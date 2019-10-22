Orocobre Limited (OROCF) CEO Martin Perez de Solay on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2019 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Perez de Solay - CEO and Managing Director

Neil Kaplan - CFO and Joint Company Secretary

David Hall - Business Development Manager

Conference Call Participants

Bria Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Levi Spry - JPMorgan

Chris Brown - Morgans

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orocobre Limited, September 2019 Quarterly Market Update. All participants are in a listen-only. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thanks, Izzy [ph]. I would like to welcome you to Orocobre's activities briefing for the September 2019 quarter. We will continue working to develop and foster a company safety culture and performance. Various initiatives continued throughout the quarter, including the elimination of plant-based risk factors and the provision of additional support for middle management to master the hazard and risk identification process.

The reporting of incidents and observations is now migrating to Intelex, a cloud-based environmental health, safety, and quality management system. An incident occurred at Olaroz, in August, resulting in an LTI. Since then, Olaroz has achieved 47 days without an LTI. Borax Tincalayu mine achieved 74 days without an LTI after an incident in July, and the Sijes mine had achieved 229 days without an LTI by the end of the quarter. Campo Quijano has achieved 182 days without an LTI.

Moving on to the results for the September quarter, the owner of leasing facility achieved the highest ever production recorded in a September quarter at 3,093 tons. This was achieved despite extended maintenance activity during August, which saw a full plant shutdown for five days. Additionally, one of the two reactor units remained offline for plant maintenance over the remainder of the month. The maintenance shutdown at Olaroz in August was successfully completed under budget without any LTI or environmental incidents.

Quarterly sales revenue was $22.1 million, down 21% quarter-on-quarter with our realized average price achieved of $7,111 per ton on a Free on Board basis. Our September quarter product pricing was below that of the June quarter due to current market softness. Sales volume for the quarter was down 8% quarter-on-quarter to 3,108 tons. Gross margin, excluding the Argentinean export tax was $2,226 per ton. This represents a 31% of revenue, but it's down 40% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to the lower average price received. Cash cost for the quarter were at $4,885 per ton, which is up 5% on the prior corresponding quarter.

Moving on to the lithium growth projects, during the quarter, Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho and Toyotsu Lithium Corporation representatives hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of construction at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant. The Naraha plant is designed to convert industrial-grade lithium carbonate into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Feedstock for the 10,000 ton per annum Naraha plant will be sold from the Olaroz lithium facility's Stage 2 expansion that will produce industrial-grade lithium carbonate.

Activity to-date includes safety management planning and training as well as commencement of procurement for key components. As of 30 September, approximately $35 million has been spent on the first phase of engineering and civil works at the Naraha plant. Construction of key items for Stage 2 expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility such as new roads, evaporation ponds, a secondary liming plant, and new production wells have continued to advance. As of 30 September, approximately $62 million has been spent on the first phase of the Stage 2 expansion activities.

Moving on to the lithium market, short-term demand remains subdued due to the same set of factors of the previous quarter, including slower Chinese EV market growth, cathode/battery performance challenges, US/China trade war and lower Energy Storage System demands. However, long-term fundamentals remain intact. The European Union reiterated their focus of the reduction of CO2 emissions, which will result in more stringent penalties implemented in 2021 with a phasing period commencing in 2020.

Capacity commitments of battery manufacturers continue to grow with 2026 gigawatt per hour of capacity plant for 2028 compared with 292 gigawatts hour currently. Furthermore, several partnerships were announced, including Toyota and CATL, Northvolt and VW, and LG Chem, and Tesla. We continue to build relationship with our customers for long-term supplies and expect the establishment of long-term strategic relationships will ultimately deliver improved product pricing.

Moving on, Borax Argentina continues to demonstrate improvement in sales performance with new supply agreements being signed with world-class players in the fertilizer and industrial sectors. Unit costs continue to be controlled at, or near record lows. The September quarter saw Borax delivered another solid performance with 12,480 tons sold.

