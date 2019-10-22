Twitter Hitting Lower Rail Of Channel Ahead Of Earnings

Twitter is set to release third quarter earnings results on Thursday, and the results are expected to show a slight dip in EPS.

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) is set to report earnings before the opening bell on Thursday. Sentiment toward the company shows some optimism being directed toward the company from option traders and short sellers.

Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $874.13 million. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the second quarter and the revenue figure was $758.11 million. This means analysts expect flat to slightly lower earnings for the quarter and a 15.3% increase in revenues.

Over the last three years, Twitter has seen earnings grow by 63% per year while revenue has increased by 10% per year. In the second quarter, earnings were 829% higher than the previous year. The EPS figure was $1.58 compared to $0.17 in 2018. Sales were up 18% in the quarter. Analysts expect earnings growth of 187% for 2019 as a whole while revenue is expected to increase by 17%.

As for the company's management efficiency measurements, they are a little mixed. The return on equity is 11.2% and that is below average. The profit margin is 28.7% and that is above average.

With Twitter and other communication services companies, one key component for measuring how they are doing is the subscriber growth. Twitter is expected to report monthly active users of 336.8 million and that would mark an increase of 3.32% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Trend Channel Defines Cycles Within Overall Upward Trend

The weekly chart for Twitter shows how the stock has been trending higher since last December's low. A trend channel has formed that connects the lows from December, February, and June. The stock is hovering just above that lower rail at this time and it looks ready to resume its upward trend at this time.

Looking at the weekly stochastic readings, we see that they are just below the 50 level. The indicators reversed from that same area back at the end of June. The earnings in July were a big catalyst that helped move the stock toward the upper rail of the channel.

The 10-week RSI just moved below the 50 level in the last few weeks and that's about as low as the indicator has gotten in 2019. It dropped down close to the 30 level last fall, but it recovered quickly and hasn't been below the 40 level so far this year.

If the stock should move below the lower rail of the channel, I would look for the 52-week moving average to act as support. Right now, the moving average is about 10% below the current trading price.

Sentiment is Mixed, But Shifting Toward the Bearish Side

The sentiment indicators for Twitter are mixed and they have been for some time now. Analysts are rather bearish on the stock with only 14 out of 44 analysts rating the stock as a "buy". There are 26 "hold" ratings and four "sell" ratings and that puts the overall buy percentage at 31.8%. That is far below the average buy percentage and especially surprising given how well Twitter has done as a company and how well the stock has performed.

The short interest ratio is below average at 2.3, but the ratio has been trending higher which suggests pessimism is growing to some degree. I wrote about Twitter back in July 2018 and the ratio was only 1.67. I recommended Twitter to subscribers of the Hedged Alpha Strategy back in July and it is still one of the holdings. At the time of the recommendation, the short interest ratio was only at 1.6. It is also worth noting that the number of shares sold short jumped by almost 3 million shares in the second half of September. The fact that the overall short interest jumped and that the ratio is trending higher are both signs of increasing pessimism.

The put/call ratio for Twitter is well below average at 0.693 and that indicates more bullish sentiment than the average stock. There are 348,771 puts open at this time with 503,487 calls open. The ratio was in the same vicinity back on July 26 when the company last reported earnings. Looking back over the last four months, the ratio hasn't been above the 0.74 level. The put/call ratio tends to be in the 1.0 range, but Twitter's tend to run much lower on average.

My Overall Take on Twitter

Obviously, I am bullish on Twitter. If I wasn't, it wouldn't be one of the holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy. I like the fundamental strength the company has exhibited, I like the pattern on the chart, and I like the fact that there are bearish sentiment indicators with others shifting in that direction. As a contrarian, I like seeing some degree of skepticism toward the stock because it means there is still buying pressure on the sidelines - bears can turn into bulls and that can help drive the stock price higher.

Twitter has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters and it has done so by wide margins. In July '18, the company only beat by a small margin and the monthly active user numbers were disappointing. The stock gapped sharply lower after that report.

Over the last five quarters, the stock has gapped higher after three of the earnings reports and it has gapped lower on two occasions. With the stock down at the bottom of the trend channel and the sentiment shifting toward a more bearish stance, I would say the odds of a move higher are greater than a move lower. Regardless of how investors react to the earnings report, I like Twitter as a long-term investment. As long as the company can continue growing earnings, increasing monthly active users, and growing revenues, the stock looks like a buy to me.

I set a minimum target of $52 when I recommended Twitter back in July and I am sticking with that target price. The only thing that has changed is that three months have been shaved off of my target time frame.

