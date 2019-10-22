Pareteum Finally Admits To Inflating Results - Bankruptcy Might Be In The Cards Now

Get out, or even better, get short. Things will only get worse from here.

With ongoing cash burn and no access to capital markets anymore, bankruptcy might be in the cards now.

Deducting the restatement and contribution from acquired companies, legacy Pareteum appears to be a small, slowly growing business with material cash consumption.

More than 40% of reported H1/2019 revenues will be erased by the upcoming restatement. Results for the second half will also be materially below current analyst estimates.

The company finally admits to having overstated both its top and bottom lines for the past couple of quarters.

Note: I have previously covered Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In Monday's after-hours session, controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation dropped the bomb (emphasis added by author):

(...) Investors should no longer rely upon the Company’s previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above. Similarly, related press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon. The decision to restate these financial statements is based on the Company’s conclusion that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period. For certain customer transactions, the Company may have prematurely or inaccurately recognized revenue. These restatements should not impact historical cash or cash equivalents based upon the current review. At the present time, the restatements are expected to impact Revenue, Cost of Service, Operating Income, Net Loss, Accounts Receivable and other Balance Sheet line items. While the Company’s analysis is still underway, the Company currently estimates the revenue impact for the full year 2018 to be a reduction of approximately $9 million. For the first half of 2019, the Company currently estimates the revenue impact to be a reduction of approximately $24 million. At this time, the Company has not fully completed its review and the expected financial impact of the restatement described above is preliminary and subject to change. The Company cannot predict the aggregate amount of revenue that will ultimately be restated, whether additional periods beyond those referenced above will be affected, and the final outcome or timing of the Company's filing of restated financial statements for the affected annual and quarterly periods. Until the full magnitude of these transactions is analyzed and understood, the Company cannot provide forward guidance, and expects financial results for the second half and full year 2019 will be materially below current analysts’ estimates.

Given the most recent developments at the company, I am not exactly surprised by the news, as I have suspected management of artificially inflating key performance metrics for quite some time now.

That said, the sheer magnitude of the restatement is eye-catching. Pareteum overstated approximately $24 million, or more than 40%, of its revenues during H1/2019.

Also keep in mind that of the $57.2 million in reported H1/2019 revenues, approximately $21.5 million was contributed by two recently acquired companies, iPass and Artilium.

Deducting both the $24 million restatement and the $21.5 million in acquired revenues would leave a measly $11.7 million in H1/2019 revenues for the legacy Pareteum business, just slightly above the reported H1/2018 number of $10.1 million.

At least in my opinion, Pareteum acquired former business partners Artilium and iPass to create the impression of a company in hyper-growth mode, when in reality, the legacy business wasn't exactly thriving.

The company actually managed to fool both analysts and investors for a number of quarters until the story started to show cracks earlier this year. The obvious issues at Pareteum also attracted professional short-seller outfits like Viceroy Research and Aurelius Value, greatly increasing the pressure on the company.

Ballooning accounts receivable balances and related cash burn, as well as the surprise violation of debt covenants, caused the stock to sell off again after the company's Q2/2019 report.

The mounting issues culminated in the requirement to conduct a $40 million emergency capital raise last month to pay off the debt and take in some additional cash to keep the lights on.

Finally, Pareteum disclosed the termination of its COO last week, causing Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton to downgrade the stock, citing signs of an "internal civil war".

Suffice to say, the company has turned out to be exactly the flop I suspected from the very beginning. Frankly speaking, I have no idea why senior management is still in charge after Monday's disclosures.

Investors will now have to prepare for the usual host of expected analyst downgrades and class action lawsuits, with some particular focus on last month's secondary offering.

With Pareteum now effectively closed out from the capital markets and ongoing, material cash burn, bankruptcy could be in the cards here.

That said, after last month's emergency capital raise, the company carries no debt anymore and might be able to extend its liquidity runway by implementing some drastic cost-cutting measures.

In addition, Pareteum will likely explore asset sales, but at this point, I only consider a management buyout of Artilium at a rather low price a viable near-term option, while iPass was already on its way to bankruptcy before getting acquired by Pareteum, and the core business just looks like an incredible mess here.

Bottom Line

The skeptics were proven right on Pareteum, as the company has indeed inflated its results in a highly material way over the past couple of quarters. After deducting restatements and acquired revenues, legacy Pareteum appears to be a rather small, slowly growing business with significant cash usage.

With potentially huge legal and audit fees ahead, ongoing negative cash flow from operations, no access to the capital markets anymore and little potential for near-term asset sales, the company might very well be required to file for bankruptcy going forward.

Even at the after-hours price of $0.43, a short sale should still yield decent returns, as the company's market capitalization of almost $60 million still offers plenty of downside.

Get out or get short. Things at Pareteum will only get worse from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.