TerraVest: Heads We Win, Tails We Do Not Lose

Investment Thesis

TerraVest (OTC:TRRVF) is an acquisitive North American industrial holding that has delivered a Total Shareholder Return of 24% per annum over the last four years, as compared to 8.5% for S&P 500. The company is likely to continue finding attractive growth opportunities and delivering above-average TSR. The current market valuation completely ignores this future growth.

TerraVest is primarily engaged in residential Fuel Containment and Oil and Gas Processing Equipment sectors. The company manufactures heating oil and propane storage and distribution tanks as well as wellhead processing equipment. These markets are mature, but the company manages to grow by making acquisitions that are targeted at manufactured steel products that complement TerraVest’s existing operations and provide integration benefits. TerraVest has been making acquisitions at c5x EV to EBITDA multiples, improving profitability and achieved 20%+ cash on cash returns. We expect the company to continue making bolt-on acquisitions in the fragmented parts of its market at high rates of return.

Having said this, the company operates in cyclical end markets, and cyclical downturns can reduce profits and also put a strain on the company’s finances. Over the last 3 years, balance sheet leverage of TerraVest has increased, reducing the resilience of the business. We believe that this rise in leverage is only temporary and has been driven primarily by external factors.

Track Record

TerraVest has delivered excellent returns to shareholders primarily because of high rates of return on reinvested profits. The company makes bolt-on acquisitions within related industries where existing know-how and manufacturing footprint can be utilised. Synergies with the core business is the main reason why TerraVest is able to achieve such high rates of return on acquisitions.

We have not performed a full historic analysis of acquisitions, instead we rely on analysis provided by Guy Gottfried at 2019 Ivey Business School’s Value Investing Conference. Gottfried is one of our best regarded investors. He is the founder and manager of Rational Investment Group, a value-oriented investment fund based in Toronto. Prior to launching Rational, Gottfried was an analyst at Fairholme Capital Management – a fund managed by Bruce Berkowitz. TerraVest is the largest position of Gottfried. He estimates that TerraVest was able to achieve c29% cash on cash returns on its acquisitions.

The latest significant acquisitions have been MaXfield Group, Fischer Tanks and Signature Truck Systems. All acquisitions were within TerraVest’s circle of competence and all delivered attractive rates of return.

MaXfield is an Alberta-based company primarily focused on manufacturing processing, storage and transportation equipment for the propane, anhydrous ammonia and oil and gas markets. MaXfield was valued at an EV/EBITDA of 4.8x. Fischer Tanks is primarily focused on refurbishing and manufacturing domestic propane tanks for the US and Canadian Markets. Signature Truck Systems is a Michigan-based company primarily focused on assembling propane bobtail trucks for fuel distributors across the U.S. Signature was valued at an EV/EBITDA of c4.3x. The most recent acquisition of Countryside Tank was made a month ago (Sept 2019); the business is primarily focused on manufacturing transportation equipment for the propane and anhydrous ammonia markets.

We believe that TerraVest can continue its successful track record of acquisition. Number of new acquisitions is most likely to be found in the fragmented wellhead processing equipment and propane storage and distribution markets. As you might have noticed, all of the recent acquisitions described were in these segments.

Cyclicality of Target Industries

Cyclical downturns of Housing as well as Oil and Gas markets can reduce cash generation of the company, but can also create attractive investment opportunities. At the moment, the housing market is relatively strong but some Oil and Gas market segments experience weakness.

Fuel Containment business is the largest cash generator of the company and accounts for c53% of Group revenues and c71% of earnings. It primarily manufactures residential heating oil and propane storage and delivery tanks. The main risk factor of this market is home resale activity, as it can be a driver of replacement residential oil tank sales, as homeowners and insurers conduct inspections and identify aging tanks during the purchase and sale process. As of late, National Association of Realtors has been reporting rising (+2.6% yoy) existing home sales. Reduced activity in the residential home resale market could lead to reduced cash generation of the business.

Processing Equipment segment primarily manufactures wellhead processing equipment and NGL and LPG storage tanks. It accounts for c40% of Group revenues and c28% of earnings. The company primarily sells its equipment for Western Canada Oil and Gas producers. The market is primarily driven by price expectations and capital budgets of Canadian shale gas producers. In FY2016, revenues and operating margins of the business declined significantly, because of major declines in activity due to persistently weak commodity pricing. As of late, Canadian Oil and Gas industry has also been struggling though separation equipment demand was robust. Alberta Energy Regulator Report suggests that “the majority of gas production in Alberta is from dry gas. However, new growth is being driven by wet gas, particularly in the Montney and Duvernay Formations and the Alberta Deep Basin. Operators are targeting these liquids-rich areas because condensates hold a price premium due to the strong diluent market in Alberta.” Wet gas production growth increased wellhead separation and NGL storage equipment demand.

Balance Sheet

The financial position of TerraVest is average, though it is likely to improve. Currently, Gross Debt to EBITDA stands at 2.6x, which is below the covenant level of 3x. Leverage of the business has grown since FY2016 due to several factors: (1) reduced profitability due to Oil and Gas sector weakness; (2) stable dividends irrespective of reduced profits; (3) increased level of working capital.

Leverage could be reduced if Oil and Gas industry recovered and working capital level was reduced. Leverage ratio is also likely to decline because of full integration of MaXfield profits, as the company’s FY2018 results only included roughly 6 months of MaXfield.

