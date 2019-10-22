Cash Truly Is King

No matter what sort of an investor you are, you must etch into your skull three important words: Cash. Is. King. Making sure you have a large amount of cash to hand is vital if you are to be an effective investor.

This is not a readily accepted view. Of all asset classes, cash is the one which is readily dismissed, as it is the one that will not generate any return on your investment. And that is true. Indeed, over time inflation will erode the value of cash, and thereby the value of your purchasing power. An item that would have cost you $1 in 1999 would cost you $1.54 in 2019 - a 54.1% hammering on your purchasing power.

Chart generated by QuickChart.

Given this reality, people see allocation of any part of an investment portfolio to cash reserves as a complete waste of time. Why bother having any part of your wealth invested long-term in an asset that will depreciate over time - guaranteed?

First, having cash-on-hand ensures that you are prepared for any financial setbacks you may be unexpectedly faced with. By having liquid capital to draw on to offset the effects of any such setbacks, you will not be forced to sell what assets you have in your portfolio - possibly at a loss - simply to cover the expenses these setbacks could incur. Cash reserves can spare you the pain of locking in losses from the sale of your assets, and also spare you the commission fees and capital gains taxes you may incur from selling off assets.

This is certainly understood by the Japanese video game manufacturer Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) (OTCPK:NTDOY). Having experienced near-bankruptcy in the early-1980s due to the 1983 Video Game Crash (which I wrote about in more detail three years ago), Nintendo have since ensured that they will never be in such a position again by building up an enormous cash hoard. As of July 30, 2019, Nintendo hold ¥906.62 billion ($8.36 billion) in cash and short-term investments, which enables it to withstand any possible hurdles that its often volatile sector may throw its way.

Nintendo understands the importance of having a huge cash surplus on hand. Image taken from Infendo.

Second, having plenty of cash at your disposal puts you in a perfect position to take advantage of any potential investment opportunities that may come your way. In the event of a blue-chip stock experiencing temporary negative headlines, as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is currently experiencing, the potential to start and build a large position which will be beneficial long-term is one that you would not have to forego.

After all, that Johnson & Johnson are getting a huge public relations bruising is undeniable, and Mr. Market has reacted accordingly.

Chart generated from FinViz.

That being said, few truly believe that Johnson & Johnson, a global healthcare powerhouse with an AAA credit rating and a 54-year dividend history, is likely to go under as a consequence. Should the stock continue to plummet, those with ample cash reserves will be rewarded handsomely for tuning out the crowd and taking advantage of the opportunity that Johnson & Johnson's short-term woes will afford them.

I am not here recommending either Nintendo or Johnson & Johnson - the purpose of this article is to outline the utility of a cash reserve to an investor. While inflation does cause its value to deteriorate over the long-term, the advantage of having a cash buffer against the uncertainty of the future is certainly a lesson that an investor can learn from a company like Nintendo, which in large part owes its longevity to such reserves. Further, having such reserves can also position you to take advantage of short-term bargains on long-term no-brainers like Johnson & Johnson. The advantages of investing in a cash reserve far outweigh the core disadvantage. In summary, cash truly is king.

