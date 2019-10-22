Halliburton: The Trend Is Showing One Direction

In short, this sector is struggling domestically, and it harms the stock. Trading HAL short term may help in this situation.

Halliburton's fate is attached to the US Shale, and it is clear that the slowdown is here to stay for a while longer.

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.34 for 3Q '19 on $5.550 billion in revenues.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) is one of the most solid oilfield services giants. The company presents many similarities in its business model with its main rival, Schlumberger (SLB), which I covered recently on Seeking Alpha.

The company has a dominating presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which makes Halliburton sensitive to any variations in this particular sector as we have experienced recently. The revenues in North America account for 53.1% of its total revenues.

It is not a secret. The US Shale growth is slowing. It is not an abrupt halt, but the pace of increase is significantly lower than a year ago. Guess which sector is feeling the pinch first?

Fitch Solutions Macro Research said in August this year:

The US Energy Information Administration expects Permian basin shale production to grow by 16.7% in August after increasing by 44.7% in August last year. And it says similar trends are evident in the Bakken and Eagle Ford plays.

Halliburton noted last quarter that the market for oilfield services had touched a bottom during the first quarter and noticed some improvement in the second quarter of 2019. This optimism has nearly vanished now. Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO commented on the conference call:

In North America, the market is very different. Customer spending has decreased and is largely concentrated in the first half of the year. The US land rig count declined 11% from the second to the third quarter for the first time in 10 years. And while, historically, the third quarter used to be the busiest in terms of hydraulic fracturing activity in the US, stage counts declined every month this quarter. As a result, the market for both drilling and completion services in North America softened during the third quarter, impacting service company activity, and Halliburton was no exception.

If we look at Halliburton's rival Schlumberger, the rhetoric was a little bit of the same. The company was offering a positive outlook for its international business and noticed some progress in the North American sector with further weakness in the third quarter.

The investment thesis is still simple here. Halliburton is an oil services company, and the global environment is weak. Yes, some progress here and there but nothing to celebrate. Further, North America's slowdown has a significant impact on revenues, and it is not going away soon.

Thus, it is not presenting the same growth quality we should expect from a regular oil investment such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). It is not the recent rally that will change the picture much.

We have to be honest; the stock has sorely underperformed the oil sector in general and can hardly be considered as a proxy for oil prices. I still think Halliburton as a decent long-term investment but should be viewed as secondary in the oil group. Therefore, I continue to recommend holding your long position for Halliburton and above all, trade short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility.

Comparison Between Halliburton And Schlumberger

As I said above, Halliburton and Schlumberger have a very similar business model. Both companies have a significant presence in the US shale and therefore are quite sensitive to any economic changes in this region.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (63.17% in 3Q'19)

in 3Q'19) Drilling and Evaluation (36.83% in 3Q'19)

Schlumberger's business model is very similar as we can see below:

The North America region represents 53.1% of the total revenues of Halliburton in 3Q'19. Halliburton is present in every unconventional Basin in the US (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 33.9% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US).

One characteristic that separates Schlumberger and Halliburton is that the latter has a stronger presence in the US. Thus, any slowdown in this region will affect Halliburton more than Schlumberger. The graph below is demonstrating this fact.

As I said earlier, the North American business outlook continues to be an issue for Halliburton and Schlumberger. As a result of the North American slowdown, the company has "trimmed 8% of its North American workforce and shelving unused frack gear" in July.

Again, less a couple of weeks ago, the company announced that it was laying off 650 workers in Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

Both companies have suffered a massive retracement of about 42.55% and 47.76%, respectively, the last two years. The decline has slowed down a little since January, though.

Finally, one slight positive for both companies is that they are paying a stable dividend.

