AT&T: 3 Things That Matter Now

Lots of things have happened this year at AT&T, but the most recent involvement of activist hedge fund Elliot Management and the rapidly changing streaming landscape clearly stand out.

AT&T (T) has been rallying all year long and is currently up 35% on price and 43% including dividends, with the stock price hovering just below its 52-week high of $38.75.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

Lots of things have happened this year at AT&T but the most recent involvement of activist hedge fund Elliot Management and the rapidly changing streaming landscape clearly stand out. AT&T even delayed its earnings release by one week to October 28 in order to resolve the activist's campaign and provide more color during earnings commentary.

With earnings roughly a week away and just one day before the highly anticipated Warner Media Day on October 29, here are 3 things investors should look out for over the next fortnight.

#1: Ongoing video subscriber losses but focus on ARPU and segment EBITDA

Three years after AT&T announced its acquisition of Time Warner in record-breaking deal for the telecom giant, investors have got used to AT&T's quarterly net video subscriber losses. Last quarter the company burned through its customer base with 778K premium video net losses and 168K DirecTV Now losses. This represents an acceleration in subscriber losses compared to the previous record set in the prior quarter where AT&T lost 627K video customers. Investors expecting that the worst has now unfolded are on the wrong track, given that 1 million customers of AT&T's customer base are still on a two-year pricing promotion and very likely to drop out once the promotion ended.

Source: Elliot Management Letter to AT&T

However, although that sounds bad, it is actually beneficial for AT&T to lose its low-value customers and really clean up its video business to eventually focus on the loyal, low-churn and high value long-term customers. In 2019, this has been working very well so far, with AT&T managing to stabilize EBITDA in its Entertainment Group (and actually marginally grow it in Q2) thanks to strong ARPU growth.

Source: AT&T Earnings Call Slides 2019 Q2

The Entertainment Group is now well on track and has so far nailed its 2019 commitment of stable EBITDA in that segment for the second consecutive quarter despite losing customers. That trend should continue in Q3 with another large chunk of customers having their introductory pricing expire and then likely dropping the service. The big question mark, however, is whether AT&T's unprecedented most recent sizable price hike on DirecTV Now - now termed AT&T TV Now - will be a step too far. The company will raise the base price by $15/month to $65/month and customers currently on grandfathered pricing will also experience price hikes. Not only does this mark the third increase in just over two years, i.e., since it announced the Time Warner acquisition where one argument was that customers should benefit from lower or at least stable pricing - but it could also be the proverbial tip of the iceberg and draw customers in droves to cheaper rivals Hulu or YouTube Premium.

And those customers switching the platform would not be restricted to very price-sensitive special offer customers but very likely also those that have been driving nice ARPU growth at AT&T's Entertainment Group.

It will be crucial to watch how AT&T comments on that and if/how bundled pricing with HBO Now and HBO Max may help to increase retention.

#2: Improving cash flow and debt Metrics following accelerated asset sales bring buybacks into the capital allocation mix

AT&T's latest full-year FCF guidance is targeting the $28B range following strong, yet not uncontroversial, asset sales in 2019, most notably Hudson Yards and AT&T's small stake in Hulu to media giant Disney (NYSE:DIS). Lately, AT&T announced the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America for almost $2B, bringing 2019 monetization to over $11B and significantly above its $6B to $8B 2019 target.

Provided that deal gets approved by the FCC and Department of Justice, this will easily allow AT&T to finish the year at 2.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, given that after the first two quarters of 2019, that ratio has already climbed down from the 3.0x range at merger close to 2.7x with AT&T reducing overall net debt by around $18B over the last 12 months alone.

This finally will bring back share buybacks into AT&T's capital allocation mix in the fourth quarter of 2019 according to management which is also something the activist has resurfaced as an idea but as part of a comprehensive and formalized capital allocation framework which above all calls for no material M&A going forward given the dozens of billions AT&T has been investing over the last decade.

Source: Elliot Management Letter to AT&T

I generally like share buybacks as it is a good way for a company to invest surplus cash flow in its own company thereby growing EPS and boosting shareholder returns. The better value the stock offers at the times of these buybacks, the more accretive it will be to the bottom line. That said, however, given the strong YTD rally of AT&T and the profound challenges ahead in 2020 and beyond when all the major media and tech firms have launched streaming services, most notably Disney and Apple (AAPL) - both in November 2019 - AT&T should simply focus on paying down debt, slowly growing its dividend and invest remaining cash into 5G and content for its streaming service. The time to buy back stock was at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, but unless the company comes out with a disastrous earnings release and/or a completely underwhelming offer for HBO Max, we won't be seeing those prices again.

