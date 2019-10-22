Oasis Midstream: Looming Litigation Makes This An Avoid

Oasis Midstream (OMP) is one of those sneaky midstream partnerships that I believe has lured some pretty educated investors into a potential trap. With low consolidated leverage, cheap trading multiples, recent strong earnings growth, and a rather aggressive distribution policy outlook on a forward basis, it seems to have checked all boxes necessary for a great investment opportunity. However, there are issues lingering under the surface that have had me keep a sell rating on the firm since the middle of 2018. These issues do not crop up in those metrics – yet. The turning point is here, and as is quite often the case, problems can be traced directly back to the general partner (“GP”), Oasis Petroleum (OAS). A pivot in focus, questionable execution on prime acreage, and looming litigation risk all combine to form a cocktail that make the firm an avoid at any price, in my opinion. While speculation has run rampant that Oasis Petroleum could divest and sell, interested buyers would seem elusive to me. On the whole, my opinion is that this partnership looks poised for tepid future growth at best and an outright disaster at worst. While a sunny sky view on Oasis Petroleum likely leads to some decent upside, I believe that there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Business Overview

Oasis Midstream self-describes itself as a growth-oriented partnership, one that was formed specifically to own, develop, and operate midstream assets in support of its general partner (“GP”), Oasis Petroleum. The firm has entered into fifteen-year, fixed fee contracts to provide services to its parent in support of that but has also alluded to third party growth – a positive in the small cap midstream industry where lack of revenue diversification is an underappreciated risk. To date, I do not think Oasis Midstream has been unfairly treated or mismanaged. That might change, and to understand why, investors can think of the business as having three parts:

Panther DevCo (100% Interest) - This entity was formed specifically to operate crude oil and produced water gathering in the Delaware Basin, complementing a pivot in focus that Oasis Petroleum is making. Oasis Midstream has been dedicated roughly 100k acres around the GP’s position in Delaware, but it is important to note that this infrastructure is not yet built out and is contributing basically nothing to current earnings. Oasis Midstream forecasts a little more than $300mm in gross capital expenditures with a 5x EBITDA build multiple over the next several years to support this new venture.

- This entity was formed specifically to operate crude oil and produced water gathering in the Delaware Basin, complementing a pivot in focus that Oasis Petroleum is making. Oasis Midstream has been dedicated roughly 100k acres around the GP’s position in Delaware, but it is important to note that this infrastructure is not yet built out and is contributing basically nothing to current earnings. Oasis Midstream forecasts a little more than $300mm in gross capital expenditures with a 5x EBITDA build multiple over the next several years to support this new venture. Bighorn DevCo (100% Interest) and Bobcat Devco (34% Interest, increasing via capital spend) - Bighorn and Bobcat operate crude oil and natural gas infrastructure in the Wild Basin, a region of the Bakken/Williston (I use these terms interchangeably throughout). The Williston does lean towards oil production (~70% mix), but that still means substantial natural gas infrastructure is necessary. In addition to all that processing infrastructure, there is also a small footprint of produced water gathering and disposal although most of that is found in the Beartooth DevCo mentioned below.

Bighorn and Bobcat operate crude oil and natural gas infrastructure in the Wild Basin, a region of the Bakken/Williston (I use these terms interchangeably throughout). The Williston does lean towards oil production (~70% mix), but that still means substantial natural gas infrastructure is necessary. In addition to all that processing infrastructure, there is also a small footprint of produced water gathering and disposal although most of that is found in the Beartooth DevCo mentioned below. Beartooth Devco (70% Interest) - Beartooth operates an extensive network of produced water gathering and disposal as well as freshwater assets used in the fracking process. Many E&Ps in the Williston had opted to build out their own water infrastructure to lower producer costs and eliminate trucked water; Beartooth owns nearly 1,000 miles of pipe that ties all of its producing wells to saltwater disposal sites. 580k gross acres are dedicated to Beartooth, all of which lie outside the Wild Basin.

