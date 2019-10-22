McDonald's Can't Franchise Away Its Problems

McDonald’s has found success with the franchising model

McDonald's (MCD) is one of the world's largest franchisors. The company has 37,855 restaurants under its brand, but owns very few locations itself. Most of its restaurants are owned individually or by smaller groups. Business owners pay McDonald's a fee to set up and run a restaurant under the McDonald's banner. When McDonald's opens a franchise, the franchisee is required to put up the majority of the cost. The franchisee is also responsible for the majority of the operations once the restaurant is open.

All of this is to say has few upfront costs, very limited operational risk... and yet it still collects fees from every location. McDonald's collects a $45,000 new franchise fee, 4% of monthly sales, and monthly rent from every location. And that's before factoring in how much McDonald's makes for supplying the location with the products it prepares and sells to customers.

McDonald's isn't in the food business anymore. It is in the branding and supply chain business. The company’s former CFO was quoted for saying McDonald’s isn’t “technically in the food business. We are in the real estate business”. At this point, MCD makes a good portion of its money by owning the real estate for its restaurants and leasing it to franchise owners. This is massively profitable. In an industry notorious for its razor-thin margins, McDonald's generates a healthy 15% ROA.

From 2014 to 2018, McDonald's grew its franchise base from 29,544 to 35,085 restaurants. Many of these were converted from company-owned locations, which shrunk McDonald's asset base while maintaining its margins through a massively improved cost structure. The market loved this, with MCD rising more than 115% since the beginning of 2014.

Investors have been rewarding McDonald's for minimizing its risk while maximizing its profitability. However, the market has gotten carried away with the franchise frenzy.

Investors have overbought the company’s recent transformation

On an as-reported basis, McDonald's currently trades at a 24.7x P/E. This is slightly above corporate averages, but higher valuations can be justified if companies are growing, massively profitable, or transforming their business – as McDonald's is doing. When looking at as-reported accounting metrics, McDonald's looks like it has been able to remove most of its restaurants from the balance sheet. This is great for profitability and valuations because it limits risk and makes the company look more efficient than it really is.

When we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics, the distortions from as-reported GAAP and IFRS accounting statements are removed – including the operating leases which have disappeared from the company's balance sheet – and we can immediately see that valuations have reached excessively high levels. When looking at an adjusted P/E, which takes into account the value of the company's operating leases, we can see McDonald's is trading at 29.6x – a multiyear high.

At these levels, the company's business transformation likely does not justify current prices. We can take this a step further by looking at what current stock prices imply for McDonald's future ROA. In the chart below, the light blue bars represent analyst expectations for ROA, and the white bars are the market's expectations at current stock prices.

To justify current prices, McDonald's needs to double its ROA over the next five years. It's unlikely a restaurant business could ever achieve this level of profitability, franchised or not. Furthermore, McDonald's has less than 3,000 company-operated locations remaining, limiting its ability to quickly convert restaurants to the franchise model. That's less than 10% of its total restaurant footprint. As franchise growth slows, the market is going to realize its expectations for McDonald's are far too bullish.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that MCD has streamlined their operations by taking as much cost out of the business as possible, they have limited prospects to continue driving ROA expansion. Furthermore, when we adjust for accounting inconsistencies – such as off-balance sheet financing decisions like operating leases – We can see valuations are even higher than as-reported metrics suggest. As such, expectations for ROA to double over the next five years, as current multiples are pricing in, are far too bullish. Equity downside is likely going forward as the market begins to realize MCD’s recent rate of improvement is unsustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.