During the quarter, Orocobre welcomed Mr. Hersen Porta into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Hersen has significant experience in process engineering, process control, and quality performance. He has traditionally been involved with the commissioning of several new chemical plants, which will be in valuable as the Stage 2 expansion is completed.

At the end of the quarter, Orocobre Corporate had available cash of $223.5 million after expenditures, mainly related to all our expansion activities, corporate costs, and culture and joint venture expenditure. Net group cash at September 30, 2019 was $151.2 million, after including Sales de Jujuy and Borax cash and project debt.

Overall, this has been another solid quarter for Orocobre with a strong operational result with record September quarter production, good progress on the Olaroz Stage 2 expansion, and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant commencing.

I would now hand back to the operator for questions. Thank you, Izzy.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We would go to phone questions first, and your first question today comes from Joel Jackson with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bria Murphy

Hi, this is Bria Murphy on for Joel Jackson. Thanks for taking my question. Can you tell us what the production mix was between primary and purified product in the September quarter, and if you can give an indication of where you expect this to trend in the December quarter and if possible for the full-year? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you, Joel. Most production for the quarter, I would say, totally was primary product, given the concentration of brine we had in the pumps, and we're expecting to increase production of purified products in the following quarter.

Bria Murphy

Okay, thanks. And then, I guess just related to that, can you provide an indication of the current pricing delta between primary product and purified product?

Martin Perez de Solay

Well, David can answer that better than I. It still remains in the 2000 to 2500 range. David, you can confirm that?

Bria Murphy

Okay.

David Hall

Yes. So I agree, Martin. It's still in that sort of range in terms of the delta.

Bria Murphy

Okay, thank you. That's it from me.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Reg Spencer with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Good morning. Just a couple of quick questions from me, firstly around the Lithium Hydroxide Project at Naraha, I see that there has been a capital cost increase there, just wondering if you could outline where those CapEx increases have come from.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you, Reg, for your question. Largest increase is coming from the inclusion of [indiscernible] the lime from the process. This will impact the project in cost reduction that we've announced before, I think we said that in one of the earlier calls that [indiscernible] was going to enable at which lower production costs since access to lime and disposal of fuels line in Japan is very expensive.

Reg Spencer

Okay, understood. Just around the market and pricing, I'm sorry, I missed your previous answer to the previous question around your guidance or outlook for primary versus purified product split going forward, previously you guys had suggested that the December quarter is typically when you have better climate conditions to be able to produce some better grade. So, are you expecting that number to go up in the coming quarter?

Martin Perez de Solay

Yes, we would produce more purified product during the December quarter, as you said, because the brine conditions are better. However, regarding sales, David can comment to you about our sales forecast of purified product for the quarter. The previous answer was around the price differential between primary and purified, which continues to be between 2000 to 2500.

Now, David, if you want to explain some more on the expected sales of primary and purified for the following quarter.

David Hall

Sure. Reg, in terms of sales for the December quarter, we're probably going to see a similar profile to what we have in September, but then expect that to be improving in terms of the mix between purified and prime moving into the new calendar year.

Reg Spencer

Okay, great. Thanks, David. Just a quick question around previous comments on the delta between technical grade and purified product, we can debate how accurate the various price reporting agencies are in terms of reported prices. I've got a set of prices here in front of me, which suggests a much larger differential between a technical grade product into China versus the battery grade.

In terms of your customer mix, are you spending more time looking at the Japanese and Korean markets, which seem to be getting a better number, especially for your battery grade? I'm just trying to think about how you guys alter your marketing plan to offset what does look like a weak pricing environment and from the data that we can all see, it doesn't look like that's going to turn around in the short-term?

Martin Perez de Solay

Yes, look Reg, to answer your question in terms of the customer mix, as we'd said in the past, and as with -- I think, largely demonstrated until recent times is that we're looking for a fairly evenly spread geographically. So, certainly looking for a good presence in Korea, obviously Japan, but also China as well. The thing with China is that it makes up such a large part of the market, and also parts of quite strategic supply chains into the battery sector. So, having a presence there is almost a requirement, but yes, just to summarize, we're looking for a fairly even spread geographically, particularly in relation to the battery market footprint that we have.

