EOG Resources: I'm Buying The Dip

Introduction

It has been a while since I have written a public "Buy" article on a large-cap cyclical stock, and this will only be the second one of 2019. The last one I wrote about was Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), which I shared in the article "Ryanair: The Stock Will Fly High Again" on June 18th of this year.

After being down -50% off its highs when I bought it, and having continued to fall for a little while more after that, Ryanair now looks as if it might have turned a corner.

Similarly, EOG Resources (EOG), is also now down over -50% off its highs:

Let's examine the stock to see if it's worth buying here.

How cyclical are earnings?

I generally have two different types of individual stock analysis that I perform. One of them is designed for stocks whose earnings are highly cyclical, and one is designed for the stocks of companies whose earnings are less cyclical. F.A.S.T. Graphs are a great tool to determine which category of earnings cyclicality a stock falls into, because it clearly shows earnings trends over the past 20 years. Let's take a look:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

EOG's earnings have been highly cyclical over the past two decades, often falling around -80% off their highs, and going negative in 2016. This cyclicality is enough to place the stock in the "highly cyclical" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rank the company's earnings cyclicality a "7".

For stocks with earnings this cyclical, their price cycles are not usually explained as much by changes in market sentiment as they are by earnings fluctuations. When sentiment isn't the primary driver of price movements, historical P/E ratios are not usually a good way to evaluate the value of the stock. For that reason, I use historical price cyclicality instead to estimate reasonable entry points for the stock. I typically aim for stocks that have the potential to produce a 100% return within 5 years based on their historical price fluctuations, and I also require that the business pass my "impairment tests" before I invest.

The basic approach to these investments is to assume that if the price has recovered from downturns multiple times in the past (I only use this approach for stocks that have been publicly traded 20 years or more), and then I assume it will probably do so again, unless I can point to something that is different this time around which might stop it from doing so. If I can't find anything, then I make the investment.

Historical Price Cyclicality

When I look to invest in highly cyclical stocks, one of my first criteria is that the stock must have been publicly traded during the previous two business cycles, which I judge to be since about 1998. I also require that the stock price has a history of recovering from drawdowns in a timely manner. (I typically consider recovery within 5 years as a "timely manner.")

The table below contains all of EOG stock's significant drawdowns for the past couple of decades, when they started, how deep they were and how long it took for the stock to recover its previous high price.

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1990 15 months 3 years -43% 1997 24 months 3.5 years -54% 2001 9 months 3.5 years -52% 2008 9 months 5 years -68% 2014 18 months 3.5 years -49% 2018 12 months* ? -51.34%*

*So far. This cycle isn't over yet.

I use this historical information to help me form a profile of the stock and to look for any clear historical patterns. What stands out immediately is the consistency of the recovery time from peak price to a full recovery of that price. In 4 out of 5 years, the price fully recovered in 3-3.5 years. The only cycle that took longer than that was during the Great Recession of 2008, when it took 5 years. This is a fast recovery time for a deep cyclical stock. By "deep" I am referring to price declines that are often -50% off their highs, which is the amount that EOG usually falls. Typically, the stock takes anywhere from 9 to 24 months to bottom, and we're right in the middle of that time frame now.

This all makes EOG look like a reasonably good cyclical investment at today's prices. However, it should be noted that this data only goes back to 1990. We don't have EOG data going back to the 1980s, which was when the trough of the last oil super-cycle occurred. If we are in the early stages of another oil super-cyclical downturn (which we very well could be), then the recovery time for the stock could be much longer. As a reference, Exxon took about 5 years to recover from the 1980s downturn and Chevron took about 7 years. I think we could be looking at up to a 7-year recovery time for the worst-case estimate, and we are already one year into that. So, we should do okay over the medium term even if we are catching a falling knife here and oil prices stay depressed for a while.

Next, let's look at the impairment tests I run cyclical candidates through in order to see if there are any red flags that might indicate this time is significantly different from past cycles. I'll frame these as a series of questions, and as long as EOG passes the tests, I'll buy it.

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

The reason I look at this is that if revenues are lower than the previous cyclical peak, it can be a sign that the business is either being disrupted or in secular decline.

Even though 2015 was near a cyclical high, revenues are almost just as high today as they were then. This doesn't look to me to clear evidence of a secular decline, even though revenues are a little shy of the 2015 high and seem to be leveling off.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

Since, by definition, the fatal flaw in the business model is "hidden" and cannot be easily seen, my test for this is whether the cyclical business in question has experienced two full business cycles, because typically recessions are where the flaws are exposed, and sometimes businesses can get lucky and avoid trouble in one recession but have the flaw eventually catch up to them during the next. I typically pre-screen for this before I write an article, and EOG passes this test, since it recovered fine from the past two recessions.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to its core business?