Source: Oasis Petroleum, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 11

As shown above, Oasis Midstream Partners has grown its earnings sharply since the initial public offering (“IPO”), improving both its nominal distribution and distribution coverage via attractively priced dropdowns. System throughput has been up, and third-party agreements have been on the rise. In particular, gas processing volumes have improved as recent wells in core acreage have been more gassy than those drilled in the past. The distribution, yielding over double digits, was covered 1.7x in the most recent quarter and likely will improve sequentially into year end. So, where are the issues that should keep potential unitholders away?

An Underlying Variety Of Problems

Substantially, all current economic producing assets are located in the Williston, a basin that has seen a bit of a revitalization after production fell harshly from 2014 to 2016. This was no small dip; production posted a peak to trough decline of 20% over that time frame, owed to high breakeven prices. Drilling efficiency has improved since then and looking forward, production growth expectations out of the Bakken are flat through the next several years from most major operators, indicative in my opinion of a more mature area that is now playing second (or third) fiddle to more attractive basins like the Permian or the Gulf of Mexico. That in itself does not make for a poor investment. However, as a captive midstream primarily serving Oasis Petroleum, the outlook of the parent is what is most important. Management there has done a bang-up job of putting out rosy data, including claims of being the “first E&P to live within cash flow” (Source: Oasis Petroleum, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 3) and forecasts of being free cash flow positive even at $50.00/barrel West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) pricing. I see a bit of a different story, one that has implications for the midstream entity. Remember that while there are third party volumes, management currently only expects third party earnings to make up about 17% of gross DevCo EBITDA on an exit rate this year, firmly tying the fate of Oasis Midstream to its parent. As has quite often been the case in recent years for captive midstream entities, this is a problem.

Oasis Petroleum has executed a clear pivot in its business model, running a capital budget that is explicitly using free cash flow from the Williston to fund development in the Permian. This change stems largely from the firm’s acquisition of Forge Energy early in 2018 and is no secret; management has stated as such directly. It has acted firmly to do so, including executing divestitures in the Bakken (sale of the Foreman Butte position) which included some already developed and producing acreage. Of note, sale proceeds from Foreman Butte came in well below both management guidance and market expectations – even if those acres were viewed as having limited production impact.

Source: Oasis Petroleum, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 12

Forge Energy was not cheap; Oasis Petroleum paid nearly $50,000 per acre. More than two years later, those assets are still producing just 6 Mboe/d versus the Williston assets producing 82 Mboe/d – just over 5% of overall company volumes. While there is little doubt that this fresh Permian acreage does hold hundreds of great well locations and has significant value in the ground, it’s also true that Oasis Petroleum is strapped for cash to truly ramp development. Net debt/EBITDAX leverage is north of 3.0x on a consolidated basis (half a turn lower if looking at the E&P assets only), reflective of high debt relative to its production and proved developed reserves. Free cash flow is minimal to fund growth. This creates problems for Oasis Petroleum. Small cap E&Ps have been punished harshly in recent quarters for inefficiency – this includes Oasis Petroleum. Stated well breakevens in investor presentations are most often quoted pre corporate overhead and interest expense; actual cash returns are quite often nowhere near the IRRs claimed by management. Capital lending has dried up, and the market has become more focused on leverage, stifling borrowing capacity. Today, Oasis Petroleum cannot borrow materially to fund its growth, and it cannot issue equity accretively. This leaves a chasm in the business model. Management needs to increase production to improve scalability and improve cash flows in a new region but has limited options to do so.

Is Oasis Petroleum cash flow positive? Yes – if you count distributions from Oasis Midstream to Oasis Petroleum. Excluding those payouts, year to date free cash flow is actually a $57mm loss for the G&P segment. This is a bit of a smoke and mirrors play that overstates how strong the upstream performance has been. This matters heading into the shift to fund development in the Permian further to improve those results as while there is technically liquidity to borrow, Oasis Petroleum 2026 6.25% notes trade at a material discount to par, reflecting the inherent refinancing risk of the upcoming maturity wall in 2022 and 2023. This will be a period when the majority of the debt in the capital structure must be refinanced (more than $2,000mm). Any CFO will act cautiously into that event.

