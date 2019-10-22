Zynex: Abusive Pricing Model Unsustainable

On the surface, Zynex’s (NASDAQ: ZYXI) model of selling electrical stimulation devices and supplies at high margins with technically little direct competition appears to be an attractive opportunity. However, the company’s revenues reveal a business model increasingly vulnerable to competition and/or regulatory scrutiny. We don’t know of another public medical device company generating the vast majority of its revenue by reselling non-proprietary consumables (simple 9-volt batteries and electrodes in this case) at egregious ~90% margins. And after looking at the implied dollar amounts of supplies sold per device, we find it difficult to come up with scenarios in which Zynex isn’t engaged in overly aggressive and/or abusive pricing. In our opinion, the model is unsustainable and a major risk unaccounted for in Zynex’s premium valuation.

Specifically, we calculate that on each device Zynex is collecting an average of $1,200 for non-proprietary batteries and electrodes, over the average 6 to 9-month life of a device. Using the standard Medicare fee schedule and allowing for higher rates from commercial insurers, we can't approximate this figure.

We notified Zynex of our concern that it's billing practices are abusive as the company is overcharging healthcare payers for device supplies. We asked for comment and also for detail regarding its reimbursement levels, but have not heard back. Since we believe Zynex is a prime example of potential waste and abuse contributing to rising costs in our healthcare system, we’ve reported our findings and questions to numerous groups and press outlets including: members of US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; US Department of Health and Human Services; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); commercial insurers including CVS, Cigna, Anthem, United Healthcare; and publications such as Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. We alerted the Office of Inspector General (OIG), which has investigated and found wrongdoing at other TENS device companies, RS Medical and Empi. Below is a screenshot of part of our complaint to the OIG.

Source: Office of Inspector General

Background

Zynex was founded in 1996 by current CEO Thomas Sandgaard. In 1999 Zynex began selling its first generation electrotherapy device for pain. In 2004 the company became public by reverse merging into OTC listed Fox River Holdings. Earlier this year the stock was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Current outstanding share count is 34M of which 1.5M are options with strike prices below $1. Sangaard owns around half of the outstanding shares.

Zynex primarily markets NexWave, a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated for the management of chronic intractable pain, post-traumatic and post-surgical pain. Zynex also sells InWave for incontinence and NeuroMove for stroke rehabilitation but sales of both are insignificant. The company’s “pipeline” consists of a blood volume monitor called CM-1500, for which an application for approval was filed in 2015. However, the FDA has repeatedly asked for additional information and data. Given the apparent lack of progress we believe approval is unlikely in the medium-term.

The NexWave Device: Old Technology

The use of electricity to treat pain isn’t new. Early electrical devices include the Electreat from the 1920s. Modern TENS technology, in use since the 1970’s, operates on the same basic principle of applying electricity to areas of pain via percutaneous electrodes. Today’s devices allow users to adjust the intensity, frequency and duration of the electricity according to their preferences.

Picture: NexWave device

TENS devices are available by prescription and over-the-counter, although whether or not there are meaningful differences between the two categories is unclear. We spoke with the head of a large TENS manufacturer (OTC and Rx units) who said prescription devices give users more control over the electrical signals, but otherwise the differences were minimal. Evidence supporting TENS efficacy is mixed and inconclusive mainly due to a lack of randomized controlled trials.

NexWave received FDA approval in 2011. In addition to TENS, the device also offers Interferential Current (IFC) and Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) modalities which essentially deliver the same electricity at different power levels and formats. While the use of TENS is covered by most insurers, IFC and NMES are usually considered experimental and thus won’t be reimbursed.

Patients in the market for a TENS device have an abundance of options: FDA lists around 75 approved units and dozens of over-the-counter options are available on Amazon. Zynex’s CEO claims NexWave is the “best” device, but we are unaware of any clinical comparison study. It’s noteworthy that Zynex doesn’t hold any patents for NexWave, likely because it’s based on technology that is several decades old.

Source: Company websites, retailers

TENS Manufacturers Exit Business

Zynex has been a micro-cap for most of its existence as a public company. While it was able to generate profits for several years, cash management was a recurring issue and Zynex eventually found itself in default of a $4M line of credit by 2014 (10-K, page 12).

