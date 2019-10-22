PetMed Express: Time To Take Profits

PetMed Express (PETS) started the week with a bang, as the top gainer on the US Market above a $250 million market cap. The stock gapped up by 20% on the open after reports its fiscal Q2 2020 results, and this added to gains of 30% in the previous thirty trading days. The surge higher in the share price came after the company beat earnings estimates, and saw gross margins improve by 130 basis points sequentially, from 27.3% in Q1 to 28.6% in Q2. PetMed Express announced their PetMeds® Rewards Program in September and has solidified direct purchasing agreements with several major manufacturers. Menderes Akdag, CEO of PetMed Express, has stated that he expects this will further improve gross margins in the future. While all of this is great news, I believe much of this has been discounted in the share price. The company has added over $200 million to its market cap over the past two months based on this jump, yet continues to have negative revenue-growth rates. For this reason, I believe the reward to risk here is poor, and I see this as an opportunity for investors to ring the register above the $25.00 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

PetMed Express has been a massive laggard the past year, down 75% from its 2018 highs vs. the S&P-500's (SPY) roughly flat performance. Much of this underperformance is likely due to the emergence of online-retailer Chewy (CHWY) as a competitor. This has created uncertainty in the form of increased competition, and this is never an ideal situation for a company's stock. Fortunately, for investors, the stock has seen a resurgence recently and gained back a reasonable amount of lost ground. The stock's fiscal Q2 2020 earnings alleviated some concerns about margins with a sequential bump from 27.3% to 28.6%. CEO Menderes Akdag discussed in the Q1 earnings call that 27.3% might have been the bottom for margins, and so far, it looks like he may have been correct. However, it is worth noting that these gross margins are down from 34.3% in Q1 2020. Therefore, the recent 130 basis point bump has reclaimed less than one-fourth of the margin erosion seen since Q1 2019.

(Source: Chewy.com)

As we can see from the below chart, gross margins on a trailing-twelve-month basis are sitting at 31.60%, and the brief trend higher in gross margins since 2017 has been squashed. While current gross margins are not a huge issue as they remain reasonable at 28.6%, the company has also has negative quarterly revenue-growth rates. It is tough to see sustainable earnings per share growth when dealing with margin compression and negative sales growth on a year-over-year basis.

(Source: Zacks.com)

Beginning with annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see that the company saw peak annual EPS in FY-2018 at $1.84. This peak may end up being a multi-year peak, as estimates are calling for a significant drop-off in annual earnings per share for FY-2020. Current estimates for FY-2020 are sitting at $1.05, which is forecasting a drop of 43% in earnings year-over-year. The majority of this drop is because the company has had to decrease prices to stay competitive with other online retailers trying to steal market share. While these estimates are quite low and shouldn't be difficult to beat, even a beat of 10% will still register as a significant 33% year-over-year drop in annual EPS. Unfortunately, this has put a considerable dent in the company's earnings trend, which makes PetMed Express much less desirable from an investment standpoint. My minimum requirement for companies I will invest in is 12% growth in annual EPS. For this reason, the stock is one where it would be wise for investors to sell into strength, as it doesn't meet the minimum requirements for a stock worth buying and holding.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's revenue growth rates, we did see some improvement this quarter, with the company's year-over-year sales decreases narrowing. Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 revenue growth rates were (-) 4% and (-) 8% year-over-year, respectively, but the Q2 2020 numbers came in at $69.9 million. This represented only a 2% drop year-over-year, and while not impressive by any means, it is a slight improvement. Based on the fiscal Q3 estimates of $60.3 million, we could potentially see PetMed Express return to flat year-over-year sales in their December quarter.

While negative year-over-year sales growth is nothing to be elated about, it is an improvement from the mid to high double-digit decreases the company saw in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. However, investors are going to want to see a strong beat on the $60.3 million estimates to suggest a turnaround is in place. Generally, the first sign of a sustainable turnaround comes in the form of two consecutive quarters with high single-digit or better sales growth. For PetMed Express to achieve this, they would need to report $65.0 million or better in sales for their fiscal Q3 2020 results.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the above growth metrics, we have a company with a broken earnings trend, a trend lower in margins, and increased competition. While the uptick in revenue growth rates is a positive sign, it's not pushed to a level where we can be confident that a sustainable turnaround is in place. This would require Q3 2020 revenues of $65.0 million or better, and Q4 2020 revenues of $69.1 million or better. For this reason, I believe this push higher is providing an opportunity to take profits on the stock. The stock is now up over 80% from where it was two months ago, and there has been a minimal improvement to suggest we have a sustainable turnaround in place. Instead, we have a recovery from a company in potential trouble, to a company that is managing to cope better than expected with the increased competition. As CEO Menderes Akdag discussed in the Q2 results, the major manufacturer's minimum advertised price policies should bring general pricing discipline into the market. This is good news for PetMed Express as it reduces uncertainty around them having to slash prices further to keep up with the competition. However, after an 85% rally in 40 trading days, I believe all of this news has been priced into the stock.

So why take profits on the stock now and not hope the short squeeze continues? Let's take a look at the charts:

Looking at a monthly chart below, we can see that this rally has shot up in a straight line to re-test the broken 20-month moving average. I use the 20-month moving average as an intermediate trend filter, and rallies underneath this critical moving average can be considered as noise. For this reason, this rally to $26.80 has done nothing to improve the technical picture, unless the stock manages to close the month of October above the $27.20 level, and reclaims this moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the daily chart, the stock is now 40% above its 200-day moving average, which sits at $19.00. Besides, it is nearly 50% above its next pivotal support level at $18.40. This means that the stock potentially has a significant amount of downside if these post-earnings cheers wear off. It does not help that the stock is rallying up towards a significant resistance level at $31.50. This resistance level sits just 17% higher, and I would expect the stock to get rejected here in a big way if this rally does continue. Based on this, the stock has an air pocket of nearly 50% below to its next support, yet it is less than 17% from its next resistance level. This is a negative reward to risk relationship.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Why is the $31.50 level so significant? It's simple. The stock broke down from this level from a multi-year base, and past support often becomes new resistance. As the chart below shows, the easy money has been made here likely due to short covering. This is because we ha 44% of the float that was short going into Monday's trading session. However, sellers are likely to show up very soon if this rally continues, given that the reward to risk relationship is poor above $26.80.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: ShortSqueeze.com)

We've seen a spectacular rally in PetMed Express since its September lows, but I believe the bears now have the edge above the $26.80 level. While the Q2 call provided good news that gross margins have likely bottomed at 27.3%, there is no sign that we have a complete turnaround in place yet. This is because revenue growth rates remain in negative territory, and gross margins are still trending lower on a trailing-twelve-month basis despite the slight up-tick in Q2. For this reason, I believe this rally is providing investors with an opportunity to take profits into strength here. Companies with negative earnings trends and negative sales growth can be excellent trading vehicles, but generally, they do not pan out as investments. Ringing the register here seems like the prudent move for PetMed investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Taylor Dart. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.