Putting A Wall Around China With The EMXC ETF

iShares provides an ETF that invests in Emerging Market stocks without China. This article covers why investors might consider that option. I will compare EMXC to an ETF with China (EEM).

Despite being the second-largest economy, many companies are heavily owned and controlled by the Communist government. Investors need to ask if that is good.

With ETFs being index-based, most Emerging Market ETFs are becoming China dominated. By year-end, China's weight might top 40% in MSCI EM based ETFs.

Introduction

Investing always means taking on risk. The goal is to understand what risks exist and find investment opportunities that minimize those risks. While I want Emerging Market, I desired a means of reducing my China exposure that comes with most EM funds. I already own a MF and CEF in the EM arena, both of which have Chinese exposure. When I searched for such a fund, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) was the best ETF I could find. Columbia EM Core ex-China (XCEM) is a second one but much smaller in both asset size and trading volume.

What about China?

Source: China

China ranks between Namibia and Papua New Guinea on the Heritage Freedom scale; not overly comforting. It is good to see they are getting better on the Regulatory factors but note the downgrade on Trade Freedom. Bloomberg recently reported that China is improving the ability for foreign financial firms to operate in China (Bloomberg article). Intellectual property forced transfers and outright theft are two areas where the US is banging heads with the Chinese trade negotiators. Even with the recent "breakthrough," the Chinese say those topics are not on the table! This is how Heritage views the Chinese economy:

China’s economic freedom score is 58.4, making its economy the 100th freest in the 2019 Index. Its overall score has increased by 0.6 point, with higher scores on judicial effectiveness and labor freedom outpacing a sharp drop in fiscal health. China is ranked 20th among 43 countries in the Asia–Pacific region, and its overall score is below the regional and world averages. Increasing tensions in the U.S.–China economic relationship have heightened business uncertainties, and despite still impressive growth rates, the government adopted looser economic policies in 2018 to mitigate mounting risks to future growth. China remains “mostly unfree.” Nontransparent state-owned enterprises dominate the financial sector and many basic industries. The official ideology of “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” has chilled liberalization, heightened reliance on mercantilism, raised bureaucratic hurdles to trade and investment, weakened the rule of law, and strengthened resistance from vested interests that impede more dynamic economic development.

Recent data shows a China GNP of $23.2 trillion, with a growth rate of 6.9% (and falling). The combined value of exports and imports is equal to 37.8% of GDP. The average applied tariff rate is 3.5%. The WTO reports China had 365 non-tariff measures in force in 2018. This compares to export/imports being 26%, tariffs 1.7% with 2228 non-tariff measures for the United States. China’s restrictive foreign investment rules shield inefficient state-owned companies from private and foreign corporations. That would make investments in these companies questionable from both the data they report and the potential damage when the protective “moat” provided by the government is lifted.

Source: Foreign Investment

MSCI EM Index Change

MSCI announced on February 28, 2019 that it will increase the weight of China A shares in the MSCI Indexes using a three-step inclusion process beginning with the May 2019 Semi-annual Index Review. MSCI will increase the weight of China A shares in the MSCI Indexes according to the following schedule:

Step 1: MSCI will increase the index inclusion factor of all China A Large Cap shares in the MSCI Indexes from 5% to 10% and add ChiNext Large Cap shares with a 10% inclusion factor coinciding with the May 2019 Semi Annual Index Review. Step 2: MSCI will increase the index inclusion factor of all China A Large Cap shares in the MSCI Indexes from 10% to 15% coinciding with the August 2019 Quarterly Index Review. Step 3: MSCI will increase the index inclusion factor of all China A Large Cap shares in the MSCI Indexes from 15% to 20% and add China A Mid Cap shares, including eligible ChiNext shares, with a 20% inclusion factor coinciding with the November 2019 Semi-annual Index Review. On completion of the 3-step implementation, there will be 253 Large and 168 Mid Cap China A shares including 27 ChiNext stocks on a pro forma basis in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index representing, approximately a weight of 3.3% in the pro forma index.

The above quote is the Executive Summary from MSCI from this PDF: MSCI Index Changes. MSCI also produced a second PDF (MSCI Index policy) that explains their thinking when deciding on what should be included in any index. I present a couple graphs from that document.

This graph shows the relative sizes for major segments of the world equity markets. So while China is a huge part of the EM universe, its Free-Floating market cap is only 5% of the US FIF market cap.

In recent years, a growing number of investors have integrated ESG (Environmental, Governance, Social) criteria into their evaluation of companies to invest in. As shown above, integrating ESG has historically enhanced return more in China and emerging markets than in developed markets. This says to me the ESG bump has already occurred for Chinese stocks. If so, that would be another reason to minimize your exposure.

This last graph is part of investors' conundrum. Both graphs show investors are underweight Chinese stocks historically and 2019 index changes appear to compound that fact. If investors decide to properly weight China in their portfolios, that would boost Chinese asset prices.

Comparing EMXC to EEM, the MSCI EM ETF that includes China

If you remove China, you need to understand what you have left. The country weight-shift towards China will increase even more before year-end as MSCI increases China's weight again. Here is what the top countries and regions look like now in each ETF.

Source for both charts: Fidelity.com, compiled by Author

Without China, your overall exposure shifts away from Asia and towards Latin America and Eastern Europe. So one question to ask, “Is China a better investment than those two regions?” When I compared basic equity ratios (P/S, P/B, PE), EEM and EMXC showed no material differences.

Source: Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation

EMXC (Port #1 above) has only existed since August 2017. So far, avoiding China has not affected performance. That might change as China's weight goes up again shortly.

A closer look at EMXC

Source for above data: Fidelity EMXC charts

I have noticed many EM ETFs own an India ETF for that exposure. I like both the Sector and Industry diversification which shows no overdependence on one or two of either. I am not surprised by an index-based ETF being mostly exposed to large-cap stocks either, especially as the ETF grows in asset size.

Portfolio Strategy

I found two other articles readers should review on this topic of minimizing China exposure. The October 7, 2019, issue of Barron's had a great article, “A World Beyond China” discussing how EM investors are navigating around China (Barron's article). In late September, Michael Gayed penned an article on Seeking Alpha about the positive effects of the increasing Chinese weight in EM indices (How To Play The Upcoming China Meltup). Jim Sloan suggested looking at EM dividend ETFs (EM DVD ETFs). Real-Time Retirement Guy listed several ideas he likes in the EM universe (Global-EM choices).

I am including a link to a FTSE document on how they are adjusting China's weight. The Vanguard EM ETFs use the FTSE index as their investment guide. There is a key difference between MSCI & FTSE EM indices, that being MSCI includes South Korea and FTSE does not. FTSE Benchmarks

One way to control your China exposure is to own EMXC for your non-China EM exposure and buy MCHI or GXC ETFs to add China. That method allows you to control your Chinese exposure, not an index. I would also explore CEFs that cover the EM universe as they aren't index-limited either.

Right now, my EM exposure is about 5% of my equities, with some EM debt exposure too. For an article on why invest in EM stocks, read Allocations To Emerging Markets Have Grown - But They Should Still Be Larger

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.