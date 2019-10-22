Sage Therapeutics: Zuranolone's Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity More Than Justifies Company Valuation

Company Thesis

Sage Therapeutics' (SAGE) Zuranolone currently in investigation for targeting treatment resistant depression is likely to result in a major breakthrough in the psychiatric field. The drug's superior clinical profile to esketamine; lack of psychotomimetic associations, well understood mechanism of action, and ease of dosage, will likely result in Phase 3 trial success with data readout anticipated by Q42019/Q12020. Lack of meaningful competitors and low barrier to approval of psychiatric drugs based on FDA precedents will only aid in the drug's R&D process. In all, SAGE-217 has the potential to address a vast unmet medical need on a massive scale, and should more than justify SAGE's current $6 billion enterprise valuation. Hence, shares of SAGE will be rated as a buy as of today.

Key Research:

Zulresso Launch (+/-)

Source: Zulresso label

In studies involving women with severe PPD. After the 60-hour Zulresso infusion, depression scores for these patients saw improvements of 2.5 to 5.5 than the scores of women taking a placebo. Considering the HAM-D scale ranges from 0 to 52, reduction by just a few points is really not that impressive. Moreover, depression is notoriously responsive to placebo with response rate of 30% to 40% on average. The fact nearly all patients in Zulresso's clinical trials exhibited HAM-D reductions of 15 points, illustrates how certain syndromes of PDD can be alleviated by simple tasks such as visits to the doctor's office, or seeing a therapist prior to treatment. Moreover, Zulresso can cause severe sedation, with symptoms such as sleepiness, trouble thinking clearly, and not being able to drive. It can also cause loss of consciousness (not being able to respond to noise or touch). In all, the drug's risk-reward profile isn't that great, and is not helped by a narrow addressable market in the context of SAGE's $6 billion valuation.

Source: Harvard

Despite having just a satisfactory clinical effect; questionable safety profile, and prohibitive cost estimate of $3,400 per infusion (with up to 60 hour duration) with co-pay, the total addressable market for PPD in the United States is quite significant, at least on the surface. Over 400,000 mothers are likely to suffer the condition every year, with 40% chance of relapse and 20% of chance of persistence after first year of delivery. In reality, the drug will likely not be affordable to mothers below the age of 25 , or 63% of the patient population. Multiplied by a rate of 20-40% of patients actually requiring PPD treatment, this yields a TAM of $500 million to $1 billion based on a net cost of $17,000 per treatment (after PBM negotiations, bulk discounts, etc). Peak sales in U.S.; Japan, and E.U. combined may reach up to $250 million, but this is as good it gets for Zulpresso's potential. SAGE's other candidate, Zuranolone, definitely has more to contribute to the company's future revenue growth.

Sage 217 (+)

Source: Harvard University

SAGE-217 is a novel γ-aminobutyric acid A (GABA A ) receptor positive allosteric modulator currently in Phase 3 clinical development for postpartum depression and major depressive disorder. The drug is a synthetic derivative of Brexanolone, which is an intravenous formulation of the neurosteroid allopregnanolone and has been shown to be effective in treating patients with postpartum depression in clinical trials. Unlike selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors such as Prozac, GABA transmission confers rapid and lasting antidepressant effects as opposed to weeks or months of therapeutic delays.

Source: ECNP

In its Phase 2 clinical trial, patients (n=89) saw their HAM-D score measuring the severity of depression reduce by -18.7 to -16.1 points for treatment groups and -11.6 to -9 for the placebo groups. Considering the baseline score was approximately 25.2 to 25.7 for each group respectively, this represents efficacy of nearly 50% compared to placebo with p value lesser than 0.001. In addition, there were no serious adverse events in the trial, with the most common adverse events being just headache or dizziness. Considering the vast majority of antidepressant cause suicidal tendencies or psychotomimetic disorders, the risk-reward profile of SAGE-217 can be regarded as superb even at this early stage. Combined with a well understood mechanism of action, the drug is likely to see Phase 3 success, and capture the multi-billion dollar market available for TRD patients.

Source: Mood Disorders Society of Canada

Due to similarity between the demographics in U.S. and Canada, in-depth research provided by the Mood Disorders Society of Canada can largely be extrapolated to that of the United States. The statistics are alarming, between 59-75% of patients report taking antidepressants and yet only 16%-29% believe their current therapy is very effective in meeting their goals. Moreover, 41% of patients with depression are likely to have TRD with 51% claiming they have experienced 10+ episodes of acute depression. 55% of patients also answered yes to "I would try just about anything to treat my depression if there was a chance it would work". Due to decades of stigma regarding mental health; and the lack of available treatment options specifically targeting TRD, and the high prevalence of the condition (i.e. 4 in 10 depressed adults), it is likely upon approval, SAGE-217 will be able to generate peak revenues in several billions. This would more than justify SAGE's current valuation, and would see its revenues be protected for more than a decade due to SAGE-217's patent expiry between 2032-2036.