I don't think there is a clear and disruptive threat to the company's core business, however, over the long term it is likely that demand for oil will eventually start to go down. There is an effort among the scientific community and many global elites to reduce CO2 emissions. This may eventually lead to reduced demand for oil. However, I am of the opinion that CO 2 capture will actually be the ultimate solution for reducing the amount of CO 2 in the atmosphere rather than a reduction in the use of fossil fuels. The recapture method of carbon reduction would not rely on reduced fossil fuel usage and seems much easier to implement on a global basis than most of the carbon austerity programs that are being proposed and implemented currently.

Probably the bigger disruptive threat to oil is autonomous driving cars. These, combined with ride-sharing and electric-powered vehicles, could reduce the overall miles travels and reduce oil demand. But we are only in the very initial stages of this, and likely more than a decade away from having a serious disruptive impact on oil demand.

For these reasons, I don't see a clear disruptive threat to the core business within the next decade.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices, because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

This doesn't look like a typical price super-cycle to me. The move from 2004 to 2008 looked like one back in the mid-2000s with the fracking boom, but rather than dropping and staying low after that boom, the price has essentially formed a "new normal" since the Great Recession. Maybe this is just one big super-cycle, but 15 years is a pretty long time for it to go on, so I'm betting the stock price eventually recovers as it has in the past.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company, since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

The debt-to-equity actually looks very good here compared to what it has been historically.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

Since the price has declined almost -50% off its highs, what I'm going to do here is backtest what would have happened if we would have purchased the stock after the price fell -50% off its highs and then sold it after we achieved a +100% simple return.

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in EOG after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined -50% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~100%, and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha vs. S&P 500 Annualized 1997 8/31/98 9/9/99 12 95.58%* 42.10% 53.48% 2001 9/20/01 6/15/04 33 36.36% 5.64% 30.72% 2008 10/7/08 7/11/13 57 21.05% 17.81% 3.24% 2014** 1/20/16 5/16/18 29 41.38% 19.30% 22.08%

*This was just a little bit short of a 100% gain if purchased on 8/31/98. This is where the stock price peaked this cycle.

**This purchase was made after a -49% decline instead of -50%. That is where the stock bottomed. Since the stock is already down further than that this cycle (-51%), I decided to go ahead and include this as another data point for us to look at.

As you can see in the table, during these four cyclical downturns, buying the stock when it was down fifty percent would have produced fantastic returns over the following years and also outperformed the S&P 500 index. As long as an investor is willing to wait up to six years for the stock to recover if a recession occurs sooner rather than later, EOG looks like a good bet here.

What is a reasonable investment strategy?

Each of these past downturns has had its own individual flavor, and I think it's worth asking which previous downturn our current downturn resembles the most. In my opinion, I think the current downturn most closely resembles the one that began in 1997. During that downturn, we had a period of very low gasoline prices. I worked at a gas station back then when I was in college, and I can remember gasoline priced under $1 per gallon. We also had some global market issues affect US equities, along with the Long-Term Capital blow-up. The Federal Reserve lowered rates in response, much like it has done in the second half of 2019. That was enough to push the market to new highs in 1999 and early 2000.

I have observed that many stocks that did poorly in 1998 are also doing poorly now, and many stocks (or types of stocks) that did well in 1998 are doing well now (too well, in fact). Whatever the reason for this pattern is, it's probably too complex to completely understand, but the pattern is there. And during that downturn, EOG stock had a solid rebound but came just short of a full recovery before the market turned down and took EOG stock with it in 2000.

If EOG stock does indeed rebound and the market pushes for new highs before the next recession, then I will probably aim for +50% to +75% gain in the stock rather than a +100% gain. If the economy continues to slide into a recession, then investors need to be aware that EOG stock could fall another -50% from today's prices. Right now, to me, it feels like we will get a rebound in stocks like EOG before a recession starts, and that's why I think it's reasonable to place a small 1% of portfolio size bet on EOG here.

Part of this thinking has to do with the assumption that one of the major triggers of the next recession is likely to be higher oil prices. If oil prices rise, it is likely that EOG has strong gains before the high price of oil works its way through the economy and starts putting pressure on consumers and businesses. But eventually, higher oil will put pressure on other areas of the economy and could contribute to the next recession. So, I think it's wise to take potential profits in EOG a little sooner than I would if we were coming out of a recession and had a longer runway to the upside.

Conclusion

I'm buying a 1% portfolio position in EOG while it's down about -50% off its highs. My base case is for a +50% to +75% gain before the next recession, but I will be willing to hold my position through the next recession if it occurs sooner rather than later. I couldn't find any clear reasons to avoid the stock; however, I am limiting my total portfolio oil exposure to 10% based on my initial positions. I am currently holding three oil stocks - McDermott International (MDR), RPC Inc. (RES), and Schlumberger (SLB) - which have experienced very big drawdowns since I bought them. With the EOG buy, I am up to 9% portfolio exposure to oil.

