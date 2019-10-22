Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/18/19

Includes: ATNX, BRTX, SAFE, STRM
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Streamline Health Solutions (STRM);
  • Safehold Inc. (SAFE), and;
  • Athenex Inc. (ATNX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • BC Partners Lending (BCPL);
  • Snap Inc. (SNAP);
  • Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY);
  • Installed Building Products (IBP);
  • Garmin Ltd. (GRMN);
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);
  • BlackRock (BLK), and;
  • Bank of America (BAC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth (UNH), and;
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Vir Biotechnology (VIR), and;
  • HBT Financial (HBT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abu Dhabi Inv

BO

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

JB*

$20,000,000

2

Arch Venture Partners IX

BO

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

JB*

$20,000,000

3

Bc Partners Investment Holdings

BO

BC Partners Lending

BCPL

JB*

$5,100,000

4

Goldthorpe Edward J

CEO, DIR

BC Partners Lending

BCPL

JB*

$2,500,000

5

Lucas Kenan

DIR

Streamline Health Solutions

STRM

JB*

$1,530,000

6

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex Inc.

ATNX

B

$691,714

7

Broadrick Dale

BO

BioRestorative Therapies

BRTX

B,JB*

$517,426

8

Istar

BO

Safehold Inc.

SAFE

B

$511,553

9

Pfeiffer Gerald E

DIR

HBT Financial

HBT

JB*

$480,000

10

Green Wyche T Iii

CEO, DIR

Streamline Health Solutions

STRM

JB*

$350,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin Ltd.

GRMN

AS

$7,442,145

2

Burke Richard T

DIR

UnitedHealth

UNH

S

$5,914,015

3

Verma Vikas

DIR

Installed Building Products

IBP

AS

$2,544,000

4

Harris Mitchell E

VP

Bank of NY

BK

S

$2,229,950

5

Hough Laurie M

VP, CFO, TR

Skyline Champion Corp.

SKY

AS

$2,136,151

6

Knox Kathleen A

PR

Bank of America

BAC

S

$1,209,200

7

Hudson Executive Capital

DIR

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EGRX

AS

$972,745

8

Gorman Jeremi

O

Snap Inc.

SNAP

AS

$921,011

9

Kushel J Richard

MD

BlackRock

BLK

S

$893,478

10

Grusd Jared

O

Snap Inc.

SNAP

AS

$850,298

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.