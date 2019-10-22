NGM NASH Data Was Preliminary, But More Important Biopsy Data On Its Way Early 2020

MK-3655 is a clinical product in the pipeline which has already been partnered with Merck and is being developed to treat both Type 2 Diabetes and NASH.

Biopsy results from the Phase 2b study are expected to be released by Q1 of 2020, which will prove whether or not the preliminary data achieved is confirmed.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) announced that it had achieved positive results in its Phase 2b study using its drug NGM282 in treating patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). These positive results are only the beginning, because additional data from cohort 4 are expected at a later time. These will be biopsy results, which will confirm these initial clinical findings in Phase 2b. The drop in stock price has to do with possibly cross-trial comparisons compared to other NASH drugs in clinical development.

How NGM282 compares to other NASH drugs remains to be seen until biopsy results are released, however, NGM has another NASH/diabetes drug in the pipeline in Phase 1. Then it also has a diversified pipeline with other target indications like dry age-related macular degeneration. This is important, because there are no FDA-approved drugs for dry-age related macular degeneration. A majority of the clinical products are in the early stages of development, but the latest findings for NGM282 confirm that the technology platform from NGM is highly active.

NASH Data Is Off To A Good Start

NGM Biopharma recently released data from its Phase 2b study using NGM282 treating patients with NASH. The Phase 2b study is known as ALPINE 2/3. This study is evaluating the drug NGM282 (aldafermin) and its ability to improve biopsy confirmed NASH patients with F2-F3 liver fibrosis. There are a total of 150 patients in this study, who are to be treated over a 24-week period. The 3 doses that were tested for this study were as follows:

0.3 mg of aldafermin

1 mg of aldafermin

3 mg of aldafermin

All 3 doses are to be compared with placebo for the final clinical outcome. The most crucial endpoint to consider for these studies with NASH are a reduction of liver fat content. That's because it is believed a reduction of liver fat will translate to reduction of fibrosis in the liver. The breakdown of the data is as follows. There were about 25 patients who received 1 mg of aldafermin and then about 13 patients who received placebo instead. It was noted that the relative liver fat content percentage reduction was 39.6% and 5.9% respectively after 24 weeks.

This was a statistically significant reduction in relative liver fat content with a p-value of p<0.05. The thing is that this is just the beginning for investors. That's because further biopsy data is expected later on in Q1 of 2020, which will give a more detailed analysis of the latest interim findings. On top of that, NGM is looking at planning to begin a Phase 2b ALPINE 4 study which will evaluate aldafermin in NASH patients with well-compensated cirrhosis. In essence, this means patients with a more severe form of liver fibrosis.

Backup NASH Product De-Risks Pipeline

Aldafermin as a treatment for NASH has massive potential. Yes, it is going to be compared to in terms of cross-trial comparisons regardless. The good news is that even if Aldafermin doesn't work out, NGM Biopharma has another product that is being developed for both NASH and Type 2 Diabetes ((T2D)). This clinical product is known as NGM313 (now known as MK-3655 as will be explained below). This potential NASH drug targets the fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, or FGFR1c/KLB. This is an important target, because it regulates insulin, blood glucose and liver fat.

This drug is in good shape as a backup NASH candidate for two reasons. The first reason is that back in November of 2018, NGM biopharma released preliminary data from a Phase 1b study. This showed that a single dose of NGM313 achieved a statistically significant reduction in liver fat content and improvement in other metabolic measures. The second reason involves what I highlighted above about NGM313, now being known as MK-3655. That's because this NASH product has been licensed by Merck (MRK). Merck first licensed this clinical product back in 2015. However, it chose its option to exercise its license in January of 2019. That is when NGM received an upfront payment from Merck totaling $20 million.

Another Large Market Opportunity Further De-Risks Pipeline

As you have seen above, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has two drugs for treating NASH. I believe that does a good job of reducing investor risk. Of course, the biotech is not going to be a one-trick pony and just attempt to rely on NASH to be successful in the long term. That's why the biotech has another product, known as NGM621, which is being used to treat patients with an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or Dry AMD.

