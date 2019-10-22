GreenSky Is An Undervalued Broken IPO With A Long Runway For Growth

GreenSky (GSKY) IPOed in May 2018 at $23.00 per share, but is currently trading around $7.50 per share due to significant negative sentiment surrounding the company. We believe that the issues surrounding the company are manageable and temporary in nature. Thus, the current market price offers significant upside for long-term investors in a company that's growing at double-digit percentage rates and is likely to continue doing so for several years. GreenSky has a long growth runway and access to business development opportunities that could significantly expand the company's market reach.

For those who are not yet familiar with GreenSky, it's a financial technology company that integrates its platform with merchants' POS systems and offers financing to consumers for large, discretionary purchases like home improvement projects and elective healthcare services. Financing is often in the form of interest deferred loans where the borrower is not obligated to make interest payments for a set period of time, typically 12 months. If the loan is paid off within the promotional period, the loan remains interest free to the consumer. Otherwise interest is owed, typically at an APR of ~10%, and will continue to accrue as normal.

GreenSky does not take on major credit risks as it does not finance these loans with its own balance sheet. GreenSky partners with a number of regional banks who take on the loans from GreenSky. In the meantime the loans are held in a sort of escrow while the company matches the loan to one of its bank partners. Additionally, most borrowers are in the prime and super prime categories with, according to the company, weighted average FICO scores of 757 as of Q2 2019. The delinquency rate, defined as delinquencies of 30-plus days as a percentage of balances with payment due, is low at 1.31% as of Q2 2019.

Let's dig a bit more into the details behind GreenSky's business model to get a better picture of the risks involved.

Revenue

Source: GreenSky Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Transaction fees: GSKY typically earns a transaction fee as a percentage (typically ~6.0-8.0%) of the loan. The fee is billed to and collected from the merchants directly. Transaction fees make up the bulk of the company's revenue (80%+).

Servicing fees: Fees earned from managing the loan portfolios on behalf of the company's bank partners. These fees are paid monthly by the bank partner and are based upon an annual fixed percentage of the bank's loan portfolio balance.

Some question GreenSky's model, asking why these prime consumers with near pristine credit scores would need financing at all, and why merchants would agree to pay what amounts to a pretty significant transaction fee.

On the merchant side, it's obvious that merchants would rather not have their customers use GreenSky and avoid the fee. However, offering a consumer quick and attractive promotional financing can sometimes make or break a deal. For merchants, GreenSky is a tool they can use to help close high dollar sales, albeit one that merchants will not use all the time. While GreenSky generates a substantial portion of the revenue from merchants via transaction fees, merchants can still realize value from partnering from GreenSky in the form of higher revenue and increased rates of deal closures.

For consumers, access to credit through GreenSky is enticing, either to take advantage of the promotional financing, which makes the cost to consumer significantly less when compared to financing through credit cards, or other means, or to help bridge cash flows. Rather than needing financing, taking out a loan through the GreenSky platform is more about convenience. Applying for a loan the traditional way is often an arduous task and does not come with attractive terms. When presented with the option to obtain financing through GreenSky through a POS within minutes, many consumers will opt for it, even if just to take advantage of the interest deferred promotion.

GreenSky's platform also creates significant value for bank partners. For the banks, many of whom are regional, GreenSky offers a way to geographically diversify their portfolios with prime loans without having to incur the origination costs. Furthermore, their agreements with GreenSky guarantees specific interest returns. In the case that the loan is fully paid off within the promotional period, GreenSky pays, on behalf of the consumer, the interest billed by the bank during that period. This future potential liability on the loan interest payments is known as a Finance Charge Reversal ("FCR").