Source: Oasis Petroleum, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

The midstream entity tapped as the primary source of development capital to build out the infrastructure in Delaware to support new wells. There is also the ever-present allure of raising capital from the partnership via additional DevCo dropdowns at high multiples, hence the “outspend/negative free cash flow” slide illustrated above. With Oasis Petroleum trading at depressed EV/EBITDA, the remaining interests in DevCos like Beartooth are likely to be a capital funding source and likely will occur at higher multiples than the entire enterprise is trading at today. Higher leverage and non-accretive valuation drops – where the public implied EV/EBITDA is lower than the dropdown multiple – is likely to be treated negatively by the market.

The pivot to the Permian does not just impact Oasis Midstream on the cost side - it also impacts earnings. While there is 6% production growth expected for Oasis Petroleum in 2019 in the Bakken, that will fall next year as the company shifts to a two rig program from four, just enough to maintain their land holding requirements to keep leases intact. This is not enough to maintain production given well decline rates. Oasis Petroleum production in this area is expected to peak in Q3 (on a barrel of energy basis) with production “slightly down” in Q4 (Source: Oasis Petroleum, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 6). By flexing operations and shifting rigs to the Permian (two rigs), I expect crude oil and natural gas production to decline high single digits on a blended basis in 2020 in North Dakota; lower production volumes for a partnership running fixed fee contracts logically leads to lower EBITDA all else equal. While this is likely to be free cash flow neutral or even potentially a positive for Oasis Petroleum, Oasis Midstream has not yet built the infrastructure to support this new development program. Based on my expectations, Oasis Midstream will need to spend nearly $200mm over the next three years to offset lower activity in the Bakken. This is a growth-oriented partnership that will soon be fighting itself: trying to offset declines in one basin via growth in another.

Litigation Risk

Note: References to various legal documents found below can be sourced on the Harris County District Court website. Sign-up is required but it is free.

On its own, the shift in focus likely would not have been enough to cause me to hold such a negative view. However, there is also the prospect of a black swan event within the Oasis family. In March of 2017, fellow E&P operator Mirada Energy filed a lawsuit against Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream, alleging damages well in excess of $100mm. This dispute is over oil and gas working interests in Wild Basin. As mentioned earlier, Wild Basin is in the heart of the Williston where Bighorn and Bobcat DevCos predominantly operate – the primary source of free cash flow for both entities. While Oasis Petroleum does run drilling programs outside of this acreage, of the 70 Williston wells drilled in 2019, more than half are in the Wild Basin. As a result, the company cites Wild Basin wells as part of its top tier acreage, claiming internal rates of return in excess of 65%. It’s a foundational part of their story and pitch to investors.

*Source: Oasis Petroleum, October 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 22

Cumulatively, I’ve spent a dozen or so hours reading the case files on this court case front to back. I apologize if this is wordy or just plain boring to read, but to understand the merits of this lawsuit, a little background has to be in place. Actual large scale commercial development of the Wild Basin began roughly a decade ago, but the issues in this lawsuit can be traced all the way back to an operating agreement that was put in place in 1999. At the time, Wild Basin or really the entire onshore oil and gas model was in its infancy. Most operations were owned by small, privately-held entities – something that was true for the Wild Basin working interests as well. At the time, firms in the area formed a collaborative agreement (the “1999 Agreement”). That 1999 Agreement stated that it would remain in full force and effect so long as any of the oil and gas leases remain in place, including persisting through any acquisitions. Over the years, onshore technology improved and brought in companies with higher levels of capital. This led to Mirada buying into the Wild Basin in 2005, purchasing a 36.25% working interest in the region. After the acquisition, new rules and modifications were made to the 1999 Agreement: the “2005 Agreements”. The 2005 Agreements were made to create a dual contract structure, done as a way for majority holders to reinforce that their rights and obligations under the 1999 Agreements were between themselves and their successors while assigning a narrower set of rights and obligations with respect to the Split Creek Group, an entity which only owned a small, after-payout working interest and an overriding royalty interest after selling its interests to Mirada.