Some receivables of the business are exposed to the currently troubled Canadian Oil and Gas industry and could be at risk of loss. As can be seen from the table attached, the main factor behind working capital growth has been the increasing level of inventories rather than receivables. Increasing level of inventories could signal a slowdown of the industry, though our understanding is that the main driver of higher level of inventories was the higher steel price brought about by the now terminated import tariffs.

Reduced condensate price premium and the resulting decline in wellhead separation equipment demand as well as reduced housing transactions and the resulting demand decline for residential fuel storage tanks would reduce profits and increase the leverage of the business. We would like the company to strengthen its balance sheet to about 2x Indebtedness/EBITDA from the current 2.6x, before it makes another large (15m+) acquisition. The 0.6x EBITDA equates to c$27m, which is roughly equal to the cash flow that TerraVest generates in a single year. This suggests that it should not be difficult for TerraVest to reduce its leverage.

Management

TerraVest is managed by a talented and experienced management team that has a significant economic interest in the company. We expect it to continue creating value for shareholders.

The most influential people of TerraVest are:

Charles Pellerin, current Executive Chairman of TerraVest and founder of Gestion Jerico, which was acquired by TerraVest in 2014. Currently he owns c17% of TerraVest's shares. George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of Clarke Inc. (OTCPK:CLKFF). Clarke currently owns 31% of TerraVest, they were previously the main backers of Gestion Jerico. Dale Laniuk, retired CEO and corporate director of TerraVest. He currently owns c10.6% of shares. Dustin Haw, current CEO of TerraVest. TerraVest's shares and options account for the bulk of his net worth.

Insiders own a large proportion of TerraVest's shares, thus by acting in self-interest they should also benefit the rest of the shareholders. In theory, management could also try to benefit itself at the expense of minority holders, for example, by awarding themselves with generous stock options. In the case of TerraVest, we believe that it would be in the interest of Armoyan, as the largest outside holder, to prevent such abuses and to protect minority shareholders. We were not able to find anything to suggest that management is abusing its power. Currently, about 1.3m of stock options are outstanding and in the money.

As noted previously, track record of the management team is excellent, correct incentive structures are also in place and therefore we believe that the current management team can continue performing well.

Valuation

The price of TerraVest looks attractive. The stock currently trades at an EV to forward EBITDA multiple of about 7.4x (8.2x on a diluted share count basis) and a forward P/E multiple of c13x. Adjusting for amortisation, the forward P/E would go down to c11x. Assuming a normalised level of working capital, TerraVest trades at a 9% Free Cash Flow yield. These valuation multiples are appropriate for a mature and somewhat cyclical business, though they are not in line with the excellent track record of TerraVest.

As noted in Track Record section, TerraVest was able to achieve a c29% pre-tax (c20% post-tax) cash on cash return on acquisitions. Assuming the company can continue investing at this rate, TerraVest should be able to continue growing value at a rate of c12-13% on top of dividend payouts. Assuming Capex spending of CAD 8m and adjusted working capital movement, we estimate that the business is likely to produce cCAD 20m of free cash flow during FY2019, CAD 7m of which will be paid out in dividends. If the remaining CAD 13m can be put to work at a 20% rate of return, with a discount rate of 10%, about cCAD 26m of value would be created. This would be a c12% increment to the current market value of CAD 220m. We can continue this sequence by assuming that the CAD 13m employed will produce additional CAD 2.6m of free cash flow (20% cash on cash return). Thus a total of CAD 22.6m (20+2.6) of free cash would be produced the following year and CAD 7m of which paid out in dividends, leaving CAD 15.6m for redeployment. Assuming the same return and discount rates, CAD 31.2m of value would be created, which would represent a c13% increment to the value next year (31.2/(220+26)). This estimation implicitly assumes that business is rapidly deleveraging, as investments are made only from cash generated. This is a conservative assumption.

At the current level of valuation as well as given the limited spare capacity of the balance sheet, it will be difficult for the company to continue delivering 24% TSR over the long term. On the other hand, we believe that a 15% TSR would be a reasonable expectation, assuming that the stock will continue trading at a c9% adjusted FCF yield. Return would be significantly higher if stock was re-rated by the market.

If we were to build a complex valuation model with many factors, our estimated rate of return would still be predominantly dependent on: (1) rate of return on re-investment; (2) amount of capital to be reinvested; (3) discount rate; (4) length of time before excess reinvestment returns are competed away. In the worst-case scenario, where no new acquisitions are made, we would be left with the current c9% free cash flow yield. This is actually not a bad worst outcome, as such a yield is common for mature, somewhat cyclical and cash-generative businesses; i.e., this means that in the worst-case we do not lose anything as TerraVest currently trades at this level.

Conclusion

TerraVest has delivered a spectacular track record and we believe that the company has everything in place to continue performing well. Housing and Oil and Gas market weakness could present challenges to the business; on the other hand, the company’s balance sheet should strengthen in the near term, increasing the resilience of the company. We do not know what rates of return will TerraVest achieve on its future acquisitions and if it will be able to employ all of its residual free cash. What we do know is that the current market price completely ignores value creation from future acquisitions. Heads we win, tails we do not lose! Because of this, we have decided to initiate a small position as we get more familiar with the company. We intend to spend more time looking into competitive dynamics and pricing power within Fuel Containment and Oil and Gas Processing Equipment markets. We will also monitor closely balance sheet leverage development.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRRVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.