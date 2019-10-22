ServiceNow: Too Expensive, Avoid

The valuation is piping hot - any mishap and the stock will get a haircut.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) is a stock that reflects too much optimism, and none of the pertinent questions are being reflected, such as what happens when a stock which is priced to perfection hits a speed bump in execution.

What follows are my reasons for sidestepping this investment.

Background To The Stock

Back in the summer, I wrote an article titled "ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now." Since then, the stock's performance has been as follows:

Source: Author's coverage

More recently, I noted the company's "ultra-steady growth rates" and highlighted the following:

Now, I'm a big believer that the market is often right. The problem, though, is that it sometimes it's slightly too right and prone to overreaction. What does this mean?

This means that ServiceNow's very steady and highly predictable recurring revenues are the reason why investors are more than happy to pay $43 billion for the stock.

Think Different

I urge investors not to focus on management's version of free cash flow, but on what is actually "clean" free cash flow. Specifically, please note:

Source: Company Q2 2019 Press Statement

Seen above is management's version of ServiceNow's free cash flow. In the chart below is what I contend is a closer approximation of its actual free cash flows:

(Source)

Q2 2019's actual cash flows from operations are closer to $232 million. Then, one should account for:

Accordingly, ServiceNow's free cash flow is in actuality much closer to $146 million. Rather than $194 million that management highlights, the company's free cash flow is 25% lower.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Sentiment is an incredible driver of near-term returns. When ServiceNow was swinging along, the multiple which investors were happy to pay to become a shareholder was rapidly expanding.

The problem, though, is that when the share price stops its near-daily appreciation and shareholders start looking under the hood, they start to question what they are actually paying for the stock.

Source: Author's calculations

The table above is a reminder that the whole sector is trading at a premium.

This is understandable given what I declared earlier: that the market was mostly right, that this space has been expanding at a rapid clip, and that investors, in general, erred on the correct side of the equation.

But paying up more than 14x trailing sales for a company growing at approximately 35% is a problematic investment, particularly when it is barely breaking even on a GAAP basis.

Next, I prefer to focus on P/Sales ratio, as this metric is less prone to underlying vicissitudes of the business' performance - it's a cleaner metric and more easily comparable to its own historic pricing.

We can see that ServiceNow's P/Sales ratio is slightly ahead of its historical average going into Q3 2019 earnings. In other words, investors' expectations are so high right now that it will take an incredibly strong positive surprise for the stock to rise.

The more likely scenario is that ServiceNow performs ''in line'' with consensus and shareholders decide to take profits on the stock.

The Bottom Line

The problem as it stands right now is those bullish shareholders who contend that even if ServiceNow is overvalued, so too are the rest of its peers - that amounts to faulty thinking. In the event that the stock sells off during Q3 2019 results, that insight will not keep investors feeling warm if they end up with a permanent loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.