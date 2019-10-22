Revenue Growth And Market Share Gains To Fuel Automatic Data Processing's Story

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Founded in1949, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a provider of cloud-based human capital management services to employers, serving more than 760,000 clients worldwide. The company positions its own business strategy as focused on three core pillars: 1) growth of a complete suite of cloud-based HCM solutions; 2) growth and scalability of HR Outsourcing solutions; and 3) leveraging of global presence to offer clients HCM solutions wherever their employment needs exist. To date, ADP remains a go-to marketplace for companies large and small, as well as the source of employment-related data for the US government.

Valuation

We anticipate meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by aggressive growth in new clients. This in itself should translate into a 32x P/E multiple on 2020 earnings, which is approximately 4x-5x above sub-industry average. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.21, it translates into our target price of $198.

Key Tailwinds for 2020:

See ~7% Y/Y growth for Employer Services segment, driven by new accounts, as well as solid international growth. We note that the company has invested heavily in its own brand over the last two years, which should help this at least 200 bps revenue growth acceleration since 2017.

Estimate 14.5%-15% Growth in PEO Services, with the total number of clients finally breaking 13,000 and HR management and administration functions meaningfully expanding, particularly for non-public companies with revenues under $5 MM.

Transformation Efficiencies on Track: We anticipate at least $200 MM in cost efficiency savings over time, which should translate into annual 3% EPS growth in 2020-22. This is not a huge impact, but it is a symbolic indicator that the company is adequately managing its bottom line.

Attractive dividend growth to continue: With ADP being one of the most generous dividend-generating companies in the S&P 500 index (current yield is 1.93%), we expect annual dividend growth to continue at an annual rate of 6-7%. We note that ADP is locked in a capital return catch-up game with its key competitor, Paychex, whose dividend yield is closer to 3%. The criticism both stocks received from industry experts is that often times their solid, consistent dividend payout made them appear as stocks with a bond profile.

Buybacks in lieu of dividends: It is possible that ADP will eventually be opting for more buybacks versus dividends, since such structure more tax advantageous; however, at present, such scenario is not on the horizon, in our opinion.

Market share gains against Paychex: in recent quarters, we’ve been seeing some market share loss from Paychex to ADP Data Processing, mainly around mid-tier clients. The key driver of this market share shift is unknown to us, though some industry checks point to more attractive pricing.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially negatively impacting ADP’s bottom line:

Increase in license requirements , which is becoming more and more relevant for ADP, as it branches out across Europe and Latin America.

, which is becoming more and more relevant for ADP, as it branches out across Europe and Latin America. Data breaches represent the core of today’s technology problems, particularly since ADP is responsible not only for servicing private businesses, but also storing government-sensitive data. This also applies to disruptions of ADP’s data centers.

represent the core of today’s technology problems, particularly since ADP is responsible not only for servicing private businesses, but also storing government-sensitive data. This also applies to disruptions of ADP’s data centers. Intellectual property infringement is another very important risk, since barriers to entry in ADP’s business are fairly low and any theft of copyrighted data could lead to problems on the competitive landscape.

