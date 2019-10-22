Bringing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Back To Life

Experts at Caligan believe the share could potentially trade at 30$ per share, a 170% premium on its current price.

Caligan, one of the largest shareholders, has filed a D13 against AMAG, paving the way for managerial and structural changes.

AMAG's TSR has been dismal during the tenure of all its directors.

The company has experienced a share price return of -46.94% over the last 3 years.

Thesis Summary

This article will review the latest report by Caligan, which states that, under the right circumstances, AMAG pharmaceuticals' (AMAG) shares could trade at up to $30.

The main question investors must answer is: Can AMAG recover profitability? If the conclusion is yes, then there is potential for investment.

The body of the article will be divided into 3 parts:

Summary of Caligan's report and Plan of action Validating Caligan's claims for a higher valuation Quantifying the potential value of AMAG

Company background

AMAG pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1981. The Company's segment is the manufacture, development, and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care.

AMAG products include:

Feraheme: Used to treat iron deficiency

Makena: Helps reduce the risk of preterm birth in the indicated patient population.

Vyleesi: Used in the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD)

Intrarosa: A steroid indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia

Due to continued underperformance vis-a-vis its peers, a sustained decrease of ROI and a growing lack of faith in management, Caligan is looking for support to replace four of the current board members to implement a plan of action which they believe could turn things around for AMAG.

As of writing this, AMAG is trading at $11.31 per share.

1. Unlocking Potential: Caligan's Plan of Action

The following is a summary of the main points put forth in the Caligan report. All the data and charts are extracted directly from the report.

Each heading is concluded with a "Note" section expressing our views and opinions.

1.1 Asset restructuring

According to the report by Caligan, a strategic revision of the company's assets is the first step towards recovering profitability. A quick look at the value of each part of the company reveals that the sum of the parts is worth more than the current EV.

Feraheme, for example, trades at an E.V/Revenue multiple of 1.7, compared to its main competitor, VIFOR Pharma AG (OTCPK:GNHAF), which trades at a multiple of 7.5. Separating this asset from the rest of AMAG should deliver increased value to shareholders.

This comprehensive table shows how each product valuation could affect total EV.

Source: Caligan report

Note: In short, this strategic revision should help AMAG improve its asset rotation and maximize its ROI by identifying its best-performing assets.

The important point here is that AMAG is trading at discounted values because it is being "weighed down" by the more unprofitable parts of the business. Hence the need for asset restructuring.

1.2 Reigning in Business expenses

A strategic revision of assets would also help to cut down on unprofitable SG&A, which is something that AMAG has been struggling with and one of the main reasons for its low profits. Not only is AMAG's cash SG&A spending 30% higher than its peers, but its profitability is also substantially lower.

Source: Caligan report

Note: It's hard for AMAG to justify its continued increase in SG&A without any positive effect on profitability. This shows a lack of proper management and is, in my opinion, the strongest point Caligan makes to justify both a change in management and the thesis that AMAG could return to profitability.

1.3 Finding Synergy

AMAG's diverse portfolio provides no leverage on existing commercial infrastructure. During the launch of Intrarosa and Vilessi, SG&A increased by $165MM, while revenues fell over $100MM from 2016 through 2019.

An adequate change in leadership could provide AMAG with some ideas as to how to better use its existing infrastructure and increase SG&A productivity.

Source: Caligan report

Note: The report does not quantify any expected synergies. This section is just another argument reinforcing the idea that management has missed expectations and opportunities.

1.4 Monetizing Feraheme international rights.

Feraheme is one of two high molecular approved weight IV irons in the US. On top of this, Feraheme has been proven to be superior to its main competitor, Injectafer (showing lower rates of hypophosphatemia) while also having a lower cost per dose.

But while AMAG owns Feraheme international rights it has no international partners. A strategic partnership like the one in place between Reger and Vifor could provide huge benefits with little potential risk.

Regent a subsidiary of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), pays Vifor PHARMA (OTCPK:GNHAF) 33% royalties for its sales of Venefor and Injectafer in the U.S. and assumes all of the marketing costs and associated risks. A similar type of international partnership could provide up to $100MM in international revenues assuming similar market share penetration as in the U.S.

Note: While we could discuss endlessly how accurate this estimate is, the important thing to take from the report is this:

Feraheme and Makena are durable products that can sustain increasing revenue streams. Feraheme has a competitive advantage over its competitors and ample space to grow and increase market share.

Having said this, it's important to add that while Caligan points out Makena Intra-injector captured 63% of market share, in 2Q2019, Makena IM's sales of $30.9 million slumped 70.6% YoY due to high generic competition and IM supply constraints. Because of the ongoing supply issues and increased generic competition, AMAG decided to exit the generic IM market on Aug 6, 2019.

This certainly dampened the numbers for AMAG's second quarter and proves a significant loss in revenue streams. However, the growth in market share for Makena Intra-injector has been remarkable and this should more than offset the loss.

2. Caligan's claims put to the test

In this section, we will analyze the validity of the claims put forth by Caligan. The following are judgments based on the information we have gathered and weighed against Caligan's claims.

2.1 Asset restructuring

Essentially, Caligan would like to separate the worst-performing assets and spin them off or liquidate them, to focus on its better-performing assets. (Feraheme, Makena and to a lesser extent Vyleesi.)