Cutting through the legalese for everyone, Mirada alleges that Wild Basin was to be developed in a collaborative manner with joint decision-making that was established via those 1999 and 2005 agreements made between predecessor companies. It has the documentation to prove it as well as historic precedent on how the basin was developed before Oasis became involved. Prior court decisions support it. Per my read, both Agreements established significant policies on information sharing and collaboration, such as rules not allowing drilling more than one well at a time in a given prospect area. Also of particular importance, it also established that if any of the parties built midstream facilities, all parties had a right to participate in those facilities – whether that be pipelines, gas processing, or other surface facilities - with one another at cost. While Wild Basin was thrust into truly large scale development via Oasis, it was producing material amounts of oil and gas years before Oasis became involved. Prior owners recognized Mirada and the 1999 and 2005 Agreements in their entirety – everything was fine.

Issues started when Oasis bought into Wild Basin in 2013, acquiring 136,000 net acres for $1,450mm. As part of its due diligence process, Oasis was or should have been provided with copies of the 1999 and 2005 Agreements. Remember that these are so-called “Transfer Agreements” because those agreements were in force at the time of the purchase and, as successors-in-interest, all parties are subject to their terms. Here are a few tidbits from those agreements that are material to its lawsuit, pulled directly from the 1999 and 2005 Agreements.

[On Midstream Development] Any Party who elects to participate in the proposed non-drilling operation shall be obligated to pay its proportionate share of the costs of the proposed project in accordance with Article VII.C. Any Party who elects to participate in the proposed project and who pays its share of the cost thereof shall own that undivided interest in the facility. No fee shall ever be charged to a participating Party for any use of the non-drilling facility. [On Drilling] No party to this Agreement shall propose the drilling of more than one well at a time within a Prospect nor shall any Party to this Agreement propose the drilling of a well during the time that another well is being drilled within a Prospect except; (1) by the mutual consent of all Parties hereto; or (2) if one or more said proposed wells qualify as a “Required Operation” necessary for the maintenance of any leasehold interest on acreage covered by this Agreement as defined in Article XV.8 of the JOA attached as Exhibit B. [On Information Sharing] Each party shall have access to the Contract Area at all reasonable times, at its sole cost and risk to inspect or observe operations, and shall have access at reasonable times to information pertaining to the development or operation thereof, including Operator’s books and records relating thereto. Operator, upon request, shall furnish each of the other parties with copies of all forms or reports filed with governmental agencies, daily drilling reports, well logs, tank tables, daily gauge and run tickets and reports of stock on hand at the first of each month, and shall make available samples of any cores or cuttings taken from any well drilled in the Contract Area.

It appears Oasis has not adhered to any of the three statements above. Since its acquisition of those Wild Basin interest in 2013, Oasis ramped development of the region with little to no shared input to Mirada. In fact, the opposite has allegedly occurred. Mirada alleges that Oasis has given overstated well costs, likely done to disincentivize the "partner" from development. In the complaint, the company gives the example that in late 2015, Oasis issued AFEs to Mirada averaging $8.9 million per wellbore - even as Oasis’ November 2015 investor presentation stated it was drilling wells at a cost of $7.4 million per wellbore in the Wild Basin. After being pushed on this disconnect, Oasis later amended those AFEs, effectively admitting it originally misrepresented wellbore costs to Mirada.

