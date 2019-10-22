Abraxas Petroleum: Speculative Potential Despite Challenges At Low $50s Oil

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has chipped away at its debt a bit more with a couple of non-core asset sales and can likely deliver positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 and in 2020. However, it faces challenges with its Bakken inventory running out and its Delaware Basin inventory appearing to provide mediocre returns at low-$50s oil. Despite those challenges, at $0.32 per share, Abraxas may be worth a speculative look.

Non-Core Asset Sales

Abraxas recently announced that it had agreed to two non-core asset sales for $7.9 million that involved its remaining South Texas assets and a non-operated acreage position in Reeves County. These assets produced around 310 BOEPD (49% oil) during August.

The South Texas assets have high production costs (at $18.03 per BOE in Q2 2019) despite its relatively low oil percentage, so Abraxas appears to be giving up not much more than $1 million in projected 2020 EBITDAX based on current strip prices.

With these asset sales, Abraxas may end up with around $172 million in net debt by the end of 2019. However, this does not include its working capital deficit.

Delaware Basin Activity

Abraxas has also suspended drilling operations in the Delaware Basin for now, with three commitment wells (2.5 net wells) expected to be drilled in 2020. This move reflects the relatively mediocre economics of Abraxas's Delaware Basin wells at low-$50s WTI oil.

Based on its end of 2018 type curves, Abraxas would generate around 15% to 20% RORs at low-$50s WTI oil for its Third Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A1 and A2 wells. Even assuming some production overperformance versus that 2018 type curve and a bit of cost reduction, this would probably end up as 20% to 30% RORs at low-$50s WTI oil. As it stands, Abraxas probably needs closer to $60 WTI oil in order to achieve a solid 40% ROR on those wells.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

2020 Plans

With the six Jore Federal Extension pad wells having been already drilled but expected to be completed in Spring 2020, Abraxas could probably average around 6,500 to 7,000 barrels of oil production in 2020 (similar to 2H 2019 levels) with only $60 million to $70 million in capital expenditures. This would allow Abraxas to generate positive cash flow at current strip prices. However, it is also running out of Bakken inventory, with only 13 proved undeveloped locations remaining to be drilled.

Acquisition Interest

Reports indicate that Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) may be interested in acquiring Abraxas in an all-stock deal. This could provide a moderate amount of upside for Abraxas (from current levels). Upstream deals have typically involved a fairly modest premium (such as 20% to 25%) to the current share price. In this particular case, a value of $0.40 per share would represent a 25% premium to Abraxas's current share price. This would require Whiting to issue around 10 million shares, which would add around 11% to its share count.

Upstream companies (such as Callon (NYSE:CPE)) have sometimes seen their stock drop significantly after an acquisition, although, in this case, the effect on Whiting's stock price is unlikely to be as dramatically negative due to the much smaller level of dilution.

That being said, I'm not sure how much sense such a deal (described as a purchase of the whole company in an all-stock deal) would make for either party. Abraxas would be selling itself while its stock is at all-time lows, which would only make sense if it expected its credit facility (maturing in May 2021 and mostly utilized) to cause major difficulties in the future. Whiting also has a series of debt maturities coming up that it will need to deal with.

From Whiting's perspective, acquiring Abraxas would only result in very modest deleveraging due to Abraxas's significant credit facility debt. It would also only gain a handful of proved undeveloped locations (with another 20 probable undeveloped locations in the Three Forks 2nd Bench). As well, it would probably then want to sell the Delaware Basin assets it acquired, rather than try to operate in a new area.

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum has managed to modestly reduce its debt with its asset sales and should be able to generate positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 and in 2020. However, it also faces challenges in that it is running quite low on Bakken inventory, while its Delaware Basin position offers mediocre economics at low-$50s WTI oil.

It is looking at various strategic opportunities and reportedly has seen interest from Whiting Petroleum (although as mentioned above, I have questions about how much sense such a deal would make). Despite its challenges, Abraxas may be worth a speculative look at $0.32 per share given the potential for various catalysts (sale of the whole company or the Bakken asset, an improvement in oil prices) to boost the stock. With its enterprise value at under 3.0x projected 2020 EBITDAX now, Abraxas also seems to be trading at less than what it could probably liquidate itself for.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.