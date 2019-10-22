Zoom: Great Company, Valuation Still In Fantasy Land

As I watch unicorns get slaughtered this month, I recall my experience working on the Zoom (ZM) IPO and thought it is time for a revisit. In this article, I will reminisce on my Zoom IPO experience, followed by an examination of its fundamentals, and concluding with why I think the stock is still over valued despite the recent pullback.

My Experience with Zoom's IPO

I've worked with many IPOs as a hedge fund analyst, but Zoom really stood out with its exceptional growth and financial metrics. "This thing is going to rocket" I thought, and dutifully put in my order with Morgan Stanely and Goldman Sachs on behalf of my fund. The issue was hot and the underwriters kept increasing the IPO price. That was alright with me because this stock was going to pop at least 50% the first day, I thought. Back then, the most important question analysts asks was, "how many times is the issue oversubscribed?"

But in the end, our fund got allocated zero shares. Apparently, the underwriters also knew that the stock was going to shoot up, and we didn't pay them enough commissions to deserve a single share. I've always been very nice to my sales contacts and analysts at Goldman and Morgan Stanley, but as the saying on Wall Street goes, "if you want a friend, get a dog."

ZM got priced at $36 per share, and I watched bitterly as the stock close at $62 on its first day of trading, already past my price target. Then I watched in disbelief as the stock elevated to over $100 per share in June. The stock went from around 25x EV/NTM Sales (enterprise value to forward twelve month sales) on its first day to around 45x at the peak in June. "This must be a bubble," I thought, immediately followed by the thought, "if I'm so smart, why are other people getting rich?" You see, the thing with bubbles is that they are discombobulating and hard to resist -- that's why it grows until it implodes.

The chart below shows Zoom's EV/Sales - Next Twelve Months multiples in 2019. Source: FactSet.

Why Zoom is a Great Company

What did I see in Zoom's S-1 that made me so excited? (Note: unless otherwise noted, all figures and facts refers to the company's S-1.) First, Zoom's growth rate has been exceptional, even among the highest flying SaaS companies: in FY18 and FY19 (fiscal year ends January), Zoom grew revenues by 149% and 118%, respectively. After landing a customer, Zoom's net dollar expansion has been consistently above 130% in FY19. Very impressive.

Usually when companies are growing north of 50%, they are bleeding cash and operating at large losses. These companies tend to spend aggressively on sales and marketing but promise that they will gain operating leverage after they "land and expand", and in a few years, they will become a profitable and sustainable business. The problem with these money-losing, hyper growth businesses is that investors must make a leap of faith to believe that there is indeed a sustainable business model there.

Zoom isn't one of those companies, and this is what it really makes it special: Zoom already generated a net income of $7.6 million and $51.3 million of operating cash flow in FY19, all while growing triple digits. How did they manage that!?

There are multiple fundamental factors that contributes to Zoom's greatness.

First, Zoom has an amazing video conferencing product called Zoom Meeting that blows the competition away in terms of ease of use, reliability, and performance. In additional, Zoom's solution is cheaper than the competition. The original product was designed in 2011 as a video-first and cloud native tool to enable frictionless video communication. This compares to Cisco's (CSCO) Webex Meetings which Zoom alleges still relies on 20-year old source code (source: CNBC).

Second, Zoom is easy to deploy due to their full-feature freemium version that is hardware agnostic and comes with a low learning curve, making it easy to for anybody within an organization to adopt. With a net promoter score of over 70, Zoom essentially became a product that sold it self and benefited from viral adoption -- the holly grail of software.

Third, Zoom stays ahead of the competition by closely listening to customer feedback and rapidly innovating, releasing over 200 new features every year. "This sounds expensive" you might think, but Zoom only spends 10% of its FY19 revenue on R&D. How is this possible?

The fourth factor that contributes to Zoom's greatness is that it has "a high concentration of research and development personnel in China" (source: S-1). My conversation with industry sources suggests that 80% of Zoom's R&D employees are based in China. This allows the company to tap into top engineering talent at the fraction of the cost of its competitors.

Why Zoom is Still Overvalued

I believe Zoom is overvalued for one simple reason:its enterprise value relative to its total addressable market ("TAM") makes little sense.

In Zoom's S-1, the company reported the following regarding its TAM:

Video has increasingly become the way that individuals want to communicate in the workplace and their daily lives. As a result, it has become a fundamental component of today’s communication and collaboration market, which also includes integrated voice, chat and content sharing. IDC has defined this market as Unified Communications and Collaboration. Within this market, we address the Hosted / Cloud Voice and Unified Communications, Collaborative Applications and IP Telephony Lines segments. IDC estimated that these segments combined represent a $43.1 billion opportunity in 2022.

This $43B figure has been cited frequently by market participants as Zoom's TAM, but it is misleading. First, remember that Zoom is a SaaS video-first company, not a hardware company, not a voice-first company like 8x8 (EGHT) or RingCentral (RNG), not a chat oriented tool like Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams, not a collaboration specialist like Atlasssian (TEAM), and so on. What I'm trying to say is that the market is very crowded and has many niches that Zoom cannot address.

A better way to look at Zoom's TAM is by looking at the number of knowledge workers Zoom could sell to. Goldman Sachs, in its May 2019 initiation of Zoom, estimates that there are 24,360 thousand knowledge workers employed by Global 2000 firms as defined by Forbes. If Zoom sells its $199 per year Business Plan to every single one of these workers, the TAM would be $4.9B. If we further assume that Zoom will capture 50% of this market and reach 35% operating margin, Zoom will generate ~$850M a year. A 12x multiple on this would imply a market value of $10.2B.

At Zoom's current market value of around $18 billion, this would imply that Zoom will sell to 85% of every single knowledge worker employed by Global 2000 companies and trade at a 13.5x multiple to operating income. This seems unreasonably optimistic to me.

Conclusion

While Zoom is undoubtedly a well run company with a great product and financial metrics, its TAM cannot justify its currently $18B market value. A reason market value for Zoom is $10 billion, which is 44% below its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.