Eldorado Gold: A Miner Caught Up In Nocuous Ambiguities

While it makes sense to accumulate a small position long term, it is also essential to trade EGO short term using about 30%-40% of your position.

Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 101,596 Au oz, up 19.8% year over year, and up 10.7% sequentially.

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold released its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2019 on October 16, 2019.

Image: Efemçukuru Gold Mine Source: EJAtlas

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2019 on October 16, 2019. As expected, production was above 100k Oz, and I was initially pleased. The change in Kisladag is working, and Lamaque Mine, now commercial, makes a big difference.

However, while Kisladag is showing some good numbers, the company continues to struggle with Olympias, and it is a concern that I will explain later in this article.

Investing in Eldorado Gold has been a wild ride, but for the ones who were strong enough to handle the pressure, this investment was worthwhile. The only question is if there is more room for more profit? Of course, it is a very unsettled subject, and I am hopeful that this article will provide some vital clues.

Most of all, while it makes sense to accumulate a small position long term, it is also essential to trade EGO short term using about 30%-40% of your position. The stock is highly volatile and can be considered now as a good proxy for gold.

In my preceding article, I said that I was expecting a sharp retracement from $10 and indicated the low 7's as possible support. It happened as I have guided at least as of today.

Data by YCharts

One persistent weakness is the poor management's ability, led by CEO George Burns, to run this company adequately. I consider the team ineffectual for the task ahead, and this flaw has the clear potential to turn any future negative situation into a plain catastrophe. Damocles' sword is swaying precariously over the shareholder's head.

Just as a stark reminder, Eldorado Gold went almost bankrupt due to management's ill-timed decision to build an unnecessary mill costing $500+ million at the Kisladag mine in Turkey.

Hence, I wonder how this management is handling the delicate negotiations ongoing now with the new Greek Government. What do we know?

On September 3, Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. He said to Reuters:

We want to move ahead with a contract which, on the one hand, will send a business-friendly message, and on the other hand, a contract that will secure more jobs, more royalties and clear environmental protection for the region in line with European standards... There are negotiations right now. What we have told Eldorado Gold is that we don't want these negotiations to slow down, but it also depends on the proposals they will present. We cannot reach an agreement at any expense.

However, Eldorado Gold is open to talking about a new royalty scheme.

A month has passed, and nothing happened. Why? Negotiations are still ongoing, and we haven't had the slightest idea of what is going on.

Don't we think that a word or two about what is going on in Greece, would have been a good idea from Eldorado Gold? Yes. Apparently, management does not think so.

Eldorado Gold (preview/estimated) - 3Q'19 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 (Preview) Total Revenues in $ Million 153.17 81.07 92.87 80.02 173.7 185~ Net Income in $ Million −24.4 −128.0 −218.2 −27.0 12.2 n/a EBITDA $ Million 37.77 −1.09 4.13 5.52 70.91 n/a EPS diluted in $/share −0.15 −0.80 −1.38 −0.17 0.08 n/a Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 36.7 12.1 −5.3 3.2 51.0 n/a Capital Expenditure in $ Million 74.3 71.2 61.5 86.1 48.0 n/a (hopefully below $40 million) Free Cash Flow in $ Million −37.6 −59.2 −66.9 −82.9 3.0 n/a Total Cash $ Million 433.52 387.82 295.53 230.17 123.6 n/a Long-term Debt in $ Million 594.9 595.4 596.0 596.5 482.5 n/a Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 158.7 158.4 158.4 158.3 158.4 158.5~ Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Production gold Au Oz 99,105 84,783 75,887 82,977 91,803 101,596 AISC 934 1 112 1 200 1 132 917 n/a Gold Price 1 287 1 177 1 245 1 265 1,321 1,481 ~

Source: company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues estimated for 3Q'19 are $185 million at the end of September.

Based on 101,596 Au Oz and an average of ~$1,481 per ounce for gold, revenues from gold sales will be approximately $150.5 million.

However, the total revenues, including by-products sale, should represent an estimated additional 23%, which means that the total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 are around $185 million.

This amount assumes that the metal sold is close to the metal produced, which is likely this quarter.

The third-quarter revenues should be celebrated by the market and will be probably a multi-year high. It is precisely what the company needed to fix the debt issue. It is positive.

Note: The average price of gold for the third quarter of 2019 was $1,481 per oz.

2 - Net debt was $362.6 million at the end of June and should be under $300 million in the third quarter.

