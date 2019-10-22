Adobe: Fully Priced, Avoid

Why one should call it a day on Adobe's stock.

Adobe's free cash flow is not as strong as first meets the eye.

A discussion of my Adobe calls over the past year and half.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) is one of the best software players. It has achieved a remarkable feat of diversifying away from a pure-play document editing company towards its digital experience segment.

The problem, as I continue to argue, is that Adobe has been priced for growth for a long time ago, and that when investors have any reason to be fearful, investors will sell out of the most expensive stocks first.

For now, readers should sidestep Adobe.

A Recap Of My Coverage

Just over a year ago, I wrote a bullish article on Adobe where I noted,

I argue that in time, Adobe should be rewarded with a higher multiple to free cash flow and that long term, patient shareholders should benefit.

Then, in June of this year, I did an about-turn and stated:

What matters now, is going forward, what possible aspect have investors not already priced in? What kind of edge do shareholders presently hold that others are not considering? In conclusion, I contend that shareholders are not likely to benefit from its present valuation and that this stock is best avoided.

And I have been unwavering ever since then:

Author's coverage

Why Did I Change My Mind?

In investing, it is not good enough to be correct when everyone else is correct too. One needs to be correct when few investors think in the same way. And this needs to happen in a timely fashion (because in the long-run we are all dead).

My stance on Adobe was not an easy call to make. How many investors are able to call the share price movement on the upside and downside too?

To be honest, the timing of my call to reverse my position and to take a bearish stance was mostly down to luck (I humble myself, it was strictly a lucky call).

But given my following of this space, Adobe always struck me as an odd company. Because other software/SaaS/analytic/cloud companies have been in bubble territory for so long, that those were relatively easy ones to avoid.

But with Adobe, it was always more challenging. And even today, if asked, I could certainly highlight many positives, and make an extremely compelling bullish call.

But I think, that investing is incredibly difficult. And our best chances of beating the benchmark strive not from being right on every Adobe stock. But correct in a few, very selective opportunities.

Focus On What Matters

Adobe's management team would like the investment community to focus on Adobe's free cash flow, but that is simply because as a software company, the bulk of Adobe's expense comes down to management's stock-based compensation.

Specifically, out of the $2.25 non-GAAP for which Adobe is guiding for Q4 2019, close to 20% is 'neglected' and added back as it is only stock-based, and consequently not a 'real' cost -- this is nonsensical.

Further, consider this: if Adobe's non-GAAP EPS numbers look attractive, that is simply because Adobe is repurchasing oodles of its shares:

For Q3 2019 Adobe used up all its clean free cash flow to repurchase $750 million of shares. How do I figure this?

To calculate its FCF some adjustments need to be made: Adobe's stock-based compensation ($196 million), as well as, property and equipment and intangibles should be subtracted from cash flows from operations. In total, Adobe's free cash flow equals $601 million compared with $750 million used in share repurchases.

Succinctly, Adobe's repurchasing of its shares at these valuations only works to prop up the share price. And this works very well until it doesn't.

When investors need to squeeze themselves into a pretzel to justify a valuation as being a function of its growth rates, one needs to be very aware that growth rates are very, very challenging to continuously hit above 25% year-over-year.

Of course, bulls will counter that Adobe's revenues are subscription-based, meaning that there is a lot of visibility into Adobe's revenues. And of course, this is true. And that's why Adobe's share price has increased as much as it has. But at some point, customers do opt for cheaper/alternative competitors, such as DocuSign (DOCU), Salesforce (CRM), Shopify (SHOP) or others.

The Bottom Line

The competition in the stock market right now is the most challenging and relentless it has ever been. This is possibly the most competitive endeavor in the world.

How many eyeballs all around the world are right now looking at Adobe? It is very challenging to be the smartest woman (guy) in the room.

Our best chance with investing is to take a few select opportunities where the odds are so substantially in our favor that the downside is largely protected and upside, well, let the upside take care of itself.

However I appraise Adobe, I cannot see it doubling in value any time soon to $260 billion, but I can certainly see the stock getting a haircut to approximately $90 billion market cap.

Looking For Strong Returns? Adobe has potential! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.