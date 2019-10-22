EKSO Bionics: Not Enough Cash In The Tank

I do not consider myself a runner, at least not in the truly serious sense, but several years ago, in 2011, I was in good enough shape to complete a half-marathon (13.1 miles) in about 1 hour and 45 minutes, after having completed more than 10 other half-marathons in the 4 or 5 years before that.

For a variety of reasons, I had hung up my running shoes shortly after that personal record, until a year ago. Last October, I ran my first organized race in 7 years, a local 5k (3.1 miles), and a year later, October 2019, I ran a half-marathon, where just the mere act of finishing was a personal accomplishment, and I admit to wanting to quit before the finish line. But when I read about people like Manny Garcia, I want to keep up the discipline. His story of being able to run a 5k race five years after suffering a debilitating stroke because of having the therapy assistance from a robotic exoskeleton, in his case one created by Ekso Bionics (EKSO), shows the power of combining human grit with technology.

The two primary public companies whose sole focus is in this market, Ekso Bionics and ReWalk Robotics (RWLK), have netted exceptionally poor returns for anyone holding the share for more than a month or so, with both companies seeing the values of their shares decline by 75% and 85% percent respectively over the last year.

I have written multiple times since 2016 on the challenges faced by these two companies, ReWalk in particular, with occasional comparisons of the two, but a reader recently asked if I would write specifically on the prospects of Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics: What they do

As the company's name may imply, Ekso Bionics engineers exoskeleton suits for two primary applications. The first is medical use, such as Mr. Garcia's rehabilitation therapy while regaining the use of his legs, and this segment of the business is the largest. The units are placed in physical rehab centers primarily, and the end goal for the user is improve or restore a capacity to walk on his or her own again. Since the units are not meant to be used at home by individuals, they serve a clearly distinct function in comparison to ReWalk's original device, which is not meant specifically for therapy but rather to be taken home and used daily. Ekso also supplies an industrial product, in which a worker's upper limb strength and stamina is supplemented by an exoskeleton vest. It has gained traction with Ford Motor (F), even being partially developed with Ford's input, and could be used with workers who perform overhead work on a regular basis.

Ekso's CEO, Jack Peurach, had an interview in April 2019 with Robotics Business Review, in which he asked about the challenges the company faces, and his response in part was to say:

Because it's medical related there are a bunch of regulations, and for good reason. So on the medical side, the adoption curve is progressing in a great and maybe even predictable way. On the industrial side, that's where I see a lot of different options in terms of how this market is going to evolve. When you think about our industrial product, there are vast number of applications and uses for it in a particular segment, and the challenge is channel access when you go to market.

While the industrial aspect is the smaller side of the company at the moment, it has some advantages over the medical side, both in the sense of less stringent regulations than meeting the Food and Drug Administration's standards for every single product, and also in diversifying its customer base.

The numbers have been a rough ride

For an idea of scale, in the most recently reported quarter, Q2 2019, Ekso Bionics recorded total revenue of $3.26 million, of which $2.52 million came from devices (the balance is largely for service and support). Out of the device revenues, $2.16 million was from medical devices, or 85%, and $0.36 million was from the industrial side. While revenue has grown more or less steadily (the company is relatively young, dating back to 2005, and public since 2014), the SG & A expenses have consistently exceeded revenue, but at least gross margins have seen some modest improvement. Those costs appear to be trending down over the last few quarters, but even if current trends continue it will clearly take some time - more than a year - for sales to exceed costs. In a nutshell, this chart explains why the company has relied on multiple capital raises diluting longer-term shareholders several times over.

In the Q2 2019 10-Q filing, management states plainly that

Based upon the Company's current cash resources, the recent rate of using cash for operations and investment, and assuming modest increases in current revenue, the Company believes it has sufficient resources to meet its financial obligations until late in the fourth quarter of 2019... The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to obtain additional financing through public or private equity and/or debt financings and corporate collaborations.

For a company whose shares currently trades in the $0.60 range, it does not feel like going out on a shaky limb to think that both a reverse split and additional equity could easily happen in the next 6 months.

Is all dilution created equal?

Of those multiple rounds of equity raises, however, one in particular stands out; in the fall of 2017, Ekso raised $34.0 million, of which $20.5 million was underwritten by Puissance Capital. This firm, founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Dr. Ted Wang, has built up a stable of investments in mostly healthcare-related ventures, and for its stake, can bring valuable help for gaining access to Asian (specifically China) markets. In fact, the deal was struck with exactly that hope in mind; the press release announcing the closing of the deal quotes former CEO Thomas Looby saying " We are pleased to have Puissance Capital as a new investor as they share our vision for innovating products that will establish a new industry and will help us develop our presence in Asia."

Perhaps little noticed except among those who have reason to follow the specific industry, however, is that medical devices are caught in the US - China trade war. Nevertheless, Ekso has been pressing ahead with plans as recently as January of 2019 to begin a joint-venture in China to serve markets within China, Hong Kong and Singapore; Ekso is putting up certain intellectual property, the partners are putting in $90 million [over ten years], plus taking a $10 million equity stake in Ekso ($5 million upfront and the balance once the venture starts shipping product); Ekso will have a 20% stake in the new arrangement. Granted, this move is serve the Asian market from within mainland China and therefore not necessarily impacted by the tariffs, but an interesting development to keep in mind, and I am guessing one made possible by introductions through Puissance.

ReWalk Robotics, in comparison, had started down a similar path, but its attempts to form a Chinese joint-venture did not come to fruition. ReWalk's management has said publicly the conversations with Hong Kong fund Timwell are ongoing, but it is fair to say Ekso is a step ahead in this aspect.

Conclusion

The difficulty in this industry at this stage is that the technology is developed well enough to create some value, but the costs of developing and delivering that technology are too high relative to what the market will pay for that value. For its size, Ekso simply burns through too much cash quarter after quarter, with no specific light at the end of tunnel. The developments in Asia could make a difference, but the market will take time to develop, and I think it likely more capital will be required in the interim.

At this juncture and based on management's own projections, I personally do not see a reason to invest in Ekso Bionics. The cash scenario leads me to conclude that additional dilution is on its way, perhaps even combined with a reverse split within the next 6 months, a combination that does not bode well for current investors.

