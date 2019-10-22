U.S. Equities: Continuing To Look Down

Similar to the move up into mid-September, the retrace is once again deep, but we are still looking lower.

The S&P 500, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial are all holding their downside patterns, and we are, therefore, looking lower.

Nothing has changed in the last week regarding our expectation for lower levels in all the US indices when I stated:

I've repeatedly written about the Elliott Wave pattern suggestive of immediate downside in US equities. While we don't profess by any stretch to having a crystal ball, unless and until the S&P 500 can take out its all-time high established last month, or in the case of the S&P 500 E-mini futures contract that was established in late July, the charts are bearish, and our expectations for the lower targets to be reached remains fully intact. Take out the high and we will revisit the alternative potentials, but regardless, we are viewing markets as poised for a selloff to occur in the coming 2-3 weeks. We have been steadfast in this view, and see nothing at this time to suggest otherwise.

We are viewing the last move down as a wave 1 of a diagonal c-wave, as shown on each of the following charts. A trademark of diagonals is, among other things, deep overall retracements, and this one is not failing this test. While many are screaming "breakout", we still expect lower levels into the early November time frame.

The S&P 500, as shown below in the S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract 4 Hour chart, shows the move down into October 3rd as the initial wave (i) of a diagonal c-wave of a larger (A), as I've written about many times.

S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract 4 Hour Chart

The Russell 200 Index is sporting a slightly different overall count, but with lower price targets also suggestive of an expected swift decline, as shown below in the Russell RTY 4 Hour Futures Contract.

Russell RTY 4 Hour Futures Contract

Lastly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as shown on the DJIA YM 4 Hour Futures Contract, has an almost identical pattern to that of the S&P 500, whereby we are expecting a diagonal c-wave to complete, most likely with the initial move down to commence this week.

DJIA YM 4 Hour Futures Contract

The move up off the October 3rd low is overlapping and corrective. While it has come up high, but based on these charts and previous articles I've written on the overall wave structure, it is still suggestive that a move lower is the most probable expectation we have for the coming few weeks.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top-notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.