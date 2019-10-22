Low Vol Small Caps Since '07 Peak

I believe the combination of Low Volatility and Small Caps creates structural alpha versus the traditional large stock capitalization-weighted index that forms the benchmark for many portfolios.

The S&P 600 Low Volatility Index has outperformed since 2007, beating the market during both the drawdown and the subsequent expansion.

In a continuation of a recent mini-series on factor tilt strategies since the 2007 market peak, this article looks at a Low Volatility Small Cap strategy.

In a recent Editor's Pick article entitled "7 Ways to Beat the Market Since 2007 Peak", I highlighted the performance of 7 factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have all collectively outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the last market peak in 2007. By breaking down these strategies during the peak-to-trough from October 2007 to March 2009, and then separately during the expanded bull market since the 2009 bottom, that article was able to illustrate which strategies outperformed in what part of the business cycle.

I highlight these isolated factor tilt or alternative weighting strategies to illustrate their standalone effectiveness. However, there are products that combine two of these factor tilts into a single vehicle that have generated strong long-run returns. In this article, I wanted to highlight a strategy that blends the size factor and low volatility strategies - the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index.

Since the 2007 market peak, that strategy has generated market-beating performance, producing annualized returns of 10.15%. As seen in the graph below, this strategy has bested the broad market index by 2.36% per annum even though relative small cap gains have moderated more recently.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index takes the 120 lowest volatility constituents of the broader S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) based on realized price volatility over the trailing 1 year. The strategy is rebalanced quarterly with weights set inversely proportional to the constituent's volatility. The Invesco S&P 600 SmallCap Low Volatility ETF tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since February 2013. The underlying index for that ETF is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of the strategy in this article.

Low volatility helped drive the outperformance of the strategy during the stock market drawdown. From the graph below, you can see that the strategy produced a total return roughly 10% higher than the broad market during the S&P 500 peak-to-trough drop from October 9th, 2007 to March 9th, 2009.

Source: Bloomberg

From that market low, the strategy has also outperformed, generating stellar 18.09% annualized returns, which outpaced the S&P 500 by 0.65% per year. Through August 2018, the low volatility small cap strategy had produced 20.44% annualized returns, besting the S&P 500 by 1.38% per annum, but small cap stocks have underperformed their large cap counterparts over the past year-plus.

Source: Bloomberg

I think the outperformance during the crisis and in the subsequent bull market demonstrates an all-weather strategy that generates structural alpha versus the broad market.

Critics might contend that the passive vehicle replicating this index (XSLV) has only modestly outperformed since its February 2013 inception. Over that period, XSLV has generated 13.15% annualized returns while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has generated 12.93% annualized returns. I like looking at these strategies over longer time intervals that feature multiple business cycles.

In My Favorite Market Dataset, published in August of this year, I highlighted that subdividing the U.S. stock market by size and volatility really highlights the drivers of long-run performance. The dataset comes from famed Dartmouth professor, Kenneth French, and lists 25 portfolios formed based on size (market capitalization) and realized variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. The dataset has monthly data back to July 1963, and provides a striking picture of return drivers in the U.S. stock market. I call this my favorite dataset because you can unpack a lot of information about the drivers of stock performance over a significant portion of the history of the modern U.S. stock market.

In the wonky follow-up piece Return Comparison: Low Volatility Small Caps and the S&P 500, I showed that the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index correlates most closely with the Small Lowest Volatility cohort from the French dataset (r=0.95), and correlates least with the underperforming Highest Volatility and Smallest and Largest cohorts. The strong returns of the upper left hand quadrant of this chart emboldens me on the long-term structural alpha from this segment of the U.S. equity market.

This longer run dataset gives credence to the potential for long-run outperformance from Low Volatility Small Caps stocks. I believe that this strategy will continue to generate structural alpha in the future, much as it has done since the 2007 peak.

