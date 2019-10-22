Enphase Synergy With SunPower, Solaria, Panasonic Et Al.

(Enphase Energized® AC Module partners)

The solar marketplace is evolving, and venerable string solutions are noticeably giving way to better technologies. The Walmart (NYSE:WMT) solar fires caused by high-voltage DC "string" solar systems were a huge endorsement of Enphase's low-voltage "safe AC" technology. What's next - DC arc fault hazards at daycare centers, gas stations, apartment complexes? The market will demand a safe AC-based solution, and Enphase Energy (ENPH) will benefit greatly since it dominates the AC module market after becoming victorious in the microinverter arena.

In addition to Walmart, an even graver threat comes from PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with their plan of forced blackouts for the next 10 years right in Enphase's backyard; this could mean the company becomes a state treasure for Californians very soon, and for the rest of the world, as fast as possible. The release of Ensemble Storage with IQ8 microinverters begins this quarter. Enphase's supplier Flex Mexico in Guadalajara is completing its first full quarter of IQ7 production ever according to the CEO's Supply Situation letter on 10/14/2019. Enphase's safest and most reliable energy solution may be coming to the rescue in the form of a demand that could turn this company into a SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG). The California Solar Energy Mandate begins January 1st. People want "safe AC" solar and energy storage, and not one that can burn down their homes.

This year was a turning point for Enphase Energy, as they regained the top spot in resi solar; their momentum appears to be accelerating with all the expansions underway and recently completed. Recent announcements show that Enphase with its partners is moving into the sacred C/I market where nemesis SolarEdge dominates. Enphase's partnerships are solid and key to its success; unlike playing master of the universe, trying to do it all like LG or SolarEdge, Enphase has forged partnerships with Tier-1 panel titans like SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), Solaria and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY); these partners themselves have hundreds of committed, vetted, certified and strategic alliances with installers who buy from them. With growth clearly visible, the Enphase partnerships are prime examples of the synergy which Enphase director, TJ Rodgers, has always pushed for.

Let's look at these partnerships whose revenue generated helps comprise Enphase's 3rd lever for profitable top-line growth (shown below) with their AC Module product. If AC modules are truly the evolution of solar on the rooftop, then there is a trend underway which will greatly benefit Enphase Energy, as well as improve the safety and reliability of solar.

(Enphase Analyst Day, August 16, 2018 - p.19)

SolarCity market share is sinking, Enphase is gaining

Enphase competitor, SolarCity (TSLA), had its best-ever quarter in 2015 with 272MW of solar deployed. Fast-forward to Q4-2018 where they did 73MW, then 47MW in Q1, and just 29MW last quarter (shown below), and astonishingly, this is occurring in the final gold-rush quarters of the 30% ITC.

(Tesla Q2-2019 Earnings Call, Slide #5)

Tier 1 installer economics is clearly in trouble, so in an attempt to increase business, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has moved to a direct-sales approach, lowering pricing in a desperate bid to survive. Sanjay Shah, who was head of Tesla's solar business and left in September, said solar had become too "complex" for customers to make a purchasing decision; this is a major statement that sums up why Enphase has regained market dominance in resi solar; their solar technology is the easiest to install and attracts a much wider installer audience than high-voltage DC systems like SolarCity's. Big nationals like Tesla (SolarCity) are losing business at the expense of "Long Tail" installers who predominantly use Enphase microinverters because they offer superior safety and reliability benefits.

Looking at a recent quote from the Tesla online store (below), you can see two things of importance - 1) the cost of owning a solar system is being sold at ~$2/Watt, which means solar is becoming more affordable, and 2) the cost of "subscribing" is ~$3.30/Watt, which leaves a lot of room for competition in between. (Note: the quote below used the State of Florida as a benchmark.)

From the quote above, SolarCity needs that Federal ITC to remain competitive; the average $1/Watt for marketing and advertising is something "Long Tail" installers don't require, so when the ITC finally expires, that could be the death knell for your Solarcities.

