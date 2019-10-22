Volt Information Sciences: The Ultimate 'This Time Is Different' Case Looks Intriguing

The bull case still can work, and new management helps, but it's just so tough to have confidence after years of frustration.

The long-running deep value case for VOLT has mostly played out — but not in the way bulls have hoped.

For years now — in fact, for essentially this entire decade — Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) has been a deep value turnaround play. The problem with that at the moment is twofold. First, the turnaround, at least in terms of the business, largely has played out. Non-core assets supported much of the paper upside in the stock back in the early part of the decade, but those assets have been divested. All that really remains is margin expansion, which Volt hasn't been able to drive.

The second problem is that those asset sales have done nothing for VOLT stock (the ticker recently changed from the former VISI). Shares are down 71% over the past decade, and touched a 20-year low late last year. Shareholders clearly have lost patience, and with reason. As I've noted before, back in 2016, Volt CEO Michael Dean was "getting hounded by exhausted investors", as a comment on a Value Investors Club article put it. And that was three years ago, at a price roughly double VOLT's recent close of $3.05.

VOLT now is a purely operational turnaround, with upside largely based on finally creating that long-awaited margin expansion. And at $3, there actually is some hope on that front. Dean exited last year soon after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives. New CEO Linda Perneau unveiled a turnaround plan that, as I wrote last year, goes beyond simply promising to do better.

The effort seemed to pay immediate dividends: Volt posted year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal Q1 (ending January 27) for the first time in 26 quarters. By April, VOLT had risen 140% from the lows. But yet again, top-line growth has faltered, and guidance for fiscal Q4 suggests a return to material revenue declines. As a result, VOLT has given back much of its gains.

At $3, I actually see the stock as relatively intriguing. I'm impressed by Perneau despite the weaker results of late. The CEO has attributed a decent chunk of sales declines to a few large customers — and at one of those customers the issues are quite obviously well outside of Volt's control. Adjusted EBITDA has moved into the black. Valuation on an EV/revenue basis is quite low. And it appears Volt could have sold itself last year for more than $3.

But the long, frustrating history of the stock still informs the investment case here. VOLT works on paper, and the stock can gain nicely if the company can return to consistent growth. Unfortunately, that's been the case for a long time now.

Promise Fizzles

It seemed like results improved almost immediately once Perneau took over. Q4 same-store revenue (which excludes currency and the impact of businesses exited in the prior year) declined just 2.8%, a notable improvement on the 7.4% figure posted in the first three quarters of the year. And Perneau said in the Q4 release that in the month of October, the North American Staffing segment (which drove 82% of FY18 revenue) returned to year-over-year growth. Volt guided for that growth to continue for the entirety of the first quarter.

Indeed, North American Staffing sales grew 2.7% in Q1. But that wasn't the only good news on the top line. Overall sales actually rose, with same-store revenue up 0.7% year-over-year. Guidance was a bit soft, with Volt looking for a ~1% year-over-year decline in Q2. But the comparison was almost three points tougher. And after years of mid-single-digit (or worse) declines, even modest weakness seemed a notable, and quick, step in the right direction. VOLT actually declined after the report (perhaps due to that guidance), but quickly resumed its march higher.

But Q2 missed that guidance, with North America Staffing revenue down 4.2% and 3.3% on a same-store basis. That then widened to 9.6% and 7.1%, respectively, in Q3. And the outlook for Q4 suggests another 4-6% same-store decline (which excludes the benefit of an extra week in the quarter).

Perneau has been consistent in attributing the weakness to one factor: headcount cuts at a few key customers. On the Q1 call, she said the impact on Q2 revenue in North American Staffing would be $8-$10 million, or in the range of four points of growth, coming from three customers. After Q2, two more significant customers were added. By the Q3 call, the count had reached eight. The impact in Q3 appears to have been about $20 million, given that Perneau said on the call that 90% of the decline came from the affected customers.

The argument from Perneau has been similarly consistent: excluding those factors, growth has been solid. The company managed to reclaim 81% of the original large customer pressure through new business, according to commentary on the Q2 call. North American Staffing revenue declined just ~1% in Q3, and overall same-store revenue would have grown y/y in the quarter.

So one key factor in analyzing VOLT at ~$3 is gauging whether these pressures truly are one-time. The CEO has repeatedly said the weakness isn't coming from correlated companies. She attributed some of Q3's decline to a "large transportation manufacturer, [sales to which] did not bounce back in the third quarter as had been anticipated". From context elsewhere in the call, that customer clearly is Boeing (BA). And the fact that the company is slowing production of its 737 MAX quite obviously (and quite unfortunately) has nothing to do with anything Volt has done, or could have done.