Then Zynex’s two largest competitors mostly left the market. RS Medical and Empi were generating around $150M of revenue each. RS was under investigation by the Department of Justice for fraudulently submitting claims to Medicare, eventually paying a settlement of $1.2M in 2013. RS still markets TENS devices, but apparently only through the Department of Veterans Affairs and on a much smaller scale (Sangaard estimated RS’ current TENS revenue at $5M).

Empi was also under investigation, accused of selling “unjustifiably large quantities” of TENS electrodes to TRICARE beneficiaries “with a particularly steep increase in the number of beneficiaries receiving unnecessary quantities in 2014-2015.” Its parent company DJO decided to exit the Empi business in 2015 due to a “challenging regulatory and reimbursement environment.” DJO paid $7.2M to settle the issue in 2018.

Perhaps lifted by the exit of Empi and curtailment of RS Medical, Zynex’s sales stabilized in 2016. In 2017 revenues increased by 75% with relatively flat SG&A allowing the company to post its first significant annual profit in five years. Net income for the year was $7.4M or $0.23 per share. Last year Zynex posted sales and EPS growth of 36% and 22%.

Normally when large competitors exit a business it signals opportunity, assuming the sector is fundamentally viable. DJO parent Empi stated otherwise when it announced closure of Empi in 2015: “Empi business has created a major revenue and EBITDA headwind for the entire company for the last 4 years.” We don’t think it’s a coincidence that both RS Medical and Empi left just a few years after Medicare’s Competitive Bidding Program (CBP) was instituted in 2011. Between 2015 and 2017, reimbursement rates for TENS devices were cut from roughly $400 to $70 as a result of the CBP. Commercial insurers would’ve altered coverage as well. So it’s not surprising RS and Empi left the sector. Also, the fact that no other companies have aggressively stepped in to fill the void (besides Zynex) makes the idea of an unfavorable TENS market even more believable. In 2014 Zynex itself noted how difficult the TENS business was becoming due to the impact of Medicare reform, highlighting that in 2012 Medicare ended coverage for TENS for lower back pain, and “continued increasing the paperwork and documentation requirements for reimbursement”.

Inflection Point?

Sangaard attributed the apparent turnaround to the loss of competition and increased billing and collection efficiencies. However, the financial statements reveal a curious shift in the composition of Zynex revenues around this time. Zynex breaks out revenues into two line-items: devices and supplies. The device line includes NexWave sales. The supplies line includes the 9-volt battery that powers NexWave and the electrodes users attach to their skin. Between 2009 and 2016, supplies as a percentage of revenues averaged 39%. Then beginning in 2017 supplies suddenly accounted for 80% of revenues and has remained at those levels since.

Source: Company filings

The batteries and electrodes sold by Zynex are not proprietary to NexWave. Zynex simply orders 9-volt alkaline batteries and cloth electrodes from outside manufacturers, who produce these commodities as “private-label” products with Zynex packaging. Otherwise there is nothing unique about the batteries or electrodes (the electrodes are manufactured by Axelgaard).

Zynex’s overall gross margins have been above 80% since 2017. In its 2018 initiation report B Riley/FBR noted NexWave and supplies had gross margins of 70-75% and 90% respectively. So Zynex is capturing ~90% margins on 80% of its revenues for simply reselling standard batteries and electrodes.

Reselling Batteries and Electrodes at 90% Margins

We estimate that Zynex is being reimbursed over $6.50 per battery and $12.50 per pair of electrodes (we expand on the math later in the report), which is far above prices at internet retailers. Zynex is essentially conducting an arbitrage between its suppliers and price insensitive (for now) insurers. We were curious if any other medical device companies generated most of their revenues from a similar reselling strategy, so we looked at all 90 companies in the “Medical Appliances and Equipment” industry on Finviz. We didn't find any that do. Not only that, but most if not all of them are developing or at least claiming to be developing new and/or patented technologies unlike Zynex and NexWave.

Source: Company website, Amazon batteries and electrodes listings

Reimbursement Math Doesn’t Add Up

How does Zynex “arbitrage” its generic supplies manufacturers and private and public payers? We back into potential reimbursed amounts and methods using Medicare rates and company data.