Understanding FCR

From the company's annual report:

"Our total FCR liability is recorded in our Consolidated Balance Sheets and is calculated at the end of each period as the following:

FCR liability beginning balance, plus

Receipts, which are comprised of: (I) incentive payments from Bank Partners, (II) cash proceeds from transfers of rights to Charged-Off Receivables, and (III) recoveries on previously charged-off loans not yet transferred. Incentive payments from Bank Partners are the surplus of finance charges billed to borrowers over an agreed-upon portfolio yield, a fixed servicing fee and realized net credit losses. Transfers of Charged-Off Receivables are cash payments we receive from third parties and Bank Partners for recovery interests in previously charged-off Bank Partner loans; minus

Settlements, which represent the remittance of previously billed, but uncollected finance charges for loans that were paid off within the promotional period, plus

Fair value change in FCR liability, which is indicative of future expected settlements not collected in receipts, equals

FCR liability ending balance"

The company counts receipts, which arguably could be interpreted as a form of revenue, toward the FCR liability and the remainder of the liability increase is recognized in cost of revenue. Receipts consist of incentive payments (payments from bank partners if loans over-perform the interest margin agreed upon with GreenSky) and, to a lesser extent, money from the sale and recovery of charged-off loans. The sum of receipts and the fair value changes recognized in cost of revenue is the total estimated liability on the current loan portfolio that is due to bank partners at some future date.

Source: GreenSky Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The FCR liability as a percentage of the average loan servicing portfolio has been inching up over recent quarters. The company attributes this trend to previously rising interest rates and the loan portfolio consisting of a higher percentage of loans with promotional terms. The receipts (payments from loans with lower rates) are not offsetting the liabilities created by newer loans with higher rates. This is to be expected as the company is growing and replacing a smaller number of lower interest rate loans with a larger number of higher interest rate loans. We'll soon discuss why we think the market is short sighted and unfairly punishing GreenSky for what is likely to be a temporary issue and normal for their business model.

Negative sentiment surrounding GSKY

The increasing FCR liabilities and a few other factors are weighing heavily on investors' minds and the share price has sunk to only a fraction of its IPO price despite significant growth in the business. Let's examine a few of the more prominent negatives surrounding the stock today:

Margins

2016 2017 2018 2019 (thru June 30) Gross Margin 70.0% 72.5% 61.3% 52.9%

Source: GreenSky 10-K and 10-Q

Higher interest rates and the corresponding increase in FCR liabilities have negatively affected GreenSky's margins in the short term. Gross margin here is defined as revenue (not including receipts) less cost of revenue, which consists of origin-related costs, servicing-related costs, and the fair value change in FCR liability.

Bank partner agreements are typically one year in length and automatically renewable unless either party decides not to renew its commitment. In a rising interest rate environment, FCR liabilities will typically increase as these bank partner agreements are renewed at higher rates. Unless GreenSky raises its transaction fees, which it typically has not done, margins will compress. If the Fed decides to continue cutting rates in the near future, we expect the FCR liabilities to decrease on new loans and margins will either stabilize or expand depending on relative loan portfolio growth.

Margin volatility is to be expected because of the nature of GreenSky's business model and sensitivity to interest rates, but the market seems to be pricing in a perpetual decline. If interest rates rise significantly in the future, GreenSky can protect themselves by adjusting interest rates on loans and/or adjusting transaction fees charged to merchants.

Newer verticals such as elective healthcare typically consist of loans with more deferred interest rate promotional financing than the home improvement market. Management has discussed this and stated that margins will likely decrease from their historical values as elective healthcare becomes a larger part of the business.

There have been some increases in origination related costs related to merchant fraud. There are a few cases of merchants taking out a loan on a consumer's behalf and not fulfilling its obligation to the consumer. The company has been quick to sever relationships with these problematic merchants. An uptick in fraudulent activity or failure on the part of GSKY to properly vet new merchants moving forward could exacerbate this negative impact on the company's margins.

Loss of Bank Partner

Regions Bank is likely to discontinue their relationship with GSKY citing insufficient returns on their capital.

The market reacted negatively to the news and the possibility of more bank partners jumping ship continues to weigh on the company's shares even though unused commitments from the remaining bank partners can, in the short term, easily absorb the business lost from Regions.