At the same time, however, one can't help but wonder why Volt has so many suddenly struggling customers. Could the business — one that was running negative Adjusted EBITDA until very recently — have bid on contracts at almost any cost in an aggressive (or desperate) bid to finally drive revenue growth? Were guardrails in terms of customer selection ignored for similar reasons? From the outside, the steadily ballooning count of affected customers raises "there's never just one cockroach" worries. Combined with the long, tortured history here, it's exceedingly difficult to argue that these headwinds simply will pass, after which point Volt will return to growth.

The Case for VOLT

After all, looking at quarterly revenue performance, it looks like Volt's trajectory has reversed yet again:

source: author from Volt press releases. Q4 same-store revenue at midpoint of guidance. NA Staffing figure for Q4 author estimate, excludes benefit of 14th week

But there's another way to look at the same chart, which shows that the news might not have been quite as good as it appeared before — and isn't as bad as it looks at the moment:

source: author from Volt press releases. Q4 same-store revenue at midpoint of guidance. NA Staffing figure for Q4 author estimate, excludes benefit of 14th week

2-year stacks were bizarrely consistent for all of fiscal 2018. What looked like a steadily improving trend in the second half of the year actually came mostly through comparing against a progressively disappointing FY17.

Since then, 2-year stacks seem to show a broadly improving trend, if one that stumbled in the last two quarters. And that trend does seem supported by some of the facts on the ground, particularly outside of North American Staffing.

The international business, after a leadership change during Q2, had an impressive Q3. Organic sales increased over 5%, and the UK (which unsurprisingly has been impacted by Brexit) grew for the first time since Q1 2017. MSP (managed service programs) revenue has grown 26% so far this year, and Perneau cited more wins that can help growth in fiscal 2020.

To be clear, I'm not yet ready to chalk up North American Staffing weakness as resulting solely from the coincidental declines at seven larger customers (excluding Boeing). That segment still is 80%+ of revenue, and even with some gross margin improvement of late, it still needs to get to consistent growth for VOLT shares to rise and actually hold those gains. And the history here still colors the company's ability to generate that growth.

Still, there's an intriguing case here at this point. I'd argue that NA Staffing's top-line performance is better than the "here we go again" sentiment single-quarter year-over-year growth rates suggest. There is strength elsewhere in the business. Gross margins are expanding, thanks in part to an effort by Perneau to drive more retail business. The CEO has remade the management team, with CFO Herb Mueller the most recent addition. There's a bull case here.

Valuation, Margins, and Patience

As noted, the former turnaround case for Volt stock included an odd hodgepodge of assets ranging from real estate in California to a telephone directory printing business in Uruguay. But it also usually included hopes for margin improvement in the core staffing business. The case usually included several dollars per share in asset value, and EPS of $1+ if the company simply could get EBIT margins into the 2-4% range.

Those margins sound thin on their face — but that's kind of the point. Staffing is a thin-margin business, meaning expansion of 300 bps or more is much easier than it sounds. As Volt has shown, it's essentially impossible without revenue growth, as the company's aggressive cost cuts under former CEO Dean were overwhelmed by top-line pressure.

Still, the margin expansion part of the case holds, at least on paper. Volt is going to generate right at $1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019. 2% EBIT margins move EPS to roughly $0.75, assuming a 5% tax rate. (Volt has a massive pile of NOL carryforwards.) Peer-level low-double-digit multiples suggests the stock triples in that scenario, with some room for further expansion going forward.

There's been some progress on that front. YTD Adjusted EBITDA is a $3.8 million loss, $14 million (~140 bps) better than the year-prior performance. Q4 guidance is for year-over-year growth in that metric (though it's not clear to what extent the extra week helps), which suggests full-year EBITDA should be over $1 million. With an enterprise value just under $100 million (that adds back the company's required ~$15 million in liquidity), another 100 bps (maybe a touch more) of margin expansion means the company can reasonably support the current valuation at least on an EV/EBITDA basis. That also gets free cash flow consistently in the black, at least excluding impacts relating to working capital.

But that margin expansion requires consistent revenue growth. Gross margin has improved 60 bps YTD excluding the discontinued customer care business, according to the 10-Q. Cost of services probably isn't enough, though, and at the very least Volt has to be able to keep SG&A ~flat as a percentage of revenue, which requires some level of top-line growth.

And so the question remains as it has for years now: can Volt finally stabilize its business? The volatility in VOLT stock over the past year has been a direct reflection of optimism on that front based on Q4 and Q1, followed by a retreat in the following two quarters. I'm intrigued enough by the risk/reward to at least strongly consider the stock at these levels. But I'm also familiar enough with the company's history to wonder if this time, finally, will be different.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.