Assessing If One Liberty Properties Has Run Out Of Steam

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) is a real estate investment trust based out of Great Neck, New York. Although it has a market cap of just over $560 million, the real attraction here is the dividend. One Liberty Properties currently pays out an annual dividend of $1.80 per share which equates to a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Obviously, when researching dividend growth stocks, it is essential that the stock, trust, ETF or respective investment, has sound fundamentals. Essentially, we are looking for both stock price appreciation along with growth in that attractive dividend. Many times, though, investors get sidetracked by the initial big yield on offer and do not research the fundamentals of the firm properly. Apart from our technical work, we always like to look at the key financial trends in play whether they be bullish or bearish.

For example, in One Liberty Properties, at present, on the technical side, we either have a double bottom formation in play (bullish) or a descending triangle which would be a bearish pattern (see below). Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded into the price. As the chart shows below, the share price peaked in late June and declined into a September bottom. Since then, shares have stabilized somewhat.

Therefore, let's go to the key financial metrics of One Liberty Properties to see if we can predict the future direction here.

Obviously, if anything adverse were to happen to the dividend, it would definitely be bearish for the stock, at least in the short term. When we go to the cash flow statement, we can see that $42 million was generated in free cash flow over the past four quarters. Over the same time frame, $35 million was paid out in dividend payments. This gives us a payout ratio of 83.3%. Although this number may be high, the trend of the ratio is more important in order to gauge future dividend increases.

Over the past five years, dividend payments have increased by $11 million or 46%, whereas free cash flow is up $10 million or 31%. Therefore, it is plain to see that dividends are on a curve where they are taking up more of the firm's free cash flow at present.

On the balance sheet, we can see that although long-term debt has increased to $466 million, shareholder equity has also increased to $293 million. However, only by a slight percentage, the firm's liabilities are growing at a faster clip than the firm's equity. At present, One Liberty's debt to equity ratio comes in at 1.59, whereas the same metric in 2014 came in at 1.2.

The interest coverage ratio lets us know whether One Liberty's operating profit has been increasing at a faster clip than the interest payments on the firm's debt. Again, we see an adverse trend here with the ratio at present coming in at 2 over a trailing twelve-month average. This is the lowest number this key metric has been at since 2012.

Although revenues are expected to grow over the next few years, bottom-line projections are not as strong. This is due to how margins have been contracting at the firm now for quite some time. One Liberty seems to have work much harder (revenue growth) to see stable profits at the end of each quarter. Operating income has declined on average by just over 2% per year over the past 3 years. In fact, it is clear that the top in the share price came from the particularly bad performance in earnings growth over the past 12 months.

Therefore, to sum up, based on how One Liberty's financials have been trending, the descending triangle looks like it has a better chance of playing out here. The one tailwind One Liberty has at present is a rising stock market. Let's see how the rest of the week plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.