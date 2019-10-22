Weibo: A Relic With Diminishing Value

We are initiating on Weibo (WB) with a BEARISH view and a $39 target price that is based on 13x 2020E EPS, implying an 18% downside from the current level.

Our thesis on WB is that the platform is facing a combination of structural and competitive challenges on both the consumer time spend that will continue to place downward pressure on its operating profile and engagement metrics. These trends will ultimately result in revenue stagnation, the limited upside on per-user monetization and, worst of all, a gradual phaseout of the microblog platform in China.

On the structural side, we believe that microblog is gradually losing its appeal as one of the destinations where users consume media in light of the growth in short-format videos, which we consider to be the biggest threat and a potential substitute for the microblog. Worth reminding investors that microblog is largely a relic of the web 2.0 era when short-form videos were largely unavailable. Given that nowadays, short-form video can deliver a more robust and entertaining content than microblogs to the average consumers, we believe that microblog’s relevance in the online world is gradually diminishing as user time spend churns from the platform.

This trend is particularly notable in China where short-form video has become a national phenomenon, taking timeshare away from microblogs and long-form video. As leaders such as ByteDance and Kuaishou continue to invest in creating content and sourcing titbits from other platforms, we believe that microblogs such as WB could see the biggest downside risk to engagement metrics and revenue growth.

On the competition side, this is a matter of winning the user timeshare. A typical Chinese user has to split its entertainment time between video games (Tencent), long-form video (iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku), short-form video (ByteDance, Kuaishou), video game streaming (Huya, Bilibili, Douyu), social network (Tencent, Weibo), and newsfeed (ByteDance, Baidu).

We believe WB’s status as the official platform for celebrities and key opinion leaders ((KOL)) is losing its value as KOLs shift their distribution platform to WeChat official accounts, which we believe to be a direct competitor to WB. Additionally, we have also observed in the Chinese media that there has been an increasing occurrence where the KOL’s WeChat official account is sourced rather than Weibo account as it was previously done. We believe this could be a structural trend rather than a one-off. With WB vying for consumer timeshare while its status amongst KOLs is diminishing, we think DAU and MAU operating metrics could be at risk as these users shift their attention to WeChat rather than WB.

Finally, worth noting that unlike WB, we believe that Twitter (TWTR) is unlikely to share similar fate to that of WB given that short-format video has yet to disrupt the consumer time spend habit and that social media platforms such as Facebook (FB) and TWTR remain the preferred destination for information and time spend. While the risk to TWTR is low, we do not discount the potential disruption that Tik Tok (also owned by ByteDance) could have on both FB and TWTR in a longer-term time frame.

Structural Challenge Weighs On Operating Metrics

We believe that WB is still a story driven by the growth of its operating metrics, specifically the MAU and the DAU trend. The logic is quite simple: the more users they attract to the platform, the more ad dollar WB can generate. Without these metrics, it will be increasingly difficult to drive revenue and profit. Although WB could increase ad pricing to drive revenue as its operating metrics stagnate as it was the case back in 2014, we believe it is hardly sustainable as pricing could face downward pressure due to industry-specific causes (ie. Oversupply of ad inventory).

We are more concerned about the impact of short-form videos such as ByteDance’s Douyin and Tik Tok have on user time spend. We note that since the beginning of last year, ByteDance has taken an increasing share of consumer timeshare per data from QuestMobile. Notably, ByteDance increased its portion from 8% to 12% during this timeframe while Tencent’s apps appear to be the biggest losers with timeshare down 600bps. WB’s timeshare was not materially impacted by ByteDance, falling around 10-20bps but the lack of timeshare gain is a cause of concern and could potentially point to downside risk in the future.

We believe that microblogs are more of a relic from the Web 2.0 era rather than a viable platform for entertainment and information. This is especially the case here in China where many of the KOL’s are shifting their effort away from WB and onto more stable platforms such as WeChat given its social network value and high user stickiness, and Douyin given its popularity amongst the younger lower-tier region-based demographic.

Indeed, we believe that how Chinese users are consuming media and entertainment is shifting in China from microblogs to the alternative platforms that we just mentioned above and this has largely resulted in a declining engagement level at WB as indicated by its DAU/MAU.

We note that at the height of WB in 2013, the engagement level was around 48% but it has seen a gradual decline to roughly 43% as of the most recent quarter. Although there are some fluctuations and seasonality on the engagement level, the downward trend is clear and we believe such a trend has become a norm for WB.

Given a decelerating MAU and DAU growth, as well as a declining engagement level, monetization of its users is a challenge as indicated by the revenue/MAU trend, which appears to be peaked, and the YoY % decline in revenue/MAU in the most recent quarter is a particular cause of concern.

Finally, worth reminding investors that we do not believe that the decline in operating metrics and the engagement level is a function of market saturation but rather 1) structural shift of user preference towards short-form videos given their engaging content, and 2) limited timeshare on microblogs due to the number of alternative media platforms. We believe that WB could rekindle its operating metrics and increase its engagement level if it has the proper content to compete against ByteDance and WeChat but given that online media (particularly self-generated or professional generated platforms) is driven by a reinforcing model in which better content attracts more users which attracts more content, WB's reinforcing model is weakening as both content producers and consumers shift to competing platforms.

In conclusion, we are BEARISH on WB and believe that the current valuation of 15x 2020E earnings is slightly rich given its 10-15% revenue growth outlook and 13% EPS growth. We believe that WB should trade in-line with the web 1.0 and 2.0 pure ad comps such as Sina (SINA), 58.com (WUBA) and BitAuto (BITA) that are trading between 10-13x next year’s earnings with similar revenue growth profile, hence our 13x target multiple and $39/share target price.

We believe that the sell-side consensus, which has largely remained bullish on the stock, will likely overlook the deteriorating operating metrics and focus on the hard metric (ie. Financial growth) to justify a higher multiple and valuation. We believe this methodology is tantamount to focusing on the tree while missing on the forest and could prove to be detrimental once the financials begin to hit an inflection point and result in a negative surprise on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.