Low Barrier to Approval (+)

In March of this year, the FDA broke precedent for psychiatric drugs by approving Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Spravato (non competitive NMDA receptor agonist) for TRD based on data from just one clinical trial specifically designed for the condition (the other being relapse and remission trends). Moreover, Spravato was only able to demonstrate a 4 point placebo adjusted improvement on a 52 point HAM-D scale. The drug's safety is also far from perfect. Spravato can only be administered at a doctor's office, and patients must be monitored for at least two hours for risks of sedation and association (as opposed to an at-home daily oral formulation). Risks of suicidal tendencies are also directly mentioned on its label and the drug must be taken in combination with an oral antidepressant.

Despite possessing a satisfactory risk-reward profile at best, Spravato is the first drug approved to treat TRD in nearly three decades. The drug is also priced at nearly $1,000 per 3 nasal sprays despite having marginal clinical significance. Such low barrier to approval illustrates just how much the FDA is prioritizing new treatments in this area. Should SAGE-217 achieve rapid and lasting antidepressant effects in its Phase 3 trials while exhibiting little signs of psychotomimetic side effects and/or sedation, then shareholders should expect a guaranteed chance of approval upon trial success.

Lack of Meaningful Competition (+)

To date, JNJ's Spravato remains the only potential competitor to SAGE-217. Two other candidates, Allergan's (AGN) Rapastinel and Vistagen's (VTGN) AV-101 all failed its recent clinical trials despite showing superb results in earlier human/animal models. Another company, Relmada Therapeutics, (OTC:RLMD) is attempting to target the NMDA receptor with an opiate enantiomer in treating TRD without the addictive side effects of opiate treatment (and has successfully completed Phase 2 trials). This is a rather ambitious goal which may not have any basis on reality, as illustrated below.

Source: Psychiatric Times

Research has shown naltrexone is able to block the acute antidepressant effects of Ketamine caused by its affinity to the NMDA receptor. This is a significant discovery as dextromethadone is an opiate and the new information suggests the receptor it targets is mediated by mu opioid agonism. Hence, this largely invalidates the company's attempt for REL-1017 to target the same antidepressant effect without the presence of opioid related adverse events. Despite such warning, REL-1017's endpoints for safety and efficacy are assessed after just 14-21 days, with no follow-up evaluation of potential opioid addiction/withdrawal (i.e. after 6 months). This may imply the drug's risk factors are severely understated by its trial methods. As a result, the drug may not see success in Phase 3 as the FDA would likely require followup evaluation of patients for chronic worsening of depression. Hence, SAGE-217's likely approval will result in a duopoly with JNJ's Esketamine, leaving ample room to for both drugs to compete in a multi-billion dollar market.

Financial Health (+)

As of Q22019, SAGE has approximately $1.266 billion in cash and marketable securities; an annual net loss of $660 million, and an enterprise value of $6 billion. This puts the company at an optimal position, as results for SAGE-217 are likely to be released in Q42019/Q12020, before the next round of equity dilution by Q22019. Even if the company need to raise capital, it would only be required to dilute shareholders by 10% in order to keep operations going for another year. With estimated peak revenues of $200-$300 million for Zulresso in the U.S. and Europe; likely approval of SAGE-217, and the multi-billion dollar opportunity for alleviating TRD on the horizon, the company's valuation is well justified and would likely continue to appreciate as clinical data becomes unblinded.

Summary

Zulresso's launch is likely to be lukewarm and at best bring in $200 million to $300 million in peak U.S. and E.U. revenues, due to the drug possessing a satisfactory risk-reward profile. SAGE's other candidate; SAGE-217, however, has the potential to become a blockbuster for achieving -18.7 to -16.1 point reduction (or 5 to 7 points vs placebo) on the HAM-D scale (p<0.001) in patients with TRD, while simultaneously having little to no serious side effects. Considering current methods to treat depression can only achieve 2-5 point reductions against dummy at the cost of severe psychotomimetic side effects, SAGE-217 is likely to become a major breakthrough in the psychiatric sector as a new monotherapy. Moreover, the FDA has set a precedent in the field by approving JNJ's Esketamine for TRD with only satisfactory scientific evidence. SAGE-217 currently lacks any meaningful competitors in a condition estimated to affect 20% to 40% of depressed adults in North America. The company's $1.2 billion cash vs $660 million annual loss is also more than enough to sustain SAGE-217's trial until readout in Q42019/Q12020. In all, the company's $6 billion enterprise value valuation is more than justified by the strength of its R&D program, and its shares will be rated as a buy as of today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAGE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.