Reg Spencer

Great. And then just one last question, do you think that some customers are holding back purchases in order to try to get the best price, given current imbalances in the market, how responsive has your customers been in terms of contract negotiations for the next 12 months. So I'm being a little bit more standoffish, this is previous years where the market has been tighter?

Martin Perez de Solay

There's a bit of a mixed bag, Reg, some customers have come through a situation or are still experiencing the tail end of situation where that was sitting on quite an amount of inventory. So, there is some hesitation there from that group of customers in terms of committing for the future, and perhaps operating their business the way that they have done in the past. So, they're taking a bit more of a wait-and-see and shorter-term view on how they run their business I think until they get clarity on exactly what is happening in the market.

At the other end, with the larger corporate-style customer accounts, we're seeing very different behavior, where there are this new business from new battery platforms that is coming online. So, the discussions in regard to longer-term commercial agreements, they're still progressing, and we're in the final stages of a number of those being closed right now. So, there's a longer-term view in that customer segment. So, you're looking at a bit of a mixed bag as opposed to summarize that the larger customers are taking a much more longer term view here than those that the smaller end of the volumes go.

Reg Spencer

Okay, great. I might pass it on. Thanks very much, guys. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. I might start with focus on costs. If you look at the cost numbers look significantly higher, if we compare to sort of the past period and then also if we focus on the fact that we've only produced primary product this period despite having a good production result, I just wanted to understand some of the key drivers there, I understand maintenance, et cetera. But how should I think about these going forward? That's the first one.

Neil Kaplan

Rahul it's Neil speaking, how are you doing?

Rahul Anand

Hi, good. How are you?

Neil Kaplan

Rahul, so firstly I mean the statement I make upfront is you've got to look at production versus cost of goods sold. Obviously, there's a lag with production and cost of goods sold. So that's just upfront statement, I will make because you've talked about the quarter with just primary, but in terms of the sales included in there, there is some purified and micronized product. So the first point I'd make is the lower tons that have been sold. So if you look at that, that's about 8% lower 3,387 was the June quarter versus 3,108 in the September quarter. And also as I stating upfront with the production business costs sold, we had a higher value of carry-forward inventory from June. June itself was a higher, if you just look at the month of June versus the quarter of June; it was a higher cost month. The peso also appreciated during June about 5%. So that contributed to it as well. We also do receive a refund on the Puna, the Puna refund, which given the lower average price that we selling it would reduce as well. So the benefits we get has reduced. So when you throw that all in together, it more than accounts for the increasing cost of it has gone from 4,493 up to 4,885.

The other point I will make is we all know there was a devaluation in the middle of the quarter, but again, that will be sitting, a lot of it will be sitting in the 30 September inventory carried forward into the next quarter. So there was a small benefit that came out of that but as I said, it's got to do with inventory and when it's produced and when it's sold.

Rahul Anand

Okay understood.

Martin Perez de Solay

Adding to Neil's comment, Rahul, if I may add to Neil's comment, I think that on top of the fact that you will see prices coming down in the future because of increased production, you also have to consider what we discussed before that the operational changes that we're making are costing us some money in the short term, but we expect to better profits in the long run as we're being able to reduce the costs we're working a lot on cost of wages and improvement in the plan to improve the quality of the product, we're producing. So that is reflected.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understood. So just to reconfirm Neil really quickly, for the month of June basically had cost higher than about 5,000 per ton, is that right?

Neil Kaplan

I'm not going to give you an exact number on, we report quarterly role. So I'm not going to get into the detail of what monthly costs were, but they were higher. And as I mentioned, there was a Peso appreciation of about 5%.

Rahul Anand

Okay.

Neil Kaplan

So that contributed to that.