However, Halliburton's yield is 3.67% compared to Schlumberger's higher yield of 5.95%, which increases, even more, the performance gap between the two stocks, in favor of Schlumberger, unfortunately.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter Of 2019

Halliburton 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.740 6.147 6.172 5.936 5.737 5.930 5.550 Net Income in $ Million 46 511 435 664 152 75 295 EBITDA $ Million 1013 1179 1116 1030 842 719 930 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 0.58 0.50 0.76 0.17 0.09 0.34 Operating Cash Flow in $ million 572 956 777 852 -44 451 871 CapEx in $ Million 501 565 409 551 437 408 345 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 71 391 368 301 -481 43 526 Total Cash $ Billion 2.33 2.47 2.06 2.01 1.38 1.18 1.57 Total LT Debt in $ million 10.89 10.87 10.46 10.46 10.31 10.31 10.31 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 878 880 878 872 873 875 876

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $5.550 billion

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.34 for 3Q '19 on $5.550 billion in revenues compared to $6.172 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues for 3Q '19 were down 6.4% sequentially.

Net income reported for the third quarter of 2019 came in at $295 million, below the $435 million for the same period last year. As noticed in the second quarter of 2019, the North America region was the only region that showed a decrease of 11% sequentially, principally driven by customer activity declines.

Lance Loeffler, the CFO, commented in the conference call:

These results were primarily driven by lower pressure pumping activity and pricing in North America land, coupled with decreased completion tool sales in Latin America and reduced simulation activity in the Middle East/Asia.

Highlights per region with comments from Lance Loeffler in the conference call.

In North America, revenue decreased by 11% YoY (3Q revenues $2.949 billion): "primarily associated with lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping and well construction services in North America land." In the Latin America segment, revenue increased by 6% YoY (3Q revenues $608 billion): "primarily from higher activity in multiple product service lines in Argentina, increased testing activity and artificial lift sales across the region, and improved fluids activity in Mexico. These improvements were partially offset by lower completion tool sales in Brazil." In Europe/Africa/CIS, revenue was flat YoY (3Q revenues $831 billion): "Higher activity across multiple product service lines in Russia, the Caspian and the North Sea offset lower activity in West Africa." In the Middle East/Asia, revenue decreased by 4% YoY (3Q revenues $1.162 billion): "largely resulting from reduced project management and simulation activity across the region. These declines were partially offset by increased activity in multiple product service lines in Indonesia."

2 - Free Cash Flow jumped an estimated $526 million in Q3

Free cash flow yearly is $389 million ("TTM") with free cash flow estimated at $526 million in 3Q '19.

The dividend payment is $0.72 per share, or a payout of $631 million annually is not supported by the level of free cash flow generated by the company. Lance Loeffler indicated in the 3Q conference call:

We believe further improvement in receivables and a drawdown in inventory in the fourth quarter will allow us to generate approximately $1 billion of free cash flow for the full year.

I am quite doubtful this goal will be achieved. It means that free cash flow in Q4 should be over $600 million.

3 - Net Debt is now $8.74 billion

Net debt is $8.74 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.5X, which is excellent and similar to Schlumberger (SLB's net debt is ~$14.4 billion).

Net interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $141 million.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton's fate is attached to the US Shale, and it is clear that the slowdown is here to stay and seems worsening. Thus, it was with no surprise that Schlumberger announced a $12.7 billion impairment charge related to its North American business, and Halliburton's CEO said that the company stacked a more significant amount of equipment than it did the first two quarters of 2019.

However, the business sentiment going forward seems to change for the international segment, especially in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Will it be enough?

In short, this sector is struggling domestically, and it harms the stock. The trend is down and will stay that way for quite a while.

It is what it is.

The only conclusion for shareholders and investors is to adopt an accommodative strategy that could provide a profit under the circumstances. We are not in the business of changing the business outlook or searching for the "why" or the "if".

We are here to make money, and I think it is possible by trading HAL knowing that the trend is down.

It means to take a good profit on any rally and wait for the unavoidable retracement to accumulate again.

Technical Analysis HAL is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $20.75 and line support around $18. I do not agree with Finviz, and the line support is not indicated. It is the line formed by the low in late August and the low last Friday.

The strategy is simple. I recommend selling about 30% of your position, assuming a profit between $20.50-$21 and wait for a retracement to accumulate again from $18.25 and lower. Despite the recent uptick, the trend is still down, which favors a trading behavior rather than an investing behavior.

In short, any upticks should be an opportunity to take some profit off the table, expecting a potential retracement to support.

However, if the stock can cross its $21 resistance meaningfully, which is unlikely, in my opinion, the next resistance is $24.

