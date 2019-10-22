Mr. Market Is Never Satisfied With McDermott International

The market reaction to the announcement that McDermott International (MDR) secured $1.7 billion of loan financing has got to leave a neutral observer scratching their head. Clearly, the market reaction showed that logic was in short supply. The announcement of any financing was a major accomplishment for a company in the predicament of McDermott International.

Clearly, the lenders saw something there that was worth lending. Lenders generally do not grant 10% loans of that magnitude to a company about to go under. On the other hand, a secured loan of 10% does indicate at least some legitimate going-concern-type issues or other major problems. They do not have to be fatal but they definitely are probably severe.

The actions of the bond market could be easily more puzzling. This is a company that is probably now on a more secure footing than many observers thought possible. In fact, most observers had this company in the corporate graveyard ever since the search for financing was announced. Now with the announcement of the loan, the bond market appears to believe that no financial or slightly negative financial progress was made. Evidently, the company is still at (corporate) death's door in the eyes of the bond market.

The bonds may not like all those secured claims on top of the claims of the bond holders. But that is a risk of buying the bonds in the first place as well as a good reason to read the covenants before purchases are made. In this case increased company survival was weighed against more senior secured loans and found to be a net negative by the bond market.

There was no doubt that this was a high-risk uphill battle for survival from the start. There is still a significant probability of total principal loss from an investment in this company at any level of bonds or stock. However, the financing arrangement has to be seen as a major accomplishment for this management. The reaction to the accomplishment has to be seen as a lack of forward calculating by Mr. Market. Management was not going to look for a sizable loan unless they needed the money.

Immediately, the market should have translated that loan search for billions into larger quarterly losses. In fact, management may well "clean house" and report a giant "clean the books" deduction. Those losses were going to need to be paid for with cash. The only other likely possibility would have been an acquisition shopping spree combined with an all-expense paid vacation for top management. That possibility and many others were highly unlikely. Therefore, the withdrawal of guidance should have been anticipated by this market.

Then again, this has been a momentum market for some time. Stories about imagined cash flow in the future rule the day even if those stories are unrealistic. The minute any risk rears its ugly head, the market quickly retreats to the "safe and successful" stories of yesteryear that also will probably disappoint in the future. Group-think and the ability to assume that the past will be the future without change are Mr. Market's key operating modes.

Source: McDermott International Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

The market should have already gotten the memo that there was trouble in paradise when the second quarter earnings report came out. Management had already warned there was some cash flow issues with some large projects. There should have already been a "safety cushion" for those troubles projected by the market along with acknowledgement that these things often get worse before they get better. That should have been the reason that the stock fell in the first place.

Now there appears to be a perception that these problems will never end. Evidently the momentum crowd of investors is now heading out the door to something a little bit more respectable for their clients to see. Not many professionals want to be viewed as gambling with the investments of their clients at month-end or quarter-end.

Yet the pressure to keep up with other professional money managers is very great after the last decade or so of outsized returns. Some of the more reliable capital gains vehicles like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) appear to have run their course. Therefore, to keep those attractive return records (from previous years) continuing into the future, it appears that at least some money managers are now taking chances on outsized returns without regard to risks.

This kind of stock price gyrations (shown below) is the sign of an aging bull market.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 21, 2019

The kind of stock price behavior (on October 21) shown above confirms an excessive amount of risk-taking on the part of investors that should know their limits. This happens when the market has not had a good-old-fashioned downturn for a year or so to clean out the casino atmosphere of investing. Without that reminder of losses, then the pressure to keep up with the competition without regard to risk-taking dominates. After all, if the market has not had some good-old-fashioned 20% (or more) losses over a year or so, then who worries about risk when another rally will bail out any mediocre or worse investments?

In the meantime, those investors that do not mind a very high-risk (and uphill) investment may entertain the thought of a (very) small position in McDermott International. In fact, it may be wise to begin the position with the company's bonds first as a bond rally is probably needed before the stock sustains a gain.

Source: McDermott International Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

The lenders probably thoroughly reviewed the backlog with management. There is a good chance that the lenders see a "light at the end of the tunnel" even if the stock market does not. Therefore, there is at least some solid evidence that the company should make it through the current crisis even if the company is not yet out of the woods.

The fact that management ended some attempts to sell some assets indicates that the assets may not have been worth what management thought combined with a less stressful financial situation that allows for a more thoughtful long-term solution to the company's financial needs. All those vultures looking for some cheap bargains may have just been told by the lenders to look elsewhere for a while even if Mr. Market does not agree.

Conclusion

Management reached a very important and visible public goal with the financing announcement. But this is still an extremely risky investment proposition. The stock price gyrations today showed the market bent towards momentum without the same bent towards proper risk assessment. Capital gains have been relatively easy to come by reliably as demonstrated by companies such as Tesla and Netflix. But those gains were assumed to be low risk judging by current market reactions.

All story stocks "have their judgement day" and that may now be true for this market. The problem is that unrealistic return expectations are now built into investing assumptions. This appears to be leading to some momentum-based decisions without regard to principal loss potential. The probable end to this very old bull market will mean that the risk evaluation process will be adjusted or fixed. That probably means that some money managers who underestimated risk while investing will get pink-slipped in the process.

In the meantime, investors need to be prepared for more sizable price swings in other securities before the attitude changes sufficiently that the "plug is pulled" on this bull market. Investors need to remember that market downturns are usually caused by a more pessimistic forward evaluation of price-earnings ratios whether or not fundamentals justify that pessimistic revision.

This speculative stock could be the first of many that crash and find out the price recovery will be far more challenging than in the near past. Should management succeed, the return potential over a 5 to 7-year period could be potentially huge. However, investors should expect some very serious bumps along the way. This stock is definitely not for your mother or grandmother.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a put for NFLX and a put for TSLA

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.