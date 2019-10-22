Fabrinet: No Huawei, No Problem

Fabrinet (FN) stock has had a roller coaster of a year as shares are up 16% over the past 12 months, but also suffered a stomach-churning 30% drop from 52-week highs in May. This is a reflection of the volatility we've seen in the broader market due to trade war fears and investor speculation on how it will affect FN, specifically a ban on equipment to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The verdict? No Huawei, no problem. Fabrinet has been able to ride the 100G wave and ink new manufacturing deals to offset the Huawei loss and looks to continue growth in the face of a teetering global economy. Fabrinet Factory in Chonburi, Thailand

Company Overview

Just to briefly summarize the company for those who aren't familiar, Fabrinet is a contact manufacturer that primarily provides equipment for optical communications applications and also derives revenue (about 26% of the total as of the previous earnings report) from non-optical products like industrial lasers as well as automotive and sensor products.

Over the past few years, this has been quite the lucrative market as communications infrastructure has embarked on a seismic shift from 10G and 40G speeds to 100G and even 400G (the 'G' being gigabits per second). Fabrinet has ridden this wave to a $2 billion market cap and an annual revenue run rate closing in on $2 billion as well.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2019 Recap

However, the uncertainty stemming from the trade war between the US and China has caused some volatility in FN shares and in the broader market. When the fear over the Huawei ban came to head at the end of May, Fabrinet stock was trading 52-week lows. And perhaps that initial fear from markets was well founded as some of Fabrinet's top customers like NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Lumentum (LITE) slashed guidance due to the ban.

Which brings us to the most recent earnings report, the Q4 results released in mid-August. Did they prove that the Huawei fears were warranted? Was it perhaps even worse than the market expected? Surprisingly, despite the stock's sharp move downwards after the report, the effects of the ban on Fabrinet's operating results appear muted in my opinion.

The company reported record quarterly revenue of $405 million, record EPS, and announced a new contract win with Infinera (INFN), with CEO Seamus Grady stating:

While revenue from this program in the fourth quarter was immaterial, we expect it to begin to ramp in Q1 and contribute even more meaningfully beyond that. We continue to believe that Infinera could become a 10% customer by the end of fiscal 2020, up from single digits in fiscal 2019.

And after all the drama and stock volatility, Fabrinet said they saw just a $9 million negative impact on revenue from the Huawei ban. So sunshine and rainbows right? Not quite. The company's guidance for Q1 came in below consensus estimates with revenue projected at between $386 million and $394 million vs. consensus of $407 million and EPS of between $0.80 and $0.84 vs. consensus of $0.96.

However, based on comments from management, the sequential revenue and EPS decline has more to do with a slowdown in the industrial laser market to the tune of 10% QoQ, likely due to the broader slowdown in the overall global economy caused by the aforementioned trade war, than it does with Huawei. On that topic, I would next like to turn to the trade war itself and how that affects Fabrinet.

Fabrinet Looks Ahead

For most US-based and China-based companies, the trade war is objectively bad. It makes their exports more expensive in the world's two largest economies and any tariff costs are simply passed off to consumers which decreases demand. Fortunately for Fabrinet and its shareholders, the company's operations are primarily located in Thailand. This effectively means that Fabrinet is a direct beneficiary of the trade war because it avoids tariff costs that American and Chinese companies are paying and can therefore offer a more competitive value proposition to a company looking for a home for the manufacturing section of its supply chain. For a company in the low-margin business of contract manufacturing, even the slightest edge can be a boon.

As the US and China dispute continues, companies are already moving their supply chains out of China to get out ahead of what could be a protracted battle that businesses can't afford to wait out. The trade war is obviously a two-sided coin with the effects it has on the broader economy, but I will get to those risks in the next section.

Continuing on the topic of the trade war, the ban on Huawei is certainly not a positive development, but Fabrinet management has emphasized, and I agree, that it is not as harmful as many feared. Fabrinet's direct customers have been able to find new customers for the supply that would have otherwise gone to Huawei and, due to many Western countries' misgivings about building their 5G (the 'G' stands for generation, not gigabit related) infrastructure with Huawei-sourced parts, demand for Huawei had been waning even before the equipment ban went into effect. China is certainly not seen as an ally by Western countries and it is therefore understandable they would be wary of allowing Huawei, which reportedly has close ties to Chinese government and intelligence apparatuses, to have a significant role in building their communications infrastructure.

What does that mean for Fabrinet? 5G networks will require immense amounts of fiber optic connections and it really doesn't matter one way or another which telecom company provides the end product. NeoPhotonics, Lumentum, and others might not be providing transceivers and other equipment to Huawei to build out 5G in the West, but they will certainly be providing that equipment to someone. And Fabrinet will be one of the companies manufacturing that equipment.

Therefore, despite some of the current uncertainty stemming from the trade war and Huawei, I think Fabrinet is well-positioned for long-term growth due to the viability and renewability of its revenue streams. Optical communication is a business with no obvious maturity in sight as it will be the most efficient and fastest method of data transfer for the foreseeable future and applications require greater and greater gigabit per second speeds as we are seeing now with the shift to 100G/400G applications and the build-out of 5G infrastructure.

Beyond traditional telecom and data center applications, silicon photonics is becoming a larger share of Fabrinet's business, reaching $90 million in the most recent quarter. This will be a growth market for the company going forward and this area is still very much in the nascent stages of what could be a paradigm shift in computing. In the non-optical arena, industrial laser represented $53 million in revenue (13% of total) in Q4, which also has solid growth potential long-term. With that said, many of the positives I have listed do not come without risk.

Risks

Starting off with the broadest risk, the trade war is undoubtedly, in my opinion, hurting global growth and pushing the world economy towards recession. While Fabrinet benefits from the tariffs with which the US and China are slapping each other silly, the downstream effects on business investment and consumer demand will still hurt Fabrinet should a downturn occur. I am personally on the more bearish side on the macro outlook and believe a global recession is imminent within the next 12 to 18 months, and I would therefore caution short-term and medium-term investors that FN shares will not be immune to such a slowdown. I see this as the biggest risk to shares over the short and medium time frame.

Additionally, beyond the cyclicality of the global economy, the optical communications market is also prone to booms and busts as most industries with rapid shifts (such as 10G and 40G to 100G and 400G) are. Personally, with the explosion of data centers worldwide and the current build-out of 5G networks, I don't see the market entering a bust anytime soon, but it is certainly a risk of which investors should be aware.

Investor Takeaway

Though I foresee some risks in the macro environment, I think Fabrinet stock offers long-term investors a good play on the data communication market, which is constantly ramping up speeds, laying new fiber for next-generation wireless networks, and connecting data centers with customers. Fabrinet has a pristine balance sheet with $430 million in cash compared to just $60 million in debt, so a downturn either in the broader economy or the optical communications market would not pose a significant risk to the company's long-term health. Though the Huawei ban engendered some uncertainty and fear, the most recent earnings report appears to have dispelled those to an extent and I don't see the ban having a long-term impact on the prospects of Fabrinet or the optical communications industry.

If you want to stay up to date on my articles, you can Follow me by going to my author page or by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.