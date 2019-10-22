Fidus Investment Corporation: A 5.375% Baby Bond IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Fidus Investment Corporation - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 2.2 million notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $55 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Fidus Investment Corporation 5.375% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: FDUSG) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.375%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, but is expected to be rated "A-" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. FDUSG is callable as of 11/01/2021 and is maturing on 11/01/2024. The newly issued baby bond is currently trading at a price of $25.09, which means it has a 5.26% Yield-to-Call and 5.33% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.38% and 4.44%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Fidus Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or “BDC,” under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This status provides our company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and an advantageous tax structure.



Our objective is to generate current income from our debt investments and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. We were formed to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., a fund formed in February 2007 that is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) as a small business investment company (“SBIC”).



Fidus Investment Corporation is managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, and corporate governance is provided by our independent board of directors. Senior management of our investment advisor has an average of more than 25 years of experience and the senior investment team has worked together for a large majority of the past 15 years. The Fidus Investment team has extensive experience providing private debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market businesses and a strong track record of helping companies reach their potential.



Fidus Investment Corporation is headquartered in Evanston, IL, and has offices in New York, NY, and Charlotte, NC.



Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, FDUS:

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Fidus Investment Corporation's capital structure as of its quarterly report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2 2019, FDUS had a total debt of $310.78 million, and with the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $365.78 million that is senior to the company's equity. This brings the Debt-to-Equity ratio to 0.91, indicating a good level of coverage of all debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio: the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $41.36 million for the TTM with $14.60 million paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $2.95 million yearly interest for FDUSG, we have a ratio of 2.35, which is also an excellent number.

The Fidus Investment Corp. Family

There are 2 more outstanding baby bonds issued by OFS:

Fidus Investment Corp. 6.00% Notes Due 2/15/2024 (FDUSZ), and

Fidus Investment Corp. 5.875% Notes Due 2/1/2023 (FDUSL).

A better idea of the peer group yields can be found in the following bubble charts:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

If we compare the newly issued FDUSG with the rest of the company's issues, with a Yield-to-Worst of 5.26% (equal to its Yield-to-Call) the newly issued senior notes have an advantage over their "older relatives" by this indicator. FDUSZ has a Yield-to-Call, respectively YTW, of 3.84%, which is 1.44% lower from the new IPO. However, if it doesn't get redeemed before maturity, a higher return will increase to a maximum of 5.43% (the Yield-to-Maturity that is the same as the new IPO) for 9 months less than FDUSG. As for FDUSL, it has a Yield-to-Worst of -4.30% (its Yield-to-Call) - despite its call date occurring after 3 months, it already carries call risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between FDUSZ and FDUSL and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As a term security maturing in a little more than 3 years now, we see a lot less volatile behavior of FDUSL during last year's mini-crisis than the benchmark, and generally a close performance between the two bonds and the ETF thereafter.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz). For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded from the charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. The only exception is BSA that is the only to trade below its par value. To see how the yield curve looks like, first, I'll exclude all callable securities (actually BSA is one of the excluded callable bonds).

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have a stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. Again, MDLY's baby bonds are excluded.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Business Development Companies

This section contains all securities issued by a BDC that have a positive Yield-to-Call:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, under the 1940 Act generally we are not permitted to incur indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage for total borrowings of at least 200.0% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50.0% of the value of our assets). However, legislation that took effect in 2018 has modified the 1940 Act by allowing a BDC to increase the maximum amount of leverage it may incur from an asset coverage ratio of 200.0% to an asset coverage ratio of 150.0%, if certain requirements are met. Under the legislation, we are allowed to increase our leverage capacity if stockholders representing at least a majority of the votes cast, when quorum is met, approve a proposal to do so. If we receive stockholder approval, we would be allowed to increase our leverage capacity on the first day after such approval. Alternatively, the legislation allows the “required majority” of our independent directors, as defined in Section 57(O) of the 1940 Act, to approve an increase in our leverage capacity, and such approval would become effective after one year. In either case, we would be required to make certain disclosures on our website and in SEC filings regarding, among other things, the receipt of approval to increase our leverage, our leverage capacity and usage, and risks related to leverage.



Source: 497 Filing by Fidus Investment Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds we will receive from the sale of the Notes will be approximately $53.0 million (or approximately $61.0 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) based on a public offering price of $25 per Note, after deducting the underwriting discount of $1.7 million (or approximately $1.9 million if the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option) payable by us and estimated offering expenses of approximately $400,000 payable by us. We may change the size of this offering based on demand and market conditions.



We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under our Credit Facility. However, we may re-borrow under our Credit Facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with our investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of October 9, 2019, we had $62.5 million of indebtedness outstanding under our Credit Facility. Our Credit Facility matures on April 24, 2023, and borrowings under the Credit Facility currently bear interest at our election, at a rate per annum equal to (A) 3.00% (or 2.75% if certain conditions are satisfied, including if (X) no equity interests are included in the borrowing base, (Y) the contribution to the borrowing base of eligible portfolio investments that are performing first lien bank loans is greater than or equal to 35%, and (Z) the contribution to the borrowing base of eligible portfolio investments that are performing first lien bank loans, performing last out loans, or performing second lien loans is greater than or equal to 60%) plus the one, two, three or six month LIBOR rate, as applicable, or (B) 2.00% (or 1.75% if the above conditions are satisfied) plus the highest of (A) a prime rate, (B) the Federal Funds rate plus 0.5%, (C) three-month LIBOR plus 1.0%, and (D) zero.



Source: 497 Filing by Fidus Investment Corporation

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $55 million, FDUSG cannot be an addition to PFF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, FDUSG is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is good. Moreover, it's a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities after each issuance of senior securities. The newly issued 2024 baby bond has the best YTW from the family, but due to its low nominal yield of 5.375%, it gives an average for the sector returns. The situation is also similar with respect to the BDC securities, while it is positioned somewhere at the bottom in regard to all fixed-rated "babies".