Share buybacks would help AT&T save tens of millions in dividend payments and boost EPS by a few cents but other than that it would just sink billions of dollars. Given the company's very safe sub 60% FCF dividend payout ratio in 2019 and its very conservative $0.04 per share annual dividend growth, there is no real need to reduce the dividend burden as it is much more important to bring down debt levels to an acceptable range despite the low interest environment.

#3 Unveiling HBO Max at the upcoming Warner Media Day

Netflix (NFLX) has pioneered the streaming era for years and has been facing hardly any competition throughout. Nowadays, however, with Amazon Prime (AMZN) being firmly established and Disney+ (DIS) and AppleTV+ (interesting that Apple copied the "+" though) launching in early November, the only major players left in the field are Comcast (CMCSA) with Peacock and, of course, AT&T with HBO Max with both expected to launch in spring 2020.

Source: arstechnica.com, all image courtesy remains

Details on AT&T's streaming service have been very scarce so far, but October 29 will all change that when AT&T will host its big reveal of HBO Max details during the Warner Media Day in Burbank. Pricing will be the most important factor to consider followed by content. AT&T's rivals have opted for bargain prices with Disney+ priced at $6.99 monthly ($69.99 annually) and AppleTV+ costing not even five bucks ($4.99 per month). Compared to those ultra cheap prices even Netflix and Amazon Prime with their $12.99 entry-level pricing will already no longer appear that cheap anymore.

Apple and Disney are seemingly willing to lose money as their service gains momentum and critical mass in the early years which will not only hit established streaming services from Netflix and Amazon but could also seriously hamper AT&T's subscriber development if it prices HBO Max too expensive.

Considering that HBO Now, which is supposed to be inferior to HBO Max (includes HBO Now plus other content and originals) and thus should cost less, is currently priced at $15 does not leave a lot of room to maneuver for AT&T when it comes to pricing HBO Max unless it chooses to reduce pricing for HBO Now. But still even at $15 for HBO Max, this would be the costliest monthly streaming subscription service, and given that AT&T is only starting with a few million HBO Now subscribers looking to upgrade to Max, this will make it a very long road towards the expected 50 million subscribers AT&T is targeting.

It also means that if HBO Max launches at $15 with HBO Now possibly reduced to, let's say, $13 but inferior content, it will leave very little room, virtually none, for AT&T to increase prices over time given that subscribers can cancel subscriptions on a monthly basis and easily switch to a competitor or take a break.

What is known is that HBO Max will be the exclusive home of evergreen hit series "Friends," but that alone can never justify a higher price point in my view.

Source: techcrunch.com

Prior to that big reveal at the Warner Media Day, it increasingly looks as if Apple will be the one gaining the most with Disney and its vast and exclusive content library coming in second.

Image Source: Apple

While Apple may not make any money on its streaming service alone, the ultra-low entry barrier of only $4.99 will help the service gain massive scale, especially as Apple is giving it for free for the first year to customers buying iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

Apple knows that it does not have the quantity of Netflix, Disney or AT&T when it comes to content so the best it can do is provide limited high-quality content and make customers an offer they can hardly refuse while at the same time investing billions into originals only content. And what Apple lacks in terms of content, at least in the beginning, it can easily make up by cross-selling other products of its vast ecosystem, most notably Apple TV but also iPhone. The $60 customers save on Apple's streaming service will certainly not be the one and only purchase argument for iPhone, but if it helps to retain existing iPhone users or prompt them to upgrade, that sub $5 service could help Apple generate higher hardware sales and only lose a few millions on its streaming service. Going forward, with more content joining the platform for which Apple won't have to pay license cost, it could also slightly increase the price as it is not set in stone that that $4.99 pricing will stay in the long term.

All this makes it all the more interesting and crucial to see what type of offer AT&T will unveil that balances the quantity and quality of content with (attractive) pricing.

Investor Takeaway

In all, it will be an action-packed two weeks for investors with AT&T's earnings date and Warner Media Day just one day apart before Apple will formally launch its streaming service at the beginning of November and Disney following just a week after. All this is happening at a time when markets are already facing day-changing news regarding impeachment, trade tariffs and the economy with all of these swings reinforced by the twittery and fickle nature of the U.S. President.

It will be fascinating to watch how AT&T's earnings will come out, what the company announces regarding the activist campaign, and above all, how it will position HBO Max in a highly competitive and price-sensitive streaming landscape.

In times where keeping a current subscriber may be as valuable or sometimes even more valuable than attracting a new one, any pricing mistake can seriously impact the success of the streaming service. Investors will get to know very soon whether AT&T has done its homework and learnt from past mistakes.

I remain very long in my stock position, but apart from a regular monthly savings plan will just hold my position, collect dividend after dividend and see how things will pan out.

What do you think how AT&T will position HBO Max and whether it has a chance to succeed in this new streaming business?

