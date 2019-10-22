Investors Should Avoid Arlo Technologies Due To Its Competitive Profile And Bleak Outlook

Furthermore, I don't see ARLO as a potential acquisition target. This is because its corporate structure explicitly gives the BoD rights to issue as much preferred stock as needed to discourage any takeover attempts.

Nevertheless, I do think that ARLO's product portfolio is good. Also, its market is increasing, which should provide a secular tailwind for ARLO.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) is, at a glance, a potentially exciting play in IoT. However, investors should consider that the company has yet to show any profits since its separation from NETGEAR (NTGR). Moreover, I don't think that ARLO is an acquisition target or that it has any sustainable competitive advantages. After all, it's competing against tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG/GOOGL). Lastly, my valuation model suggests that ARLO is, at best, reasonably priced. Thus, all of this leads me to believe that ARLO's risk-reward is skewed to the downside. Therefore, I think investors should avoid the stock.

Source: ARLO, Q2 earnings slides.

Overview

ARLO does have an exciting product. After all, smart cameras, domotics, and IoT will become a considerable market once we see mass adoption for these types of technologies. So, I do believe that the demand for smart cameras is going to be huge in the future. And ARLO could, theoretically, benefit from such secular tailwinds.

Source: Grand View Research.

However, ARLO faces severe competitive pressures from behemoths like Amazon and Google. For example, both tech giants have products that compete directly with ARLO's cameras. For example, Amazon's Ring and Blink cameras. Also, Google has a camera that competes directly with ARLO named Nest. These three products can readily replace ARLO's offerings, which should be a huge red flag for investors. Unfortunately, we already see a massive slowdown in ARLO's revenues. I believe that this is a direct consequence of ARLO's increasingly intense competition.

Source: ARLO's 2019 10-K. The company acknowledges that Amazon and Google are a critical threat to ARLO's long-term sustainability.

Nevertheless, during their last earnings call, ARLO's management seemed optimistic for the third and fourth quarter of 2019. They believe that the introduction of new products will help revitalize their revenues. In particular, management hopes these new offerings will achieve an improved value proposition at a lower price point, which should help them compete against Amazon and Google. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the second half of 2019 revives ARLO's already waning revenues.

Today, we are also pre-announcing a new core camera product that we expect to launch in the second half of this year in time for the holiday sales period. This camera will leverage many of the breakthrough technologies we pioneered with Ultra in a system capable of 2K resolution at a price point that will achieve a new benchmark for price-performance and appeal to a broad market. - Matthew McRae, ARLO's CEO.

Bleak competitive profile

Since ARLO was recently spun-off from NTGR, it now has to transition to a standalone company. This changes its prospects dramatically. You see, ARLO benefited greatly from being part of NTGR because it had subsidized CAPEX, distribution, and IT costs. However, ARLO now has to manage all of these items itself, which I feel creates more challenges than opportunities.

Source: ARLO's 2019 10-K.

Also, ARLO distributes its products through retailers like Amazon. This poses strategic problems because AMZN could favor its products over ARLO, or it could simply shut down ARLO in its distribution channels. This would probably prove disastrous for ARLO. After all, the company only has enough cash to survive for approximately another 18 months at the current cash burn rate. If AMZN (or other distribution channels) terminate ARLO's products, then the company's cash burn would become unsustainable.

So, as you can see, the long-term sustainability of ARLO as a standalone company is being called into question at this point. You see, even though ARLO's products are good in their own right, they lack barriers of entry from stronger competitors. This has already translated into declining margins and revenues for ARLO. For context, ALRO's gross margins were 20.6% in 2016, but for the TTM, those same margins have dropped to 11.7%. Also, revenues were growing at a high pace until 2018, but, now, ARLO's sales are expected to decline for 2019. Moreover, I expect this trend won't change anytime soon unless their next products are absolute successes. As it stands, ARLO remains cash-constrained, struggling as an independent operation, and facing steep revenue slow down.

