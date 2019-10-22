Atlassian Earnings: Solid Quarter, Bad Timing Summary

I see the company fairly valued when compared with peers with similar revenues. But this seems not to be a proper entry point to buy the stock.

After reporting its quarterly results, Atlassian (TEAM) is down 4.7% to $116.88 as of October 20. Adding up to the 22% it has lost since its high of July, in the same fashion as other cloud software stocks.

(Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter)

The results indicate that TEAM keeps showing that, after passing the $1-billion revenue threshold and having a large customer base, is still able to deliver constant growth and profitability. It launched new premium and free plans for some of its products, and acquired Code Barrel for its Automation add-on for Jira. The management slightly raised the outlook for the next quarter and this fiscal year.

The quarterly performance seems strong and stable. No signs of deceleration. Still, the company seems to have levers to boost revenue growth for future periods. Those include some pricing power, and the opportunity for cross selling solutions from recent acquisitions that are yet to make an impact on revenue growth.

The stock stays fairly valued when compared with peers with similar revenues. But this seems not to be a proper entry point to buy the stock, unless you are a long-term investor. Cloud software (or SaaS) stocks have been out of favor since late July, and there are no signs of change in market sentiment.

(YCHARTS)

Quarterly Details & Analysis

Atlassian just had a nice quarter, with revenue and customer growth keeping the pace of the previous quarter, while EPS performing even stronger. It announced new premium and free editions of some offerings, and acquired a provider of add-ons for its products, with a strong presence in its marketplace.

The revenue for the quarter was $363.4 million, up 36% Y/Y and 8.4% Q/Q. It came above both the company guidance of $349-353 million, and consensus of $351.79 million. EPS was up 40% Y/Y, and also beat consensus and management expectations, with GAAP and non-GAAP results of $0.28 each ($0.37 and $0.04 above consensus, respectively). Gross margin was 82.9%, 20 bps lower Y/Y, but 20bps higher Q/Q.

See the image below for further details:

(Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter)

The number of customers increased by 7,000 (~20% annualized growth) to almost 160,000. The growth in customers keeps the same pace as in previous quarters, and there are no signs of material deceleration. Bear in mind that TEAM, with so many customers (including more than two thirds of Fortune 500 companies), keeps adding more at an impressive rate; even faster than smaller software companies with a much smaller customer base.

(Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter)

During the quarter, the company launched Cloud Premium editions and free plans for Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Desk, as well as a free plan for Jira Core. Per the earnings release, the premium solutions "will give teams the confidence to scale reliably with advanced features, plus higher availability, unlimited storage, and Premium Support", while the free plans will "provide teams of all sizes, even small ones, a set of fundamental capabilities for team collaboration".

I expect these changes to bolster customer growth, offsetting probable negative effects of the price increases announced in September for Data Center.

The company also announced the acquisition of Code Barrel (TechCrunch has some details on this), a developer of add-ons for the company's products, and the creator of Automation for Jira. The latter is one of the best-selling apps in the Atlassian marketplace, with more than 7,000 companies using it. Important users include, Amazon (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), Uber (UBER), and Atlassian itself.

The target business is quite integrated with TEAM's operations, and the founders Nick Menere and Andreas Knecht are former employees of the company, with more than 10 years of experience working there, and deep knowledge of Jira -well, they were part of the team of engineers that developed it. They also have a culture and a mission in line with those of TEAM.

Looking Ahead

The company raised its guidance for the next quarter and fiscal year. The revenue for the next quarter is now expected to fall in the $386-390 million range, while that of this fiscal year to be between $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion. The quarterly guidance means a growth of 29-30% Y/Y and 6-7% Q/Q. Putting this in perspective, Q2'19 was up 12% on a Q/Q basis, thus the management is being quite conservative with its expectations. And so is Wall Street.

Investors that are worried about the outlook for cloud software stocks, should take note of this performance. Comparing with previous quarters, we can see that this one broke a trend of growth deceleration (details in the image below). Also, this quarter's growth Q/Q of 8.4% was the same as that of Q4'19, and just 10 bps lower than that of Q1'19. With that, FY2020 has started as good as FY2019, and there is no sign of material deceleration (as the company's outlook suggests), so there is basis for further beat-and-raise quarters.

(Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter)

From the earnings call, the management mentioned a couple of factors that could help TEAM maintain its level of growth (or even reach a higher one): pricing power and cross selling opportunities.

As I mentioned earlier, the company announced some price increases in September, and the reaction from customers to this pricing change has been favorable so far (customer growth is proof of this). TEAM president Jay Simons highlighted that the way the company communicates those price changes to customers has been a key factor to its success in this matter.

Bear in mind that the company charges lower prices than most competitors. And with customers taking price increases so well (at least for now), the company has room to grow its prices over the years, as an extra lever for revenue growth.

On the other side, the company has been making acquisitions of closely-related businesses: Trello (2017) for project management and organization, StatusPage (2017), OpsGenie (2018) for incident alerting and on-call schedule management, the intangible assets of Ludable, related to Butler for Trello (2018), for workflow automation, AgileCraft (2019) for enterprise agile planning, Good Software (2019) for its analytics tools for Confluence, and now Code Barrel.

None of these acquisitions are material to the size of TEAM, but as the co-CEO Scott Farquhar said on the conference call, the company is not actively cross selling those products to customers:

"… we're still not active cross selling users to other Atlassian properties yet. It is on the list. We will get there, but we're not actively on that today."

As an example, Automation for Jira has around 7,000 users out of the ~160,000 customers of TEAM, or just 4.4% of its expanding opportunity. And that is only with one add-on. Keep in mind that TEAM has a lot of add-ons on its marketplace (revenues from marketplace were $300 million during FY2020, and the company charges marketplace sellers a 25% of their turnover) to acquire in the future, and almost $1.8 billion to spend. The opportunity there is huge, and the only bidder is TEAM. Quite an exclusive position to be in.

Valuation Update

With the recent adjustment to the share price, the market cap as of October 20 is $28.3 billion. As net debt is rather small, I will use market value instead of enterprise value for my assessment.

Using a P/S ratio, TEAM is trading at 21.89 times TTM revenues and 13.8 times forward revenues (consensus).

(YCHARTS)

Accounting for this quarter's results, TEAM keeps trading at sky high valuations, whether TTM of forward. A comparison with peers with similar revenues suggests that it is trading at a discount to most of them, at least at first sight. Shopify (SHOP), RingCentral (RNG) and Twilio (TWLO) are growing faster than TEAM, and some have higher, while others have lower valuations. While Veeva (VEEV) has a higher multiple while it is growing slower than TEAM.

Given this range of valuation, TEAM seems fairly valued. But investors should understand that cloud software stocks have been hit with concerns about slowing economic growth over the world.

There are some names that have reinforced this conception. Autodesk (ADSK) lowered its fiscal year outlook in late August, then Zscaler (ZS) commented that large deals were taking longer to close, and now Workday (WDAY) fails to impress Wall Street on its analyst day, as the company expects slower growth for its Human Capital Management software.

With such a negative sentiment around software stocks, I wouldn't recommend buying any of them at this point, but if you are for the long term, this fall in the cloud market could be a long-term correction, and may preclude further price appreciation.

Final Considerations

Atlassian keeps showing that, after passing the $1-billion revenue threshold and having a large customer base, is still able to deliver constant growth and profitability. It launched new premium and free plans for some of its products, and acquired Code Barrel for its Automation add-on for Jira. The management slightly raised the outlook for the next quarter and this fiscal year.

The quarterly performance seems strong and stable. No signs of deceleration. Still, the company seems to have levers to boost revenue growth for future periods. Those include some pricing power, and the opportunity for cross selling solutions from recent acquisitions that are yet to make an impact on revenue growth.

The stock stays fairly valued when compared with peers with similar revenues. But this seems not to be a proper entry point to buy the stock, unless you are a long-term investor. Cloud software (or SaaS) stocks have been out of favor since late July, and there are no signs of change in market sentiment.

This week is important for SaaS investors. Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW), as well as other smaller companies, are reporting earnings. Stay tuned, maybe you'll spot a change in direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.