North America and International performance.

Understanding regional performance

North America has been a concern for Halliburton investors for some time. While it remains a concern, we want to say upfront international demand was solid this quarter, and we see this continuing. That said, North America is still a growing energy market in the world and, of course, a leading producer and consumer. North America revenue was $2.9 billion, an 11% decrease sequentially. This decrease was primarily driven by lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping services as well as construction services.

Internationally, we saw mostly flat revenues from the second quarter even with pricing concerns. Drilling down, we see where strength is coming from. Latin America was strong. Revenue was $608 million, a 6% decrease from Q2, mostly stemming from more testing activity and lift sales. In addition, it was noted there was improved activity in Argentina. Europe/Africa/CIS revenue was $831 million, a 1% increase from Q2. Revenues here were primarily driven by higher activity across multiple product service lines in the North Sea and increased well construction services in Russia, partially offset by reduced West African activity. Finally, Middle East/Asia revenue was $1.2 billion, a near 4% decrease sequentially. The demand helped offset Latin American weakness, which led to overall international revenues being about flat.

As we look to Q4, we are mostly interested in regional growth. The action is promising internationally, and North America seems to be showing signs of life. We think the weakness is temporary. We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions.

Expense management will continue

As oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses. Expenses have been well managed, but management has stated that it is committed to further cuts:

"Regardless of the cuts and idling of equipment, the size and scale of our business in North America give us the ability to drive a sustainable model without sacrificing our leadership position"

This is because, although the company remains profitable at $50 oil, the company can control expenses further to ensure profit. This expense control showed in Q3, as operating income of $536 million total was up from $303 million in the sequential quarter. Factoring in both the short revenues and all sources of expenses being less than expected, earnings per share were about in line with projections.

Earnings surprise

While revenues missed expectations heavily, we were pleased that well managed expenses offset this miss on the top line. Earnings per share were in line overall, even though they were down from last year:

Source: SEC filings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income came in at $295 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This compares to $0.35 taken in the sequential quarter, but only about $10 million lower overall. This, to us, was a win, considering the revenue number.

Why we are more bullish

We think the worst is in. You see, the street is bidding the name up because the company is cutting costs to protect profit but has assured investors it will not lose leadership in the market because of such cuts. It made its workforce cut in the North American region during the second quarter, while keeping its headcount elsewhere roughly the same. The lower headcount is saving money. In addition, they have shelved their fracking equipment as energy prices have waned and producers are scrambling to cut their own costs.

We also continue to love the shareholder-friendly nature of the company. Halliburton repurchased $100 million of common stock in the quarter and will continue to buy its stock here, boosting value. With the recent pullback, the annualized yield is 3.9%. This is now relatively high-yielding, so investors will be paid to wait.

Take home

We see the stock as a strong buy. It has been beaten down, and the worst is behind HAL. We assign a strong buy rating.

The next 2 subscribers get 10% off access Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.