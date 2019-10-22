Euro And Pound Sentiment Mixed As Brexit Dominates

While Brexit may mean a higher euro and pound in the short term, in the medium term they will likely give up much of their autumn gains.

Various sentiment indicators contradict each other on the overall direction for the currencies.

Brexit negotiations are likely to cause sharp moves in the euro and pound over the next week or two.

Sentiment indicators currently disagree on whether the pound and the euro are headed upwards or downwards, but the Brexit process could cause a significant move in the short term, whichever direction that turns out to be.

As Brexit negotiations dominate the global media, swings in the euro, and even more so the pound, could be stunning. The major European currencies may fly higher on a Brexit deal, or even the anticipation of one, or they may come crashing back to earth amid political disappointment. I guess that's not a revelation. But it is worth reinforcing the need to tread lightly.

In fact, given how quickly the pound has risen lately, a Brexit resolution may already be baked in the price, and even a strong deal may not lead to much of an increase from here before a sell-off happens.

What is interesting right now, is that not only is sentiment mixed, but some of the best indicators are in direct contradiction with each other. That is rare.

The Commitments of Traders still favors a rising pound, with Commercials a little less long lately, but holding. The euro commitments are more neutral and less informative.

From: Barchart

The Daily Sentiment Index, however, shows that traders have likely overbought both the euro and the pound. While this isn't always immediately reliable, the index is a powerful dumb money indicator when at extremes, and predictive of a coming reversal.

From: TradersPro

Some proprietary sentiment indicators also display smart money bets on a weaker euro and pound, and dumb money support for the currencies to go up. And yet, others of similar accuracy are pointed in the opposite direction.

In reality, the Commitments of Traders is not as reliable a source of Forex sentiment as some others, except possibly in the long run. The posting of the results is delayed by days. And in my experience, the positioning is slow to change with price moves. It can pay to put more weight on other indicators.

What the Commitments do lend evidence to, is that the longer-term outlook for the pound is upward. The political happenings in Europe have given the pound a beating, and with the rising U.S. dollar, the pound has found itself bottoming near $1.20 this summer, a price not seen since the mid-1980s.

Pound Dollar Exchange Rate

From: Macrotrends

Given this undervaluation and an inevitable cyclic bear market in U.S. equities on the horizon, we are likely to see a stronger pound six months down the road, regardless of what happens with Brexit. Though it isn't going to travel in a straight line of course.

The coming week or two are sure to be unpredictable then, and probably more fun for shorter-term traders than those looking at a more medium-term trend. Sentiment is currently confusing, currency volatility will surely be up, and betting heavily in either direction could be a dangerous game. A Brexit resolution might jet-pack the euro and pound for awhile, turning overbought into extremely overbought. Or the reversal may be already be here.

If I had to guess, I would predict a short, sharp rise in the euro and pound, then a loss of at least half the currencies' autumn gains. This would then be followed by a resumption of a longer-term euro and pound uptrend.

You can place your bets now. But a little wait-and-see may be a smarter course of action.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXB FXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information and entertainment only, and not advice to buy or sell anything. Investing comes with a substantial risk of loss. Please be cautious and conduct your own research before putting your capital at risk.