In addition and most importantly, buried in Tesla's latest 10Q on page 31 is a March 2020, SolarCity litigation issue, which is finally coming to a head after 3 years of appeals and back-n-forths. Tesla needs cash as was pointed out in an August SA article, so with these headwinds facing SolarCity, selling is probably the logical thing to do. Enphase, as well as its partners, will directly benefit from this old dinosaur falling, that is, if the Walmart fires and frustrated customers don't get them first.

Panasonic is producing the N330E HIT 330-Watt AC Module with an integrated IQ7X. Distributors like CED Greentech and Renvu.com are selling IQ7X microinverters and N330 HIT panels to installers separately. At over 22% cell efficiency, Panasonic HIT panels are competitive with SunPower's X22-series. When the Enphase-Panasonic partnership was announced, estimates were made that AC Modules would "account for ~4 GW of global installs by 2020, up from less than 400MW in 2017". With both Panasonic and SunPower embracing Enphase's IQ technology, surely Enphase could reap ~300-350MW or $90-100M of the 500MW 96-cell market. Realize that not long ago, a Panasonic and ABB Power-One (Aurora) microinverter solution competed with Enphase. ABB (ABB) had paid $1B to acquire Power-One which included their Aurora microinverters. Like SunPower with its SolarBridge acquisition, ABB also strove for MLPE dominance over Enphase but failed, as did SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF), too. Therefore, Enphase's growing partnership with Panasonic is a subtle endorsement.

Solarcity deflation allows Enphase access to the Tesla-Panasonic Gigafactory.

Panasonic wasn't always an Enphase partner. In fact, they were competitors. Back when ABB purchased Aurora for $1B and got their microinverter business, it was Panasonic solar panels and Aurora microinverters that competed with Enphase. ABB has since hoisted the white flag, and Panasonic's AC Module ambitions with them have stagnated, much like what happened with SunPower and SolarBridge. Well, "if you can't beat them, then join them" is the old saying, and this is exactly what Panasonic has done, but not just because of the ABB failure. Panasonic got into bed with Tesla at the Gigafactory-2 in Buffalo, New York, and the factory has a capacity of 1,000MW; it is huge, so how can that capacity ever be reached when Panasonic's partner is buying less and less solar panels each quarter? It can't, so Panasonic's ace in the hole may be Enphase Energy and "safe AC" modules selling everywhere.

Panasonic North America's National Residential Installer Network of almost 200 installers is helping fill the void left by SolarCity; in reality, Panasonic is competing against SolarCity. Panasonic HIT® panels have a best-in-class heat performance coefficient of -0.258%/°C, which means their panels turn the most sunlight into electric power despite hot outside temperatures. Like SunPower, Panasonic's AC modules come with a comprehensive 25-year warranty that covers parts and labor on the product, including both panel and microinverter. Panasonic handles the complete service repair, no customer service required on Enphase's behalf. Panasonic's rebranding of Enphase Energized™ AC Modules follows in SunPower's footsteps and demonstrates the trend. With the Gigafactory's 1GW capacity, there'll be no shortage of AC Modules with Enphase's partner, Panasonic.

In addition to SolarCity's decline pushing Panasonic towards Enphase, another catalyst is Panasonic's ditching of Pika Energy now owned by Generac (GNRC) to go with its own storage system - one that is AC-coupled and pairs perfectly with Panasonic's Enphase IQ7X-integrated AC modules. Apparently "Panasonic took lessons learned with its partnership with Pika Energy to release its own energy storage system this year".

Enphase partners Panasonic, Solaria and SunPower show clear signs of growth.

The growing army of installers using Enphase microinverters and Enphase's partners' AC Modules demonstrates a clear sign of growth. Solaria is doubling its capacity to almost 500-Megawatt and is doubling AC Module production, adding a 2nd-gen 365-Watt PowerXT with 20.2% efficiency to the mix.