Age-related macular degeneration is vision deterioration that occurs in older patients. These patients never actually go fully blind, but vision becomes really bad for them. The thing is that Dry AMD is a good target for the company to go after. That's because there are no currently FDA-approved drugs to treat it. Not only that, but this is a large market opportunity. You may have heard of Eylea from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), which is an injection for Wet age-related macular degeneration. The reason why I brought up Eylea is because Wet AMD only accounts for 10% of the entire AMD market.

To put that into perspective, despite only targeting the Wet AMD market Regeneron produced about $4.1 billion in sales with Eylea. To be fair, that does include some other smaller eye indications being treated as well. However, a large majority involves Wet AMD treatment. On the other hand, Dry AMD accounts for about 90% of the entire AMD population. As you can see, if NGM can end up being successful with NGM621 it will allow it to target a multibillion-dollar market opportunity. For instance, the age-related macular degeneration market (including both Wet AMD and Dry AMD) is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2026. This is a huge market opportunity.

As I have stated, the dry AMD market is set to be an even bigger market than Wet AMD. Even then, Wet AMD has a lot of competition coming in to challenge Regeneron's Eylea. On the other hand, there are no currently approved drugs for Dry AMD. It is quite possible, if the studies pan out, NGM will have the whole market to itself. The thing is that this program is kind of in the early stage of testing, but not in preclinical studies. It is already being tested in humans. The first patient was already dosed for a Phase 1 study for advanced Dry AMD. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1 study is to look at safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of NGM621.

You know safety and tolerability deals with how many doses a patient can tolerate. The goal is to use 2 doses of NGM621 to treat dry AMD. Pharmacokinetics is a measure to see if the drug is being administered to the particular portion of the body that needs to be treated. A lot of times biotechs may report preliminary efficacy findings if they deem it appropriate. However, as I have stated in many of these articles, the primary item for a Phase 1 study is to see if the drug is safe.

The study is open-label so it's possible that some early data may be released in the early part of 2020. However, according to the clinicaltrials site, the primary completion date is April of 2020. That means final data could possibly be released by mid 2020 for this Phase 1 study. This is another study that is partnered with Merck. That means Merck also has the option to license this drug like MK-3655 noted above.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $362.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The big increase in cash was largely because of a cash raise from a public offering and concurrent private placement that was done a while ago. Specifically, NGM sold about 6.6 million shares of common stock at a price of $16 per share. On top of that, underwriters had an opportunity to buy up to an additional 1 million shares of common stock based on a 30-day option.

In total, about $95.7 million was to be raised with this offering. Then at the same time, Merck decided to buy shares of common stock of NGM at $16 per share. The total produced from the sales of shares to Merck was $65.9 million. NGM anticipates that it has enough cash on hand, including partnership with Merck, to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. That means if the biotech was to have a need to raise cash again, I would predict it would do so by mid 2020. That give it some runway to get some additional results out for its programs. Especially, the biopsy data fro NASH expected in Q1 of 2020 for NGM282 (aldafermin).

Conclusion

NGM Biopharmaceuticals was able to achieve positive data in its Phase 2b study treating patients with stage 2 or 3 NASH Fibrosis. The biggest issue is that the stock price dropped, because liver fat reduction data was compared to other NASH drugs like Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) VK2809 and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with MGL-3196. The way I feel about this is that comparison between clinical studies should be taken with a grain of salt. That's because studies are done with different protocols, recruitment criteria, different stages of disease and many other differences.

On top of that, this reported data from NGM Bio was just preliminary liver fat reduction data. There will be more light shed on this study once the biopsy results are released in Q1 of 2020. Which by the way, provides another catalyst opportunity for investors early next year. The risk is that the biopsy results may end up not being successful. In which case, the stock can possibly trade much lower on such news.

On the flip side, NGM has a second NASH product as I highlighted above. This other NASH product, MK-3655, has already been partnered out with Merck. On top of that, it has a diversified pipeline with other products as well. Especially, its Dry AMD drug NGM621. In my opinion, even if NGM-282 falls short of its competitors in terms efficacy then the company will still have a solid pipeline to fall back on.

