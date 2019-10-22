Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/18/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/18/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM);

Safehold Inc. (SAFE), and;

Athenex Inc. (ATNX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCQB:BRTX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

BC Partners Lending (BCPL);

Snap Inc. (SNAP);

Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY);

Installed Building Products (IBP);

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN);

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);

BlackRock (BLK), and;

Bank of America (BAC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

UnitedHealth (UNH), and;

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Vir Biotechnology (VIR), and;

HBT Financial (HBT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Abu Dhabi Inv BO Vir Biotechnology VIR JB* $20,000,000 2 Arch Venture Partners IX BO Vir Biotechnology VIR JB* $20,000,000 3 Bc Partners Investment Holdings BO BC Partners Lending BCPL JB* $5,100,000 4 Goldthorpe Edward J CEO, DIR BC Partners Lending BCPL JB* $2,500,000 5 Lucas Kenan DIR Streamline Health Solutions STRM JB* $1,530,000 6 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex Inc. ATNX B $691,714 7 Broadrick Dale BO BioRestorative Therapies BRTX B,JB* $517,426 8 Istar BO Safehold Inc. SAFE B $511,553 9 Pfeiffer Gerald E DIR HBT Financial HBT JB* $480,000 10 Green Wyche T Iii CEO, DIR Streamline Health Solutions STRM JB* $350,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin Ltd. GRMN AS $7,442,145 2 Burke Richard T DIR UnitedHealth UNH S $5,914,015 3 Verma Vikas DIR Installed Building Products IBP AS $2,544,000 4 Harris Mitchell E VP Bank of NY BK S $2,229,950 5 Hough Laurie M VP, CFO, TR Skyline Champion Corp. SKY AS $2,136,151 6 Knox Kathleen A PR Bank of America BAC S $1,209,200 7 Hudson Executive Capital DIR Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX AS $972,745 8 Gorman Jeremi O Snap Inc. SNAP AS $921,011 9 Kushel J Richard MD BlackRock BLK S $893,478 10 Grusd Jared O Snap Inc. SNAP AS $850,298

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