Troubled from the get-go

Since ARLO's IPO in 2018, the S&P 500 has risen a modest 5%. However, over the same period, ARLO has been decimated. The stock has crashed a whopping 84.3% since then. I believe there are a couple of factors at play in this situation.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

First, ARLO's IPO underwriters claimed they were misled. According to their suit, the underwriters feel that ARLO's prospectus was misleading. Based on these inflated figures, the underwriters priced the IPO at $16 per share, which in hindsight seems incredibly overvalued. Naturally, ARLO's underwriters and IPO investors feel that they were taken for a ride, which is why the class-action suit was filled. Secondly, it seems the separation agreement was negotiated while ARLO was still part of NTGR. Thus, the terms weren't negotiated at arm's length. As a result, the separation agreement was probably not ideal for ARLO's shareholders.

So, due to these two factors, it seems that the stock was overpriced at the IPO, and the company's agreement with NTGR wasn't ideal. Thus, it is no wonder why ARLO sold off immediately after its IPO. After all, in hindsight, ARLO's IPO was a disaster waiting to happen for new investors.

Is it cheap enough?

The question now becomes whether or not ARLO is cheap enough to invest. In my view, this is a tricky question because it is undeniable that ARLO's historic top-line growth was remarkable. For context, ARLO increased its revenues by 100% and 25% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. However, the past few quarters have made it clear that ARLO's revenues are slowing down substantially. According to analyst estimates, ARLO's sales are expected to contract in 2019 by almost 15%. So, it looks like ARLO was growing up until it separated from NTGR. However, as a standalone company, it doesn't seem as successful. As it stands, ARLO looks like a busted growth story. So, it is no wonder that the pessimism in the shares continues to linger.

Moreover, valuing companies without earnings or FCF is always tricky. However, we can work with ARLO's revenues and estimate its FCF potential (assuming eventually everything works out for ARLO). For this, I'll use the EBITDA margins of two of ARLO's peers. Then, I can forecast ARLO's EBITDA and CAPEX. With those hypothetical figures, I can calculate a reasonable best-case scenario valuation for ARLO.

As you can see, even under these very optimistic inputs, ARLO looks fairly valued. After all, given the circumstances, showing revenue growth and margin improvement would be a stretch. Therefore, despite the massive selloff in the shares, I don't think that ARLO is a bargain.

ARLO is an unlikely acquisition target

Furthermore, there is minimal institutional buying because any potential acquisitions of ARLO are highly discouraged. You see, due to ARLO's corporate structure, the BoD can issue preferred stock to disincentivize any possible takeover of the company. This is one of the biggest problems that the company currently has because it dramatically reduces the chances of shareholders profiting from buyout opportunities.

Source: ARLO's 2019 10-K.

After all, I think ARLO's portfolio could fit very nicely within Amazon or Google. Unfortunately, I don't believe this is a genuine possibility unless the BoD is entirely on board in a deal. The problem that I see with this is that the interests of the shareholders and the board of directors might be different because if ARLO is acquired, the BoD will no longer be needed. On the other hand, as long as ARLO remains a standalone company, the BoD will continue to have a job.

As a result, all of this leads me to believe that the status quo will likely prevail. Therefore, I feel that ARLO will probably remain a standalone company for the foreseeable future. Thus, investors shouldn't buy ARLO hoping it'll be acquired at a premium by Google or Amazon any time soon.

Conclusion

In my view, ARLO does have an excellent product portfolio. I also think that eventually, this will become a huge market. The problem is that, ultimately, ARLO has no competitive advantages. In fact, it's facing considerable challenges from being a standalone company. So, as a result, I feel that ARLO's prospects will continue to suffer because Amazon and Google outclass it.

This is why I feel that my valuation estimate for ARLO is optimistic. After all, my model doesn't incorporate the genuine possibility of ARLO running out of cash in the near term (12 to 24 months). Therefore, I think it's fair to say that ARLO's risk-reward profile is skewed to the downside. Thus, investors will be better off by merely avoiding ARLO.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.