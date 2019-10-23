A Question Of Timing With Steve White, CEO, Harvest Health & Recreation

Summary

Steve White is CEO and co-founder of Harvest Health & Recreation, a vertically integrated publicly traded cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the US.

Steve co-founded Harvest in 2011 and prior to that he worked as an attorney. Under Steve’s direction, Harvest has engaged in many community activities and events, including hosting a new patient orientation and monthly support group.

He joins the show to discuss the SAFE Banking Act, targeted acquisitions, the importance of remaining agile and why it may be impossible to not run afoul of cannabis regulations.