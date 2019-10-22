McDermott International Secures An Expensive Lifeline

Expect the shares to remain volatile until visible signs of progress emerge. Company remains far from being out of the woods here.

I have covered McDermott International (MDR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

On Monday, ailing oil-and-gas engineering and construction company McDermott International secured an up to $1.7 billion bridge loan facility from a consortium of existing lenders led by Barclays and Crédit Agricole.

After trading up by more than 30% in pre-market, the shares reversed course quickly after the start of the regular session, ending the day down almost 15%.

The reason behind the rollercoaster ride was the company's decision to issue the press release early in pre-market while the all-important 8-K with the transaction details wasn't filed with the SEC until shortly before the start of the regular session.

Before getting into more details, l would first like to admit that I have been wrong in my expectation of the company to file for bankruptcy rather sooner than later based on the company's debt instruments trading at large discounts to face value.

That said, the company's 8-K filing with the SEC contained a number of truly sobering disclosures, with most of them being made in a presentation to lenders:

McDermott was at risk of violating certain covenants under its credit agreements including leverage ratio, fixed charge coverage ratio, and minimum liquidity

the company almost doubled its FY2019 projection for cash losses from $640 million to approximately $1.2 billion.

FY 2019 EBITDA expectation was reduced by $250 million

a total of $1.7 billion combined cash and letters of credit financing needed to bridge an expected liquidity trough in Q2/2020

decision to terminate the sale process for its industrial storage tank business

Keep in mind that just three months ago, management more than doubled its initial outlook for FY19 cash usage.

In fact, last year's ill-advised acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron ("CBI") continues to pressure the company as further, material charges on legacy CBI projects have been identified. In addition, the company disclosed the need to post a large amount of incremental performance letters of credit to support new projects.

As beggars can't be choosers, the company had to agree to some pretty onerous terms in the credit agreement:

interest rates of up to LIBOR + 10%

the appointment of an external Chief Transformation Officer

maximum cost adjustments to specified projects for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, not to exceed $260 million

lenders will receive an up to 15% equity stake solely for providing the bridge financing

minimum adjusted EBITDA tested on a trailing four quarters basis on a quarterly basis

limitations on specified variances from receipts and disbursements set forth in McDermott's budget

company will have to deliver periodic cash flow forecasts and variance reports to the lenders

In addition, the company had to negotiate a consent and waiver agreement with preferred stockholders, requiring McDermott to:

issue additional preferred stock to the holders

issue common stock warrants with an exercise price of $0.01 for approximately 1.5% of total outstanding shares as of October 21

increase both the dividend rate and the PIK dividend rate per share of preferred stock

McDermott also disclosed having awarded an aggregate of $7 million in retention bonuses to senior management, partially depending on the funding of additional bridge loan tranches over the next few months.

Frankly speaking, I was perplexed that the very same management which has caused the current mess by not doing sufficient due diligence on the CBI acquisition will actually be rewarded for its failures. With these guys seemingly not capable of providing even remotely accurate guidance despite having been already four weeks into Q3 in late July, I would have rather expected them to be removed and not getting rewarded instead.

In light of management's obvious poor forecasting abilities, investors should not rely on the company's projections for a return to cash generation and improved adjusted EBITDA starting in H2/2020.

Anyway, while the price will be high, McDermott has managed to remain out of bankruptcy, for now, providing a small glimmer of hope to the company's badly-stricken unsecured bond- and equity holders.

That said, the emergency loan will saddle the company with an additional $200 million in fees and debt service requirements.

Given how things have evolved since the ill-advised acquisition of CBI, it seems hard to envision that management will be able to right the ship within just three quarters.

I was wrong in my original assumption for McDermott to file for bankruptcy before the November bond interest payment as the company surprisingly managed to secure a lifeline from existing secured lenders. As beggars can't be choosers, the terms are quite onerous, saddling the company with $200 million in fees and additional debt service requirements, not to speak of the 15% equity stake that will have to be allocated to lenders.

Moreover, McDermott will likely be required to sell its high-margin Lummus Technology business within due time to repay the bridge loan.

With the very same management responsible for the recent mess still in charge, I very much doubt the company's ability to turn around within just three quarters.

Expect the shares to remain volatile for the foreseeable future until potential signs of progress (or failure) emerge.