Just a year ago, when the Enphase-SunPower partnership was struck, only the X-series had the IQ7XS microinverter. Today, the X-series 360- and 370-Watt, the E-series 327-Watt, and the cutting-edge Maxeon-5 NGT A-series 400/415/425-Watt AC modules have Enphase microinverters, and the A-series has the IQ7AS which is a ~350-Watt AC microinverter. From SunPower's latest 10K (p.53), they have 700MW capacity in Malaysia, 450MW in the Philippines and are currently seeking funding for a 750MW "Future Fab" for Maxeon-5 NGT A-series panels.

In Q2, SunPower completed 70MW of resi and 47MW C/I with their SPES (SunPower Energy Services). In SPT (SunPower Technologies), they did 402MW DG and 235MW PP (Power Plants), so 637MW in total. Part of that DG may have been C/I behind the meter. The 70MW + 47MW represents internal sales from SPT to SPES, which is on top of the 637MW. This means SunPower performed 754MW in Q2 or ~3GW on a yearly run rate. Clearly, Enphase's strongest partner is SunPower right now.

Panasonic currently has Enphase's IQ7X in its 325- and 330-Watt HIT® AC modules. When Enphase announced AC Modules in 2017, one of their first partners was LG (OTC:LGEAF), and they sold ~100k ACe modules with an integrated IQ6+ microinverter (see Enphase Exclusion Request p.8). Like SunPower's switching to a majority AC Module resi portfolio within a year, LG was headed in that direction, but tariffs killed the LG ACe.

Panasonic is a panel maker with a Gigafactory in Buffalo that is steadily losing SolarCity panel business, so Panasonic is helping to fill the hole left behind by LG. Both Panasonic and Solaria have the capacity to cover LG's loss. The only category missing is a 72-cell panel that LONGi solar had announced it would be filling. Honestly, LG's NeON-R would have been a perfect fit for the 72-cell category, but LG decided to pursue their own energy solution and revert back to an in-house microinverter. With LG's RESU being jilted by Kokam, you would think LG would have ditched SolarEdge and come running back to Enphase; however, depending on how their new homegrown ACe fares, that could still happen, especially when IQ8 becomes a reality. LG's new ACe is hamstrung by a 2018 in-house microinverter that is non-RFF-complaint, and like SolarBridge, is secured onto the solar panel, giving rise to service issues down the road.

In 2017, before the tariffs, the SolarBridge acquisition, the SunPower, Solaria and Panasonic partnerships, and the Walmart fires, GTM came out with a chart estimating the capacity for AC Modules in North America:

(LGE's AC Module Product Exclusion Request, March 16, 2018, p.4)

This chart was LG's best estimate for AC Module business in 2017. Since then, companies like Solaria are doubling production. Enphase has doubled production with its Flex (FLEX) manufacturing in both China for "Rest of World" and Mexico for North America. SunPower has expanded its AC Module line to almost all of its products. Panasonic is ramping up its AC Module products at its Gigafactory, and was just added to Sunnova's (NYSE:NOVA) Approved Vendor List, which represents resi solar in 19 States and Territories with over 65,000 customers. The "RoW" was not even included in this chart, so let's double the numbers and give them to Enphase since they dominate the AC Module market. That's ~700MW of AC Modules for 2020 or ~2M microinverters from just this third lever in Enphase's growth strategy.

In terms of AC Module capacity, Jinko Solar (JKS) should also be considered because of their 400MW manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida; just two years ago, they announced an AC module with Enphase. After contacting Jinko Solar-USA, they confirmed they're expanding capacity and planning on a 60-cell line; with California's 2020 mandate, they are still very much interested in producing an Eagle AC module. A mid-2020 Eagle ACM would be huge for Enphase since the Sunshine State of Florida is the third most populous state behind California and Texas, yet only 10th in solar generation according to SEIA. Having an AC Module produced in the Southeast would push Long Tail installers in that region to the next level of solar PV. The Eagle AC module could also make Jinko Solar go down the same path as SunPower with their residential product portfolio.

Enphase "safe AC" market means no fires at Walmarts, daycare centers, hospitals, schools, etc.