Rahul Anand

No, that's fine. I can take a quick one offline after that. I'll move on to the next one. In terms of, I guess, the mix of sales at this point in time where we stand in terms of the book. It was the rough proportion of spot sales and contract sales and how do you see this evolving going forward? That's the first part of the question. Second part is with Stage 2, can you remind me of the timelines and then also are you seeing or do you expect more contract sales at a Stage 2 because you'll have your existing customers and product quality well understood in the market, having produced for quite a while now since calendar year 2016 or 2015?

David Hall

Hi, Rahul, it's David. Just on the contract split question as we sit right now, we have approximately 30% of business contracted but keep in mind that we're in the annual negotiation season here. So we're looking to close quite a number of deals over the next four to six weeks, and the market does typically run on a calendar year annual cycle. On your second question to Stage 2, obviously, a chunk of that will be going across to Naraha approximately 10,000 tons out of the 25,000 tons. And we will be looking to contract the Lion's share of the balance as well.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understood. All right, that's very hopeful. I'll pass it on. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Levi Spry with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Yes, good day guys. Just rounding off the CapEx question, so can you just remind me, so the lithium hydroxide the CapEx here has increased from 78 to 90 on the basis of a tangent scope with a [indiscernible], is that correct?

David Hall

Yes, it is.

Levi Spry

Yes. And so when do we get an update on the CapEx for Stage 2, I understand you rate cutting the engineering numbers, what next quarter?

Martin Perez de Solay

We are finalizing engineering numbers in the current quarter and we expect to give you an update of the numbers towards the end of this quarter. Again, as I said before, we are looking into every single number on every single supplier for the project and so far, we haven't found major discrepancies from the budget we put together for the project. The key contracts being the supply of certain reactors and specific pieces of equipment for the plant is coming along during this quarter. So towards the end of the quarter, we should have a better estimation of the number and we will let you know how it progresses.

Levi Spry

Okay, thank you. And just on the, I guess the OpEx question, so when would you be in a position to give us firm guidance on unit costs?

Martin Perez de Solay

We never gave guidance on unit costs by so many things. And you can imagine, with a volatile economy like Argentina these days estimating the FX rate and the impact of devaluation becomes difficult. As Neil was mentioning, we had a very high inflation in the month of July and August, followed by a significant devaluation in September. So during the past quarter, we saw the whole impact of inflation being higher than devaluation during this quarter, we will benefit from a larger devaluation than inflation and we'll have to see how the economic levels in the local market continue to perform. Remember that roughly 45% to 50% of our cost basis comparison is denominated in Pesos. So that creates a significant volatility for us to be able to give you a firm guidance on cost projections. I don't know Neil, if you want to comment something else on that.

Neil Kaplan

No, no, I think that's spot on, Martin. I think in terms of guidance, we've never given guidance on costs that is due to the volatility. It's been due over the past years to stabilizing the operation, Levi, it's, it's all we get to absolutely steady state of what we're doing. There's no point throwing numbers out there. So, plus the reasons that Martin added on related to inflation and devaluation.

Martin Perez de Solay

Yes, the other important thing to mention is that we are currently working on reducing the physical units of consumption. Basically, we're focusing on consumption of reagent, stabilizing the plant and running it at a lower holding cost which is the objective in physical units and that will translate into lower and lower cost over time, which is the objective.

Levi Spry

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question it comes from Chris Brown with Morgans. Please go ahead.

Chris Brown

Good morning, gentleman. Good morning, Martin. Thanks very much for the presentation. I think Rahul's cut me a little bit in terms of questions on costs, but I would like to ask you David just mentioned steady state production. When do you now expect steady state production to come to provision for you and just looking back at the costs, I see September quarter has been the high quarter for the last three years really since September 16 in terms of cash cost and it has come down from that the September 17 quarter was $4986, it came down to 3900 after that, September I think it was 4600, it came down to 3900 after that. Are you expecting that sort of decline as the seasonal influences pull out? And as I said, can you talk about steady state production bearing in mind that there will always be some seasonality in the production. Thank you.

