BOIL: In Spite Of A Supportive Weather Outlook, The Natural Gas Fundamental Picture Is Still Weak

With the first cold snap of the season arriving in the U.S., natural gas prices remain sustained in the short term, but this is unlikely to trigger a persistent rally.

Natural gas storage enhances again, pushing U.S. reserves into a slim surplus compared to the five-year mean, yet, strong domestic supply and weakening power burns bring renewed headwinds.

Investment thesis

Since our previous take on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), our bearish view on the ETF has not materialized and the underlying appreciated marginally, up 1.05% to $12.61 per share.

In spite of that and even if the weather outlook turned colder for the upcoming two weeks, we believe that it will not suffice to lifting BOIL to new highs. Indeed, excessive domestic gas supply and weak power burns are likely to continue weighing on the complex, whilst mounting short speculative bets sustain this move.

In this context, our bearish view on BOIL is unchanged for the time being and believe that the recent appreciation of the complex constitutes a good shorting opportunity.

Source: Bloomberg

The natural gas storage picture enhances again, pushing U.S. reserves into a slim surplus compared to the five-year mean, yet, strong domestic supply and weakening power burns bring renewed headwinds on the complex

According to the EIA, injections into storage advanced robustly during the week ending October 11, up 3.05% (w/w) or 104 Bcf to 3 519 Bcf, compared with the five-year average of 81 Bcf. With that, gas storage seasonality establishes now in a slight surplus of 0.7% or 25 Bcf compared to the five-year average, while enhancing its yearly surplus to 15.9% or 482 Bcf. That being said, the storage picture continues to weigh on the gas complex and on its proxy BOIL.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In spite of that, natural gas prices remained somewhat sustained in the last weeks, ahead of the heating season, evolving near the $2.5 threshold. Yet, weak gas prices persisted in 2019, as U.S. supply lifted significantly on the period.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Indeed, U.S. natural gas output accelerated moderately since the beginning of July 2019, up 4.8% to 98.3 Bcf/d, whereas demand for the flammable commodity decreased 4.7% to 81.5 Bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides and even if on the week ending October 11, residential and commercial demand lifted robustly, up 22.3% (w/w) to 12.6 Bcf/d, amid colder than expected temperatures, dwindling power burns totally offset it, down 7.4% (w/w) to 30 Bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Thus, U.S. natural gas markets are still oversupplied, with supply establishing 17.1% above demand. In this context, gas dynamics are still pointing towards bearishness on the flammable commodity and its proxy, BOIL.

Speculative bets

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

During the week ending October 15, net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures plunged 14.89% (w/w) to 187,152 net short contracts, whereas BOIL shares lifted marginally, up 0.88% (w/w) to $12.54.

While this significant decrease has been mainly attributable to fresh short accretions, up 8.75% (w/w) to 371,803 contracts, long accumulations partly offset that, up 3.17% (w/w) to 184,651 contracts.

Yet, short open interest continues to be slightly skewed to the south, with the ratio establishing at 28.89% versus a 20-week average of 27.87%. That being said, the sentiment on natural gas futures is bearish for the time being and this situation in unlikely to revert in the near term, given excess U.S. supply.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length dipped by 23.5x, whereas BOIL’s YTD performance decreased significantly, down 50.24% to $12.61 per share.

With the first cold snap of the season arriving in the U.S., natural gas prices should be sustained in the short term, but this is unlikely to trigger a persistent rally

Latest data provided by the National Weather Service shows that cooler than normal temperatures are expected for the forthcoming period in most of the country. Besides, in the Midwest, a notable blast of cooler air will develop this week and close to the next, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s. This will contribute to lift significantly heating demand and weigh on injections into storage, which is bullish for the natural gas complex.

Source: National Weather Service

Yet, cold temperature are expected to be short-lived, as forecasts indicate that the cold snap should slowly convert to the 30-year normal in the first week of November, shows NatGasWeather.

Source: NatGasWeather

Closing thoughts

In spite of the supportive weather pattern that is developing in the next two weeks in the U.S., we maintain our bearish view on the gas complex and on its proxy, BOIL.

This is mostly attributable to the short-lived cold snap that should not provide sufficient momentum for the complex to enter a rally and from excessive natural gas supply that continues to weigh on the fundamental picture of the complex.

Furthermore, the sharp deterioration of net speculative bets last week sustain our view given that this move has been attributable to robust fresh short accumulation.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.