The C/I solar market has always been dominated by string inverter tech of which SolarEdge is the dominant player. However, the recent Walmart fires open up a huge can of worms for high-voltage string inverter players, and Enphase's low-voltage microinverters may actually be the wiser solution in terms of initial costs, BOS, and O&M in the long run. Enphase clearly has the tech to enter C/I along with 3-phase compatibility. A recent article which exemplified the C/I opportunities awaiting Enphase involved a certified Panasonic installer in Colorado installing 40kW systems on gas stations; Chris Campbell, the senior project manager at Atlasta Solar stated that safety and reliability were the key reasons they use Enphase microinverters, especially for "customers like the gas station owner [for whom they] recently installed a 40-kW Enphase-based system for." Chris also stated that Enphase Enlighten gives customers their carbon footprint statistics which they can use to qualify for state programs.

If FEMA has endorsed microinverters, then what does that say about SolarEdge's competing high-voltage tech? If Walmart now has 240 stores (minus 7) that are in danger of burning down, then what does that say about the schools, daycare centers, hospitals etc., across the country that have aging high-voltage string inverter systems on their roofs? It signifies that there is going to be a huge upgrade market moving towards "safe AC". With IQ8 on the horizon, upgrading solar PV systems, whether they be Enphase or non-Enphase, will be an attractive proposition for literally millions of existing solar PV systems, and Enphase will need the muscle of its partners to meet that demand.

In summary, the synergy being witnessed with Enphase's panel partners and their armies of certified installers is becoming more evident. Enphase's "safe AC" mantra will give them entry into the C/I market as Panasonic Certified Installer, Atlasta Solar, has shown, for no one wants arc faults at the gas station while they are filling up. With the 2020 Cali solar mandate and 89% of Americans favoring some sort of rooftop solar, Enphase is going to be a winner. Rapid shutdown was one nail in the string coffin, but microgrid-forming may be the final one. The microinverter is still a relatively new invention, but with IQ8, IQ9, et cetera, the AC-coupled microinverter will replace the string inverter in resi solar and boldly enter the C/I market where no microinverter has been before. With Deutsche Bank putting Enphase stock at $120 per share, maybe they have a clear insight into the size of these markets opening up for grid-agnostic microinverters. With the demand and capacity expansion aforementioned, Enphase should have an excellent earnings call. Good luck on the 29th Longs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To all Seeking Alpha readers, I have promoted Enphase for many years. From 2010 timeframe when I first came into contact with the "intelligent" Enphase tech out in Paonia, Colorao, at SEI, I knew Enphase was special; they reminded me of Apple Computer, my previous company whom I had spent 18 years promoting in Boston through 2008. In 2013, I volunteered with GridAlterntives in Colorado where they, too, where using Enphase microinverters. From 2010 through present, I have consulted with Fafco Solar in Cape Coral and Mirasol Solar in Sarasota, both of whom use Enphase tech. I installed my own Enphase 20kW system on my home and barn in 2013, and have not had a real utility bill since. I have installed a similar system on several neighbors' homes, too, and have helped other Floridians go solar by providing them with design specs.



Starting this past summer, I have participated as a "Guest Writer" on Enphase's TechTalk section of their website under Professionals on their homepage. I believe rooftop solar and storage for residential and C/I locations is the answer for energy security and freedom in our global future. The Energy Revolution is upon us. It will transition centralized power to a quasi-decentralized one which will provide better energy security, safer energy solutions, and a fairer distribution of energy to all. Enphase is the cornerstone of that DG movement (Distributed Generation),and we are all waiting for the Holy Grail, IQ8.



I have many contacts in the solar industry — distributors, panel manufacturers, solar installation outfits, the Long Tail. My Enphase articles come from long hours of research and analysis, and by no means is Enphase Energy responsible for any of the content, nor am I a paid employee of the company. The stock market casino can be good to some and total destruction to others. It is always good to only gamble that which you can afford to lose. Honestly, a few years back, I had gambled too much on Enphase, but I got lucky. Due diligence is highly recommended. Just because I am an Enphase stalwart and believer doesn't make the prophecies come true. Good luck.