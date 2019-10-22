Aphria: Making Progress But F2020 Guidance At Risk

Aphria (APHA) reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results which spurred a rally in its stock as investors look for any positivity within the cannabis sector. However, the numbers appear to be mediocre and we think Aphria's fiscal 2020 guidance now looks extremely aggressive. We would stand on the sidelines until Aphria either drops the guidance or proves that it could meet the guidance by showing a gigantic improvement in its performance next quarter.

Mundane F2020 Q1

Aphria reported results for the three months ended on August 31, 2019, which can be summarized as little progress from the previous quarter. The company reported total sales of $126 million comprising $95 million of distribution revenue from the acquired CC Pharma and $30.8 million net sales from its cannabis operation. The cannabis business barely grew last quarter while CC Pharma lost $4 million in sales. The gross margin did not move as efficiencies temporarily dropped amid continued capacity expansion. The disappointing results this quarter was driven by a lack of growth within the cannabis segment as Aphria awaits more production. Looking ahead, we think the company will continue to face inefficiencies and uncertainty as its production won't fully ramp up until a few quarters away.

The company managed to sell more cannabis last quarter but it also experienced higher production costs. While reiterating its goal of controlling production cost to $1 per gram, the company is in the midst of completing its massive Aphria Diamond facility and its Extraction Center of Excellence. We think the key metrics to watch would be its average adult selling price heading into the legalization of edibles, concentrates, and beverages. Most people expect Canadian LPs to benefit from the new product categories but we think the exact impact remains to be seen.

Aphria has historically been a low-cost producer given its long history of large-scale cannabis production. The company is producing at an annual rate of 110,000 kg at its fully licensed Aphria One facility while awaiting final approval for its Aphria Diamond facility which will add another 1.3 million sq. ft. of growing space and 140,000 kg of annual capacity. We think Aphria is one of the leaders in Canada in terms of operational readiness and its 255,000 kg of funded capacity makes it one of the largest LPs that are within months of reaching full capacity. Broken Coast has also been garnering good reviews online from consumers as a premium cannabis producer.

Aggressive F2020 Guidance

Aphria reiterated its fiscal 2020 guidance including:

Net revenue of $650-$700 million, roughly evenly split between the distribution and cannabis business

Adjusted EBITDA of $88-$95 million

Overall, we felt that the guidance is very aggressive and Aphria needs to make something happen at its cannabis business soon. CC Pharma appears to be a relatively stable business and its annualized full-year sales of $380 million based on this past quarter roughly accounts for half of the guidance. However, the company will be hard-pressed to generate another ~$300 million of cannabis revenue during the next three quarters. Considering that the Canadian cannabis market has seen slow growth, we can hardly conceive a sudden acceleration of Aphria's domestic cannabis business. Aphria only generated $31 million of sales last quarter from cannabis, but it needs to generate an average of ~$100 million of sales for each of the next three quarters. Based on the current market condition, we think it is safe to say that it will take some miracles for Aphria to hit that number.

Furthermore, the company only reported a positive EBITDA of $1.3 million from its cannabis operation and $1 million for the whole business this past quarter. It will also take monstrous growth and margin expansion in order to meet its guidance. With Aphria Diamond still unlicensed and its extraction business under construction, we think the chance of meeting this EBITDA guidance is low. It would take tremendous progress from both Aphria and the overall Canadian cannabis market to meet this guidance.

Aphria has a market cap of $1.6 billion and trades on an EV/Sales of 3.1x. Excluding sales from the distribution business, the stock trades at 14x annualized sales which is in line with large-cap peers such as Aurora (OTC:ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and HEXO (OTC:HEXO). A notable strength for Aphria is its large cash position which stood at $464 million at the end of August. Aphria's cash position is the third largest among Canadian LPs and only behind Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Cronos (OTC:CRON), both of which received billions of dollars in investments from outside investors. Under today's market where financing is becoming more difficult for cannabis companies, Aphria's large cash position is a material differentiator.

Looking Ahead

Aphria appears to be making progress in its Canadian strategy but growth remains a key question for investors. During the latest quarter, Aphria barely grew its cannabis business which is concerning. Cost per gram remains high but it is expected to decline once Aphria Diamond comes online. With a large cash pile, the company is comfortably positioned to benefit from any industry growth that might occur after the legalization of edibles, extracts, and topicals in Canada.

We remain Neutral on Aphria as we like its scale and progress towards full capacity. We think the new management has executed nicely but more is required for a re-rating of the stock. The biggest near-term risk is its outstanding fiscal 2020 guidance which was reiterated this quarter. We strongly believe that the guidance is too aggressive and will need to be dialed back. However, if Aphria could show enough growth next quarter to support this guidance, we think there will be tremendous upsides in the stock. For this reason, we think next quarter would be a critical one for Aphria and the company will likely decide whether the F2020 guidance is achievable.