Martin Perez de Solay

Well, thank you Chris for joining, and for your questions. When we talk about steady state, we are trying to get a steady brine concentration at the inflow of the plant. That's your objective, and we are getting closer to be there that's why you saw better production in the September quarter as compared to previous September quarters because we'd been able to stabilize the brine quality. We're looking forward to continue to operate the plant in this situation and we are trying to find the sweet spot of the plant. That to say that, I do not expect such a -- when you refer to the comparison of the December quarters to September quarters in the previous years was mostly because of difference in the brand concentration that enabled a much larger production in December. We were targeting a better production and more stable production in the quarter of December, but I wouldn't expect such a large increase in production as you saw in the previous years, because we've been basically enjoying a better brine concentration as a consequence of all dimensions that we've been taken in the pond management system and in the plant operation in the last six to nine months. So that, we're approaching steady state of production if with that we'll refer to brine concentration at the input of the plant.

Chris Brown

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, [Operator Instructions]. We do have a question on the webcast from Ronald Lomax [ph]. He asks can you please give an update on the political situation in Argentina and Chile as it affects the company.

Martin Perez de Solay

Well, thank you for the question. It's not an easy one. Briefly on Chile, there is a large social turmoil in Chile -- when I was in Buenos Aires, I've been talking to colleagues in Chile in the last few days, significant social unrest on the market did not perform well today in Chile, mostly related with a long-term social unrest in the country, which years we expect to clear in the next few days, the government is taking all necessary actions to face the social interest and return Carnet [ph] to the country and to the markets. And then, we expect the government to be effective in that regard. There were some announcements made on the paper today about potential strikes in some mining operations mostly in Central Chile. That's again what I read today from papers and what I discussed briefly this afternoon with some colleagues across [indiscernible] in Santiago.

Situation in Argentina, it's different, we're in the middle of general elections. This Sunday will be the first round of general elections for presidency in Argentina. There are two candidates, who honours the current government led by President Macri, the other one is Alvarez Fernandez jointly with Cristina Kirchner, as candidate for Vice President from the Peronist party. In the primary elections, the Fernandez entrepreneur formula, obtained maturity, they got to almost 49% of the votes. And should they perform the same way in the first round of elections this Sunday, they would become the elected President and Vice President of Argentina. However, nothing is said until the elections are performed, and if the difference between both candidates is less than 10%, it is likely that it will be a ballotage in around November 15 for presidency in Argentina.

In terms of financial markets, as we discuss exchange our controls are in place in Argentina, and restrictions for local companies to access dollar for transferring dividends are applicable. There are no restrictions to accessing dollars for paying inputs. And companies are required to bring in the dollar coming from experts into the country. In our case, that's not a serious issue. Since we are investing all the excess cash flow all the dollars that are brought in and used to pay the inputs required for Stage 2 financing all the operational costs of Stage 1.

Operator

Thank you. The next question that comes from Reg Spencer, which is a follow-up question, and he is from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Hi, guys. Just a follow-up question, do we need to change the way we think about Stage 2 production costs, given that you will move to continue self-harvesting, is that going to have a material impact on operating costs going forward?

Martin Perez de Solay

What do we expect, Reg, from Stage 2 is that the larger amount of production and the improvement that we're making in the process will help us drive the cost further down, particularly in primary product.

Reg Spencer

Okay. So that's not going to have a material upgrade impact on the harvesting process.

Martin Perez de Solay

Yes, we just completed a harvesting process for all the pumps over a three-year cycle, and we will be starting next year, and we will start to be a continued part of our OpEx over time.

Reg Spencer

Okay. All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We are showing no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Perez de Solay for any closing remarks.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you very much for joining the September quarter results call, and we hope to continue having you on board and informing you on the performance of the company during the next quarters. We're very happy with the production results of the quarter. The market continues to be the way it is, and we are highly focused in reducing costs and improving our performance over time. Thank you.