In its latest investor presentation, Zynex notes the average reimbursement rate on each NexWave device is $1,500. According to the company, patients use NexWave for an average of six to nine months. Recall 80% of revenues now comes from supplies, so roughly $300 is collected for the device and $1,200 from supplies over the course of six to nine months, on average. We dug through Medicare and commercial insurance billing information, and we can’t figure out how Zynex collects so much on its supplies without using an “aggressive” claims strategy on Medicare and/or commercial insurers.

TENS devices are classified as Durable Medical Equipment (DME) by CMS which assigns Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes and reimbursement fees for every DME covered by Medicare. The codes aid in billing standardization and data collection. Private insurers also use the HCPCS codes, although they aren’t bound by CMS’ fees. The TENS category includes the codes below (a few other codes are less commonly used so we’ll ignore them). The first two codes are for the device itself, the bottom three for supplies: Source: CMS

The prescription and billing process is simple. After a doctor prescribes NexWave, Zynex verifies Medicare/insurance. Once coverage is confirmed Zynex ships NexWave to the patient, sets up monthly recurring shipments of supplies and begins billing insurance using the above codes. Zynex customer service told us patients will typically either receive two or four 9-volt batteries per month (NexWave is powered by one 9-volt battery) and two or four packs of electrodes (four per pack).

Medicare and private payers have strict guidelines for how TENS is covered. The patient has to experience chronic (lasting over 3 months) rather than acute pain. In most of the cases that we’ve seen, insurers will initially only approve TENS for a two-month trial period. After the trial, purchase may be approved if the physician states TENS was effective and further treatment is appropriate.

For the first two months Zynex can typically bill insurance using either of HCPCS codes E0720 or E0730 (with a modifier denoting the device is “rented”). If Zynex initially bills using the E0730 code for a 4-lead TENS, insurers will typically allow reimbursement for two “units” of A4595 per month (vs one for E0720) - so Zynex is incentivized to use E0730. Batteries and electrode supplies are included in the E0730 rental fee. Starting in the third month Zynex can again bill with E0730 for the “purchase” and also start billing for monthly supplies. From our understanding, the purchase price is reimbursed at the same rate as the rental.

For supplies Zynex should be using code A4595 which includes one month of supplies for a 2-lead TENS unit. We believe this includes two batteries and two 4-packs of electrodes. Medicare won’t allow claims using the A4630 and A4556 codes since A4595 already includes batteries and electrodes. That’s unfortunate for Zynex as the rates on each are significantly higher in A4630 and A4556. Two “units” of A4595 would be reimbursed at $20, while the same supplies using separate codes would equal $126.

Recall that Zynex says it collects around $1,500 per device which implies $1,200 for supplies. If we use the CMS fees, Zynex collects nowhere near that amount as shown below. Note the below figure is using an approximate device reimbursement rate. Depending on where a patient lives can skew E0730 rates higher. For instance, rates for rural areas are higher than non-rural areas, which may account for the difference in our device total of $210 compared to Zynex’s implied total of $300.

So Zynex must be collecting more than standard Medicare reimbursement rates for supplies. It’s possible they are billing commercial insurance at much higher rates, maybe by “unbundling” code A4595 into separate A4630 and A4556:

Note that “unbundling” is generally considered waste or abuse by insurers. But even assuming Zynex unbundles batteries and electrodes codes, we can’t get to $1,200 for supplies or $1,500 total in our hypothetical scenario.

It’s possible that private payer rates are higher than public rates, although in many cases commercial insurers base their reimbursement rates off of Medicare. It would be surprising if private rates were so much higher (over five times higher in this case), especially for a category like TENS given its widespread usage and dated technology. We’d be very interested to see exactly how Zynex manages to collect $1,200 on its supplies, because the numbers don’t seem to add up.

Lack of Competitors – Red Flag?

That no other public medical device company operates with a similar high margin reseller model for the overwhelming majority of its revenues should prompt questions from Zynex shareholders – and it could also draw the attention of regulators. As we discussed above, no other public company has stepped into the TENS sector since RS Medical and Empi essentially left despite what Zynex would like investors to believe is a normally functioning market with up to 90% gross margins. This doesn’t make sense in our opinion.