The debt load will be a crucial issue for Eldorado Gold in the third quarter.

The company indicated early in 2019 that it wanted to pay off the debt or at least reduce it significantly using the cash flow generated from healthy gold production.

The company was able to reduce it during the preceding quarter, and I believe the trend should continue this quarter and the next.

Shareholders will be checking out carefully the cash on hand and long-term debt.

In my opinion, the cash on hand will be around $140 million in the third quarter, and I expect the long-term debt below $400 million with net debt around $270 million.

However, the news about Olympias extra-CapEx may have prevented the company from acting decisively on the debt this quarter.

One uncertainty was added last month. On September 26, 2019, Eldorado gold announced that:

[T]he Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program will allow the Company to issue up to US$125 million worth of common shares from treasury.

The purpose of this financing program is pretty broad from CapEx at Kisladag to Skouries and Greece to repay the debt (please read the article linked above).

It is another issue for shareholders because while it is an excellent way to get cash quickly at a low cost, conversely, the stock is often weakening during such financing. So far, we do not know what has been sold and why.

I was surprised by the small cash amount of the ATM program that I have estimated previously at around $500 million a while back, especially if the company decides to go ahead with Skouries.

Yes, management said that it wants to create a joint venture to help for financing the project, but it is unlikely that Eldorado Gold will be able to get a decent partner for such troubled assets. Let's be honest.

3 - Gold production details Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 101,596 Au oz, up 19.8% year over year, and up 10.7% sequentially. We have to look back to 2015 to see such production of gold (not including the China assets). It is an excellent production level with a full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at Kisladag.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

However, Olympias production disappointed again with output well below expectations, as we can see in the graph below:

What is going on at Olympias mine?

Olympias ramp-up is still a significant disappointment with meager gold production below expectations for the third quarter in a row.

The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz, well below the expected 55,000 to 65,000 ounces.

The lower range of Olympias Guidance for 2019 is now 50K Oz and if we look at the chart below, production for the nine months is 24,793 Oz which means that Olympias should produce over 25K Oz in 4Q'19 to meet guidance, which is impossible even if the company can process 1,900 TPD.

The company should have revised down guidance with preliminary results. I expect that Eldorado Gold will revise guidance with the 3Q'19 results, which is never a piece of good news.

Furthermore, what is even more concerning is that the company indicated that measures had been implemented during the quarter to increase production. These measures included increased capital development resources and other operational improvement initiatives. It could be one of the reasons why Eldorado Gold used an ATM program.

Potential engineering and permitting expenses to expand Olympias from 1,200 tpd to 1,900 tpd

I do not know if it is on purpose or not, but the company is not showing a good handle of the mining technical issues. It is always minimizing the adverse effects until it cannot avoid admitting the seriousness of the problem to its shareholders. We have experienced it with Kisladag and Efemcukuru and now with Olympias.

It is another example of the poor quality of management led by George Burns.

2019-2021 Guidance

Source: EGO 6K filing.

Guidance is 390K-420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020, and back to 350K-380K in 2021. Total CapEx for 2019 is expected to be only $93 million.

I expect Eldorado to revise down guidance and increase CapEx from $93 million to about $135 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold is a mixed-bag with potential for improvement. Fundamentals are getting better with Greece about to be resolved. However, as always, when it comes to this particular miner, the negative cannot be dismissed easily and put an ironclad to my target price expectation.

The At-The-Market financing, which makes sense for Eldorado Gold, is another drag short term. Any potential rally will get sold off, in my opinion. While I still believe EGO could eventually reach $10 again, the prospect of this occurrence is much less evident, especially with the price of gold reaching a plateau as we speak.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

As often, I am not in agreement with Finviz's TA interpretation. Line resistance and line support are not making sense even long term. Furthermore, this interpretation is not looking at the short term.

I see a descending line resistance since reaching the $10 early September and the $9 top later in September, which means around $7.95 now that has been tested last week.

The pattern that I see is called a descending channel with line support parallel to the resistance indicated above, which is about $6.85 now.

The strategy is to sell at resistance ($7.95) and buy/accumulate at support ($7-$6.85) until a time when news may eventually push for a crossing. In case of a decisive breakout, I see a retest of $9-$9.10, but we would need something very positive to get to $10.

Two crucial elements that you need to analyze before deciding. First, the price of gold and second, Greece. Good luck!

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term the stock on a regular basis.