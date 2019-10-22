Fiat Chrysler: Don't Be Drawn In By Isolated Metrics

The balance sheet looks fine and the plans to electrify the Jeep line-up are still on, but the unanswerable question is: Where is future growth really going to come from?

The company's core profitability metrics are down for Q2 2019, and revenue growth has been relatively flat for several years now.

To say that Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is going through turbulent times would be an understatement. The merger offer to Groupe Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) was a promising development because it would have given all the members of the alliance a significant advantage over other automakers in terms of electrification and autonomous technologies. However, FCAU's decision to walk away from the table in the absence of support from Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) put a stop to any further possibilities. One of the other major reasons was FCAU’s view that the “political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully.” The gist of it is that the French government, which wanted Nissan to be part of the deal as much as FCAU did, asked for a postponement of the vote, which request was denied by Fiat Chrysler - hence the walk-out.

Since the deal was axed, the stock has been quite volatile, with highs above $14.00 and lows going down to under $12.50. Even after the second-quarter 2019 report released on August 1, 2019, the stock has been flat overall but with significant swings. When you look at the low relative valuations of FCAU compared to its sector peers, it would seem like the stock is a great long-term buy. But when you try and justify that thesis, it breaks down simply because there’s no real growth projected without the advantages that the merger would have brought.

The EV Disadvantage

The late former CEO of Fiat Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, was a well-known detractor of EV technology, not because of the technology itself but because of the vast gap between cost and demand. It might have sounded prudent at the time, but it killed any possibility of a proactive plan for whole-fleet electrification.

The new CEO, Mike Manley, who formerly headed the Jeep brand, is more pro-EV. A year ago, he announced that Jeep would be able to more than recover the cost of electrification because it delivers more torque control, which he allegedly said Jeep owners were willing to pay more for. In one sense, he had convinced Marchionne and the board that it was not a wasted investment - not an easy thing to do when your boss is the man who revealed a few years earlier that his company would lose $10,000 on every 500e it sold:

““For every 500 electric we produce, even after all subsidies, we will lose around $10,000 bucks," he said during a speech at the Society of Automotive Engineers 2013 World Congress Thursday night in Detroit. "And doing that on a large scale will be masochism at its extreme.””

That was in 2013. Since then, the price per kilowatt-hour for lithium-ion cells has been dropping lower and lower each year:

(Source: BNEF)

Marchionne himself softened toward an EV future in the end, but despite the change at the top, FCAU has no plans to step up its electrification agenda. The Jeep and Ram lines are both critical components of the business, and the company wants to take advantage of the gradual shift to electric. But it’s not going to do that before 2022, one of the reasons being that Jeep and Ram customers are more interested in better drivability and aspects like torque control rather than with gas consumption or other mundane car buyer concerns. The company’s strategy is to attack the market with “mild hybrid models” and gradually increase the amount of electrification, thereby giving it a cadence that is more conducive to battery cost reductions and the willingness of consumers to pay more for electric versions.

That’s one of the reasons why the merger with Renault was a much-anticipated one. It would have given the company a tremendous boost in EV capabilities and added access to advanced autonomous vehicle technology as the cherry on top. Unfortunately, a key requirement of having Nissan on board for the deal did not materialize. Fiat-Chrysler’s share of the U.S. EV market is still in the single digits, and the company needs more than a few electrified Jeep and Ram models to see it through the macro transition impacting the global auto industry.

It’s no wonder why everyone wanted Nissan in on the deal except Nissan. The latter is one of the strongest patent holders in this space. It is no Toyota, to be sure, but it does have the global best-selling electric car in the Nissan Leaf - and all the battery and EV tech that goes with it. But Nissan’s electrification plans under its alliance with Groupe Renault and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) are backed by real-world commercial success. However, the point that’s relevant to FCAU is that the company now has a less-than-rosy future in electric if it doesn’t find the right partnerships to collaborate with.

It does plan to invest $4.5 billion into expanding production capacity, and $1.6 billion of that is expected to go toward the construction of a Jeep factory and solidify its electrification plans for the Jeep brand. But that still leaves a glaring gap where there should be a comprehensive strategy for full fleet electrification.

Core Metrics and Balance Sheet Health

FCAU’s net revenues were down by 3.2% in Q2 2019 and 4% for H1 2019. With a forward revenue growth estimate of -3.37% per data from Seeking Alpha Premium, and every metric - without exception - pointing to negative growth and margin contraction, it’s hard to look at this stock as a great investment.

For Q2 2019, adjusted diluted EPS was relatively flat, and industrial free cash flow was down 80% from the year-ago period. The latter is defined as follows:

“Cash flows from operating activities less: cash flows from operating activities from discontinued operations; cash flows from operating activities related to financial services, net of eliminations; investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities; adjusted for net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations; and adjusted for discretionary pension contributions in excess of those required by the pension plans, net of tax.”

FCAU recorded a profit of 3.9 billion euros from the sale of the Magneti Marelli business, and the company is holding some of its automotive modules and plastic components businesses for sale. One key acquisition made during H1 2019 is Vari-Form, a global leader in hydroforming technology for auto parts. Essentially, the processes that this company owns can help make cars lighter and, therefore, more fuel-efficient regardless of the powertrain. While it may not be a game-changer for FCAU, it will be a boost to its manufacturing capabilities.

Total debt on the balance sheet as of July 30, 2019 was about 15 billion euros, up about 3% from the year-ago period. The significant increase in the current portion of debt might have been of concern, but FCAU has adequate resources to cover short-term debt and keep servicing its current obligations.

(Source: Company Filing - Q2 and H1 2019)

Nevertheless, the lack of growth prospects at the top and the bottom do not bode well for the company. It’s no surprise, then, that the valuations are considerably lower than other auto majors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Dividend

From a dividend standpoint as well, the current 5% yield might look attractive but is actually not. This is one of the top automakers of the world with strong brands and nameplates like Jeep and Dodge Ram and a $20 billion market cap, so what could possibly go wrong with its dividend, right?

The problem is that FCAU is not particularly known for offering great dividend returns. A special dividend of $1.46 per share was paid out in May 2019, shortly after the annual payout of $0.73 per share. However, this is not a steady dividend payer with a strong payout or growth history, which possibly rules out the stock for serious dividend investors.

Even for long-term investors, the current share price being so close to two-year lows might look like an attractive investment situation when coupled with valuation metrics. However, a closer look will reveal that there’s a reason for the stock trading at a forward P/E of 4.7, which is more than 70% below the sector median. That reason is the absence of strong organic or acquisition-led growth now or in the near future - that and the fact that the entire auto industry is going through one of the toughest sales environments anyone has seen in a while.

Should You Invest in FCAU?

The company is certainly taking care of its obligations and its investors, but there’s one prerequisite for a strong investment case that this stock is sorely missing: tangible growth prospects. Facing macroeconomic headwinds is one thing, but Fiat Chrysler’s revenues have been practically flat for several years.

(Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Premium)

The merger might be off the table for now, but if FCAU has an ace up its sleeve, now would be a great time to show investors some upside potential.

We have to acknowledge the fact that this is not a weak company. There are some tremendous growth drivers in the portfolio that enjoy fierce brand loyalty and massive followings. However, that doesn’t seem to be enough to offset the declines in the weak parts that continue to eat away at top line growth as well as core profitability. At this point, a further divestiture of poor-performing parts doesn’t look unreasonable. In addition, closer scrutiny of possible synergies and cost-saving levers might be in order.

For now, FCAU doesn’t look like an attractive investment from any angle, and that highlights why it is important to consider multiple views to arrive at any investment decision. In the end, you don’t want to be stuck with a lemon on your hands.

