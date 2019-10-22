Volvo's XC40 All-Electric SUV Goes Up Against Tesla Model Y

And why not also the Jaguar i-Pace? 400 horsepower, all-wheel drive and this size SUV at this price, could prove to be a formidable Volvo electric SUV value.

Main competitors for the Volvo XC40 P8 AWD will be Tesla Model Y and 3, Volkswagen ID.4 and BMW iX3, among others.

The US price will be no higher than $55,500, which includes a 78 kWh battery - and that's a very good value in terms of kWh per dollar.

It arrives in European and US dealerships almost immediately after “identical under the skin” Polestar 2. China manufacturing happens shortly thereafter.

Volvo unveils the sister car to the Polestar 2: XC40 Recharge P8 AWD, which goes into production in Belgium in spring 2020.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Oct. 19, 2019, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

On Oct. 16, Volvo unveiled the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD, which is Volvo’s first mass-produced all-electric vehicle (battery-electric vehicle, or BEV) that’s branded Volvo.

Why is that distinction important? Because approximately half a year earlier, the Polestar 2 was unveiled, and Polestar is for all intents and purposes a sister/daughter company to Volvo Cars.

Here's how it works: Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) owns 95% of Volvo Cars. Volvo Cars and Geely jointly own Polestar. Get it? It - Volvo/Geely/Polestar - is, for all intents and purposes, all the same company.

And, would you believe it, the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD are, as far as I can see and understand, effectively the same car too - other than the obvious difference in “top hat” body styling. The Polestar 2 is a “sedan height” (OK, a hair higher than the equivalent sedan, but only a hair) hatchback, whereas the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is essentially the existing XC40 body but with an all-electric powertrain and the new infotainment system from Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

From what I can tell, they are the same platform with the same battery (78 kWh gross capacity), motors and horsepower rating. That would of course also make sense from a development cost perspective: Different brand names, different body styling, but the same car under the skin.

Whereas the Polestar 2 will be built in China, the Volvo XC40 will be built in both Belgium and China. The Polestar 2 looks to begin sales in China in March 2020, Europe May 2020 and US July 2020. The Volvo XC40 looks to begin sales in Europe in June 2020, and China and the US in the fourth quarter of 2020.

And by “sales” of course I mean the only definition that's relevant to the consumer: When the car has been physically handed over to the end consumer. Not when the car has been “reserved” via a “deposit” or when it has been “ordered” or when it has been transferred to the manufacturer to the dealer. It’s when the actual end customer is driving it off the lot.

As for the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD’s range, Volvo has said more than 400 km, which would be more than 249 miles - on the European test cycle. Assuming a 14% discount for the EPA cycle, that would take it to at least 214 miles on the US test cycle. Volvo says it will be at least 200 miles, which obviously includes a hefty safety margin - setting expectations extra low. One would think that this car, with its hefty 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) would do a double-digit percentage better than that.

The range number here is important because Volvo’s main competitor from day one is likely going to be the Tesla (TSLA) Model Y, which already has promised a range of 300 miles in at least one configuration. The other advantage of the Model Y looks to be its faster charging rate - 250 kW instead of 150 kW.

As for the U.S. price, Volvo has said that it will be no more than $48,000 after incentives. Considering that the applicable U.S. federal tax credit is on target to be $7,500 for Volvo, that would mean a maximum price of $55,500 before the tax credit.

Still, that number is almost meaningless if we don’t know what equipment is included. $55,500 is one thing if it’s very well equipped, but a whole other thing if it’s a for a base car with very little equipment. So, we have to wait to see what’s included before we can pass judgment on the price.

Top Gear got its hands on an early production test car for the Polestar 2, and it had this to say: Polestar 2 Overall, a very positive review.

A side-note on privacy in cars: A challenge to all automakers, not only Volvo

My only question about this Volvo/Polestar effort is its heavy reliance on connectivity and electronics. Based on the regular people to whom I talk, the most requested feature of a car going forward is to have zero connectivity. Basically, a car that does not collect, transmit or receive any data.

Why? For privacy reasons. Ask people who live under regimes with increasingly nosy curiosity about their citizens’ whereabouts what they feel like, and you might begin to understand.

In other words, the greatest fear of many consumers going forward is that the car becomes a smartphone on wheels. That’s the biggest reason why an otherwise prospective car buyer may not want to buy a new car, but rather look at a used car that has none of this Big Brother technology.

So the question for Volvo is the same as I have for all other automakers: When will the automakers capitalize on this demand for a non-connected car? If all automakers are focusing on the demand from the one half of the population that wants connected cars, what about satisfying the demands of the other half of the population, whose greatest fear is a connected car?

It seems to me that the most profitable automaker going forward will be the one that goes where the herd doesn’t: To the non-connected car, which is where I think approximately half the population is - and that’s a share which looks to be dramatically on the rise following greater awareness of computer privacy issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F, GOOG and GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.