We think the chances of more bank partners leaving GreenSky's network are low. While certain banks may periodically leave the network to pursue higher yield lending at the cost of higher risks, it's difficult to deny the attractiveness of having access, via GreenSky, to geographically diversified prime borrowers with little to no origination costs.

Regions represented about 15% of GreenSky's funding commitment. While there are currently sufficient unfunded commitments from GreenSky's remaining partners for growth to continue in the near future, failure to bring in more funding commitments, either from existing or new partners, could limit long-term growth.

Pursuing "Strategic Alternatives"

Management has emphasized their belief that the market is not properly valuing the company and in last quarter's earnings call stated that they will begin pursuing "strategic alternatives" that could close the gap in perceived value.

No concrete details or timetable was given for this initiative.

Although a sale or simplification of the company's business model could be a positive for the company, the market reacted negatively to the uncertainty, and sent shares lower following the announcement.

In summary, the last few quarters have been a near "perfect storm" in terms of generating negative publicity for the company. Decreasing margins due to growth in new verticals that typically come with lower fees, increasing interest rates and the subsequent increase in FCR liabilities, and the loss of a prominent bank partner have caused sentiment to turn increasingly negative despite the steady growth in merchants and loan portfolios.

GreenSky's model certainly is sensitive to interest rates as recent results have shown, but as we have once again entered a period of rate cutting by the Fed, we expect a more positive impact on margins in the coming quarters when bank partner agreements are renewed. If we happen to enter a prolonged period of rate hikes in the future, GreenSky maintains the ability to adjust the interest rates on loans and to a lesser extent the merchant transaction fees. GreenSky's results will ebb and flow with borrowing cycles, creating lumpy financial results that Wall Street is typically not too fond of. However, as Warren Buffett once said, "I would much rather earn a lump 15 percent over time than a smooth 12 percent."

Moving Forward

Despite all the negatives surrounding the stock, we believe the concerns are short term in nature and manageable. Management will have to bring on more bank partners, or at least have funding commitments outpace any partners who decide to leave the network. So far, the company has shown a strong track record of bringing in new partners and increasing funding commitments over the years. Additionally, failure to properly manage fraudulent merchant activity on the network could pose another risk to the long-term success of GreenSky. Management is aware of the threat this presents and seems to have taken the right steps toward mitigating the impact of these bad actors.

Investors in GreenSky will closely be watching margins in the coming quarters. Long-term investors would do well to keep in mind that any changes in margins due to interest rates will tend to lag as bank partner agreements are only renewed on a yearly basis. As long as margins do not continue to compress, given lower interest rates, we believe that GreenSky's model remains attractive.

While we focus the majority of our research on the negatives and managing risks, there are still plenty of developments to be excited about. The company is still growing rapidly, with revenue and its loan servicing portfolio increasing at double-digit percentage rates. The company remains profitable and generated more than $225 million in free cash in the past year. There's still a long runway for growth as the company continues to develop its presence in the healthcare vertical and looks to enter other categories in the near future.

Also of note is the company's announced partnership with American Express (AXP) that will allow American Express merchants access to GreenSky's POS financing technology. GreenSky and American Express have begun trials in a few American cities, but the deal has yet to produce substantial revenues for GreenSky. Given American Express' network of millions of domestic merchants, this partnership represents a substantial opportunity if successfully deployed at scale.

Furthermore, the company has been diligently repurchasing shares as the price has cratered. In the most recent quarter, management reported a purchase of 8.7 million shares at an average price of $11.75. The $102.2 million purchase is significant given the company's current market capitalization of only $1.3 billion.

The market is currently valuing GreenSky as a company that's in structural decline rather than one that's still undergoing substantial growth. The company's business model is indeed sensitive to interest rates and cyclical consumer borrowing patterns, which may make results lumpy in the short term. For patient, long-term oriented investors, GreenSky could represent a very attractive opportunity with the potential for outsized returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSKY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.