Perhaps most importantly – and impacting Oasis Midstream - it has not allowed the firm access or participation to midstream assets, including those recently developed including the saltwater disposal, gathering and processing pipelines, and gas processing facilities that have been built since 2015 (the “Wild Basin Midstream Project”). Oasis built these facilities with 100% of its own capital and has since started charging fees. Under the Agreements, it should have shared costs with Mirada and other operators (lowering capex) but allowed them access to ship for free going forward. Instead, Oasis spent all the capital and now is trying to charge market rates to operators in the area including Mirada. Making matters worse, some assets that were already in place at the time of acquisition (“Legacy Midstream Assets”) also have questions on ownership share and fair contract rates.

What defense does Oasis have? The issue comes back to the dual contract structure. Oasis took the view that Mirada’s rights in Wild Basin are governed exclusively by the 2005 Agreements - even though Mirada is a successor and assignee and even though Oasis’s predecessors in Wild Basin publicly ratified Mirada’s rights under the 1999 Agreements when it bought in and set up this dual contract structure in the first place. I am not a lawyer personally, but my read of the publicly-available documentation provided thus far is that this is not a compelling counter and it looks like Mirada has an incredibly solid case. Clearly, the court does as well: a trial is scheduled for February 2020, and Mirada has likely asked for that jury trial because it believes it can sell its common sense case easier to a group of laymen like myself. Per the documents, Mirada’s alleged damages from Oasis’s breach and repudiation of its obligations under Article XV.11 of the 1999 Agreement, to date and in the future, are estimated to be well in excess of $100mm. Mirada will attempt to prove the specific amount of its damages at trial. In excess is key here – many cite the $100mm number, but my read is that damages are likely well above that figure.

A ruling in favor of Mirada would materially impact Oasis and its ability to develop properties in Wild Basin. A determination that Mirada can participate in midstream assets at cost would displace volumes that were earning economic profit. It would also likely lead to an even more passive development schedule in Wild Basin. Under the terms of the Agreements, if found in breach of contract like the above, Oasis would be removed as operator of Wild Basin at Mirada’s election. It would effectively lose all of its operating control over its assets in the region. For a company that is already struggling for free cash flow, slower development and a loss of control in the Wild Basin – where it is generating its highest levels of return and is drilling most of its wells in Williston – would have a material adverse effect on free cash flow for an E&P carrying a material amount of leverage. While Oasis Petroleum has indemnified the Partnership from any losses stemming from this, fact of the matter is Oasis Petroleum is in no position itself to shelter it. This highly raises bankruptcy risk.

Takeaways

Current Wall Street estimates for Oasis Midstream forecast $90mm in EBITDA in the back half of this year; 2020 expectations are for $187mm which prices in basically zero growth into 2020. Those estimates have come down, and I believe they will continue to come down – I think analysts have just not priced in the well decline rates out of the Bakken and/or a slower build in the Permian. My estimates are fairly materially lower, and I see 2020 as a down year on EBITDA versus the 2019 exit rate.

Still, even then, Oasis Midstream screens remarkably cheap on DCF and EV/EBITDA. 7.0x my 2020 EBITDA puts a fair valuation in the high teens and with norms for gathering and processing firms in the 8.0-8.5x range, fair value could creep into the $30s. That’s a massive upside. However, I think the outcome of Mirada could have significant implications. Number one has been divestiture speculation. With Oasis Petroleum shares in the tank and low free cash flow, a sale at a decent private party multiple would have unlocked a lot of value for both. In a similar vein, with such heavy investment in the Delaware Basin, a strategic relationship is less important – so long as any buyer would be willing to overlook the negatives of Oasis Petroleum (single party concentration, out of favor basin).

The lawsuit overhang torpedoes this sale possibility – and really overhangs the entire Oasis Midstream enterprise. In a bankruptcy, that indemnity is out the window anyway. Remember that this isn’t just about the money – Oasis Petroleum could absorb at couple hundred million dollar hit potentially. But it would handicap development (and earnings at Oasis Midstream). An outright unfavorable ruling if this proceeded to trial would drive significant restrictions in their drilling program in Wild Basin and their complete loss of operating control. In my opinion, it does not pay to look at this one until after the trial is presented and settled – well more than six months away.

This remains an avoid until then.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.