In order to assess whether the remaining company would be profitable, we will create a BS and Income statement accordingly in the next section.

Having reviewed the profitability of each product, we agree with Caligan's argument that this would allow AMAG to trade at higher multiples.

2.2 Reigning in Business expenses

Caligan makes a strong case for the feasibility of a reduction in SG&A expenses in that there is a significant difference in the efficiency of these inputs in terms of producing revenue across AMAG products, making the rationalization the report speaks of easier to imagine. According to data in the report, AMAG is projected to spend nearly 80% of its 2020 revenue on SG&A, with comparable competitors ranging from around 12% to 50%.

Source: Caligan report

Therefore, we believe it is quite feasible for AMAG to reduce its SG&A to an industry standard of around 33%.

2.3 Finding Synergy

The report isn't too clear on this section, so we will not quantify any revenues from synergy, even though we do believe a change in management will help with this.

2.4 Monetizing Feraheme international rights.

A great argument for increased profitability is the possibility of a significant increase in revenue from international Feraheme sales. The Caligan report estimates 100MM in international revenue, assuming a similar penetration rate as in the US, and a 33% royalty.

There is, in principle, no reason to doubt that this could be achieved. The royalty system based on Vifor and Regent has been tried and tested and would serve well in distributing Feraheme internationally.

This deal would offer a low-risk/high-reward opportunity for AMAG. Furthermore, given the proven competitive advantage that Feraheme has on Injectafer, we will include this revenue stream into our calculations.

3. Valuation: Quantifying Caligans Plan

It's striking to see AMAG trading at a P/S ratio of 1.19 (Industry avg 8.40). Is this a bargain stock or is this valuation justified?

With projected profitability probably being the biggest factor explaining AMAG's low multiples, we can quantify the profitability improvements proposed by Caligan to establish a target price range based on a P/E ratio.

The data accounts for the Caligan proposals which we have deemed reasonable:

Reduction of SGA to 33%

Increased Feraheme sales of 100MM

Separation of assets (accounting for the proportional reduction in associated expenses)

With this in mind, we have constructed a balance sheet, showing how the separation of assets would look. The non-performing assets have been spun off into "others" and made to balance out to make shareholder equity zero.

Secondly, we have constructed an income statement using our data obtained from YCharts and factoring in Caligan's measures.

2019-06 2019-06 2019-06 Balance sheet ($MM) AMAG Feraheme and Makena Estimate Others Current assets 393,95 370,90 23,05 PPE 14,81 13,94 0,87 Goodwill and intangibles 614,30 578,35 35,95 Other assets 0,11 0,10 0,01 TOTAL ASSETS 1023,17 963,29 59,88 Payables and accrued expenses 241,16 227,05 14,11 Other current liabilities 5,14 4,84 0,30 L/t liabilities 278,39 232,93 45,46 TOTAL LIABILITIES 524,69 464,81 59,88 SHAREHOLDER EQUITY 498,48 498,48 0,00 2019-06 TTM 2020E 2020E Income statement AMAG Feraheme and Makena 1 Feraheme and Makena 2 Revenue 364,27 297,60 297,60 EBITDA -245,65 150,00 104,16 Depreciation -55,13 -51,90 -51,90 EBIT -300,78 98,10 52,26 Interest -26,17 -21,90 -21,90 Tax -5,16 -16,00 -6,38 Non-recurring income 93,99 0,00 0,00 Net income -238,12 60,20 23,98 Shares outstanding 33,90 33,90 33,90 EPS ($) -6,86 1,78 0,71 Share price estimate PER 36,67 14,61 Share price estimate PSR 15,38 6,13

Source: Author's own work

Based on the information available, we have produced two possible scenarios for the value of Feraheme and Makena. The first takes Caligan's estimated EBITDA of 150MM as a given, while in case 2, we have calculated EBITDA as a percentage of revenue based on the company's recent historical data.

Having said this, it would stand to reason that eliminating the least profitable assets would increase the percentage of EBITDA relative to the revenue. Therefore, we can tentatively label scenario 1 as "optimistic", while scenario 2 is "pessimistic," though it is better to think of it as a range. The result is indeed a positive net profit in both cases. The share price has been estimated using the average industry P/E and P/S ratios.

Conclusion

As we can see on the income statement for 2020E, Caligan's plan of action could leave the company with a net profit of around 60MM. That would give AMAG an EPS of 1.78 and a share price based on P/E ratio of $36.67 in case 1 and $14.62 in case 2. Using a P/S multiple, the value is somewhat lower. In case 1 the value is still above the current market price, which is currently around $12.50.

The only case where the company is not undervalued is when using the P/S valuation in scenario 2. However, we believe P/E to be a more reliable measure of value in this case. One of the main points of Caligan's plan of action is to increase revenue by reducing expenses. Therefore, it stands to reason that earnings would increase more relative to sales, and that AMAG's P/S ratio should be higher than the industry average.

In conclusion, our own analysis supports the claims put forth by Caligan that the company is undervalued.

Catalyst

If Caligan succeeds in obtaining control of AMAG, it will be able to select 4 new members of the board of directors. In this way, they will be able to implement the changes referred to in their report. Shedding off unprofitable expenses and products and concentrating their efforts on the most successful products. Combined with the monetization of the international rights of Feraheme and implementing a much-needed reduction of SG&A should be sufficient to make AMAG profitable again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.