Zynex and the sell-side analysts who cover the company are portraying the model as the fabled “razor-razorblade” in which a primary product is sold inexpensively to lock consumers into purchasing high margin consumables on a recurring basis. However, unlike the consumer market for razor blades, the payer market for TENS supplies isn’t free. It’s at least partially government mandated with prices set by healthcare bureaucracies with a goal of supporting public interests.

How sustainable is a business model that resells commodity products for 10x retail prices, especially to a healthcare system increasingly focused on reducing costs? Bullish investors might point to payer inefficiencies being commonplace and that Zynex is merely exploiting the system. We acknowledge there is no shortage of controversial pricing examples in healthcare, but from what we’ve seen other examples involve at least some level of innovation – they don’t involve companies essentially acting as a distributor of generic, household supplies.

And despite what bulls claim, there are no significant barriers to entry here. TENS technology is old, cheap and non-patented. The ability to bill and collect from insurance companies isn’t a moat. If Zynex is in fact billing properly, we would expect competition to enter the space soon, pressuring margins. More companies exploiting this pricing inefficiency would increase the chances of insurance companies and government agencies re-examining reimbursement rates.

Why has this pricing situation persisted since at least 2017? It's improbable that Zynex has the exclusive ability to source incredibly cheap batteries and electrodes and sole access to a captive market of commercial insurers. More likely is that insurance companies don’t realize they’re reimbursing for everyday 9-volt alkaline batteries rather than batteries proprietary to NexWave. Or maybe the dollar amounts have remained small enough to this point and thus haven’t triggered scrutiny. This year Zynex is expected to generate over $30M in supplies revenue (up 25% y-o-y). As absolute reimbursement levels grow, so does the probability of payers re-examining reimbursement policy in our opinion.

We’ve reached out to CFO Dan Moorhead with our concerns and questions but have yet to hear back.

Valuation Doesn’t Account for Risk

Despite the risks inherent in Zynex, the company’s market capitalization has soared 70x in the past 2 years. Overvaluation may be a reason why institutional ownership is only 12% and almost entirely made up of index trackers (stock was added to the Russell 2000 in July 2019). Extended valuation might also be a reason why Sangaard recently registered his 16.7M shares for potential sale. Since the filing he’s sold around 300K shares, 100K of which were sold this month.

For reasons discussed – regulator and payer scrutiny, potential competition - it’s unlikely Zynex’s pricing anomaly can persist for much longer and we don’t think the stock’s valuation is properly accounting for this risk as it’s currently trading at 10x EV/Sales and 40x EPS, multiples far above the average levels of medical equipment peer group companies as shown below:

Source: Company filings, analyst reports

If Zynex were valued at average multiples, the implied downside in the stock would be in the 30-50% range. However, we believe Zynex should trade at a discount to peers, given the risk in its egregious pricing model. Consider that if insurance companies were to begin reimbursing for NexWave supplies at lower levels, yet still allowing Zynex to collect 2x what they paid for batteries and electrodes (50% gross margins), the company would no longer be profitable.

Source: Sell-side analysts and our estimates

Even the slightest hint of Medicare or private insurers pushing back on Zynex’s current reimbursement rates would re-price shares at the lower-end of peer multiples, in our opinion. This would equate to prices in the $3-6 range or downside of 50-80%.

Source: Analyst estimates

Avoid Zynex Shares or Establish Short Position

Given what we believe is an overly aggressive and/or potentially abusive pricing model based on overcharging insurance companies for generic products, we think Zynex shares are uninvestible and vulnerable to a significant repricing. Even if we are wrong, and Zynex billing practices are industry standard and sustainable, competition would enter the TENS market given the ~90% gross margins on supplies, cutting profitability. Due to the egregious level of the overpricing during a time of increased focus on rising healthcare costs, we would not be surprised to see insurance companies begin to examine their reimbursement rates to Zynex in the near term.

If Zynex would publicize (even in a general sense) its billings practices and how it’s achieving its reimbursement levels, the transparency would benefit patients, insurers and investors. To hasten this process, we are actively alerting insurers, regulatory bodies, and publications of our concerns. We suggest investors avoid the stock or establish short positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.