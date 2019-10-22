External Growth Drives Medical Properties

In January we wrote an article calling for 13% more upside in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) shares. As of today, that fair value estimate has been reached. So what now – is MPW fully valued or have things changed?

We believe things have changed and our fair value estimate has increased for 2 reasons.

Growth came in a bit faster than I anticipated General REIT and healthcare REIT multiple expansion preserves the relative value of MPW

In 2019, MPW has already acquired $3B worth of properties at accretive cap rates. The higher market price provided MPW with a cheaper equity cost of capital than they have had in the past and access to cheap Euro denominated debt made for a very cheap debt cost of capital. When this low cost of capital is combined with $3B of acquisitions at a blended 8.2% GAAP cap rate, it leads to significant value accretion.

Consensus estimates for 2019 FFO are $1.31, but the runrate has increased to $1.56 and analysts are projecting $1.59 in 2020.

Relative value preserved

Over the past 3 years, MPW returned 68% while REITs and healthcare REITs returned 33% and 32% respectively.

Generally, this would mean the outperforming company got relatively more expensive relative to its peers, but in MPW’s case, the price performance was matched by fundamental performance such that the relative value was preserved.

Note on the chart below that 3 years ago MPW traded at 16 times trailing FFO which was a slight premium to healthcare REITs and a 3 turn discount to the REIT index.

Today, MPW still trades at about 16X trailing FFO, but that is now a discount to healthcare REITs and a bigger 6 turn discount to the REIT index.

Despite MPW’s price performance, it appears to have gotten cheaper relative to other REITs and the reason for this is the growth delta. MPW outperformed in price but it really outperformed in growth. Thus, its relative multiple actually looks more opportunistic today than it did 3 years ago.

Looking forward, MPW is slated to continue outgrowing in 2020 which drops its multiple to under 13X.

This places it at a substantial 3 turn discount to the healthcare REIT average and the 3 rd cheapest in the sector. I believe that is inappropriately cheap for the global leader in acute care hospital ownership.

New fair value

Given the recent growth, we see fair value at $24 which is about 15X forward FFO. A 15X multiple would be more appropriate for MPW. It should not trade at a discount to the sector average, but I think the sector average should come down to 15X as there is some bloat in the more expensive names. Ventas (VTR) has not been performing well fundamentally with troubles in its SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) and Community Healthcare (CHCT) has no business being at 23X. Its rural properties are high risk and this risk is not being priced into the stock.

Clean guidance

MPW has consistently provided conservative guidance on run-rate normalized FFO. They have rarely had to walk it back and it has been increased nearly every year. This year’s forward guidance is particularly clean as it is just NAREIT FFO with a single penny of adjustment.

A lot of companies like to add back stock comp or other real expenses. We appreciate that MPW sticks to NAREIT.

Going forward

MPW’s growth pipeline seems to be growing. A recent expansion into Australia further diversifies MPW’s geography which is particularly important in healthcare since legislation can have such a big impact. The more different countries MPW is in, the less impactful the legislation of any government will be. Regarding the growth pipeline, Ed Aldag (CEO of MPW) had this to say on the last earnings call:

“I don't think anybody believed me last November when I said we were actively working on $5 billion. So I hate to give you the number again because I don't think anybody would believe me. But it's a big number. It's a large number. I do expect a good portion of it to close for the remaining part of the year. They are strong general acute care hospitals and portfolios that we'll continue to add to the strength of our portfolio and further diversification.”

Given the spread between a roughly 5% blended cost of capital and the 8%+ cap rates, we see external growth as quite accretive for MPW. A large pipeline has the potential to lead to continued growth in FFO/share.

Risks to MPW

While MPW is growing rapidly, it still has a significant tenant concentration with Steward at 30%. So far, Steward has been a strong tenant and its latest financials show EBITDAR coverage just under 3X which is quite healthy. We do see some risk in Stewards pace of growth which has been rapid. Sometimes when operators grow too fast, problems can be overlooked and leverage can get too high.

Steward is not a problem yet, but it is a factor on which MPW investors should keep an eye.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MPW. I am personally long MPW. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.