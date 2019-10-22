Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/18/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTCQB:BRTX).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- BC Partners Lending (BCPL);
- Snap Inc. (SNAP);
- Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY);
- Installed Building Products (IBP);
- Garmin Ltd. (GRMN);
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);
- BlackRock (BLK), and;
- Bank of America (BAC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Abu Dhabi Inv
|
BO
|
Vir Biotechnology
|
VIR
|
JB*
|
$20,000,000
|
2
|
Arch Venture Partners IX
|
BO
|
Vir Biotechnology
|
VIR
|
JB*
|
$20,000,000
|
3
|
Bc Partners Investment Holdings
|
BO
|
BC Partners Lending
|
BCPL
|
JB*
|
$5,100,000
|
4
|
Goldthorpe Edward J
|
CEO, DIR
|
BC Partners Lending
|
BCPL
|
JB*
|
$2,500,000
|
5
|
Lucas Kenan
|
DIR
|
Streamline Health Solutions
|
STRM
|
JB*
|
$1,530,000
|
6
|
Perceptive Adv
|
BO
|
Athenex Inc.
|
ATNX
|
B
|
$691,714
|
7
|
Broadrick Dale
|
BO
|
BioRestorative Therapies
|
BRTX
|
B,JB*
|
$517,426
|
8
|
Istar
|
BO
|
Safehold Inc.
|
SAFE
|
B
|
$511,553
|
9
|
Pfeiffer Gerald E
|
DIR
|
HBT Financial
|
HBT
|
JB*
|
$480,000
|
10
|
Green Wyche T Iii
|
CEO, DIR
|
Streamline Health Solutions
|
STRM
|
JB*
|
$350,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kao Min H
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
GRMN
|
AS
|
$7,442,145
|
2
|
Burke Richard T
|
DIR
|
UnitedHealth
|
UNH
|
S
|
$5,914,015
|
3
|
Verma Vikas
|
DIR
|
Installed Building Products
|
IBP
|
AS
|
$2,544,000
|
4
|
Harris Mitchell E
|
VP
|
Bank of NY
|
BK
|
S
|
$2,229,950
|
5
|
Hough Laurie M
|
VP, CFO, TR
|
Skyline Champion Corp.
|
SKY
|
AS
|
$2,136,151
|
6
|
Knox Kathleen A
|
PR
|
Bank of America
|
BAC
|
S
|
$1,209,200
|
7
|
Hudson Executive Capital
|
DIR
|
Eagle Pharmaceuticals
|
EGRX
|
AS
|
$972,745
|
8
|
Gorman Jeremi
|
O
|
Snap Inc.
|
SNAP
|
AS
|
$921,011
|
9
|
Kushel J Richard
|
MD
|
BlackRock
|
BLK
|
S
|
$893,478
|
10
|
Grusd Jared
|
O
|
Snap Inc.
|
SNAP
|
AS
|
$850,298
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
