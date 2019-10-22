Hanesbrands: Low P/E Stock With Several Growth Catalysts

HBI is continuing to innovate its products. This allows it to stand out from competitors and keep generating solid revenue growth.

HBI is diversifying its product range and also across geographical locations. This makes the firm less of a risk to a potential investor.

HBI has a low P/E of 8.7, which is a sharp discount to the overall market. We believe this to be too cheap.

Investment Thesis

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) is an impressive company to check out. The firm is trading too cheap at the moment with a P/E of 8.7. This doesn’t take into account the impressive steps the company is taking to improve profitability. This includes geographical diversification, product innovation, the rapid growth of their brand Champion and the levers being pulled to increase profitability.

Catalysts

Geographical Diversification

HBI is well-positioned for continual organic growth across the Innerwear and Activewear divisions globally. HBI has seen revenue increase as a result of rapid growth in these divisions across the world. The revenue in the activewear division increased by over 10%. International sales increased by over 10% led by innerwear and activewear growth in both Europe and Australia. The macro trends for innerwear and activewear are very positive, with a lot of growth projected moving forward.

HBI is looking to push levers to increase revenues globally, which will support revenue and share price growth moving forward. The global innerwear business for example, will be seeing increased investment and innovation. This will lead to long term innerwear growth.

International growth will be further fuelled by new product lines and innovation. In Europe, this means new compression innovation. In Australia, this will be through X temp and bonds underwear, expanding the rapidly growing bras section and increasing the consumer direct business. HBI is also strategically looking at opening new stores in new countries.

China is also another international bright spot for HBI. In China, a new second distribution partner has been added to the network. This will accelerate expansion of the Champion branded stores, and increase their online presence beginning in 2020. Again, this is focusing on a very high growth brand in Champion, which will lead to increased revenues. The online presence is critical also, and this is a positive for earnings moving forward. This is as the macro trend of retail continuing to go online, HBI needs to be well placed to take advantage of this. A positive to a potential investor is that they are, online revenue is up 12% in the past year.

Product Innovation

HBI is focusing heavily on innovation, this will allow it to differentiate its brands and products from competitors and allow the company to remain profitable. In the Innerwear arena, this means a green wire that eliminates the discomfort of an underwire without sacrificing support. It also means an easy lighter weight bra that is designed to act and feel like a second skin. The sales for these products so far is far exceeding initial expectations. Again, a positive catalyst for the company moving forward.

Another successful innovation was the cool comfort that is expanding to all Maidenform shapewear products this year. In woman’s panties, there is a comfort flex fit innovation and in men’s underwear and socks there is an enhanced X-TEMP. This provides improved cooling and working performance. Again, this highlights the innovation that allows HBI to stand out as a company.

Champion’s Growth

Champion is set to generate $1.8 billion in revenue for HBI this year. It’s growing at a rapid rate. The most exciting point for a potential investor, is that we have only scratched the surface of the potential growth. The Champion brand excluding C9 grew by more than 50%. This is 10% higher than what was projected and remarkably represents an 8th consecutive quarter that Champion growth has been above 30%. The impressive performance of Champion is because of their innerwear and activewear products that have been selling well. This is one of HBI’s own brands, which means HBI has huge profit margins from the products (doesn’t have to split costs with a distributor). It also highlights that HBI is creating a huge brand in Champion, which will continue to be a cash cow for the company in the future.

With total revenue of $6.96 billion expected in the year up to December 2019, Champion is a large chunk at 26%. We can expect revenue and therefore profits to go up in the future as Champion continues its impressive growth. This will lead to further share price appreciation.

Profitability Levers

HBI produced cash flow from operations of $137 million in the quarter, which is more than double last year. This is a positive for investors. The ability to produce an impressive amount of cash flow, is set to keep increasing. This is due to the reduced overheads in the Western Hemisphere supply chain network, which will increase cash flow. HBI is "unlocking full cash flow potential and enhancing shareholder returns" as a result.

In the US Activewear divisions, HBI is focusing on the higher margin products that will allow to the firm to be more profitable moving forward. The result of HBI’s impressive profitability has been revenue, operating profit and EPS at the high end of the guidance range.

Valuation

In the year ending Dec 2019, the EPS estimate is 1.75. Based on the current price, this gives a very cheap Forward P/E of 8.7. The average market multiple in comparison is trading at well over this. We believe that HBI’s valuation has fallen victim to the overall depressed multiple in the retail sector at the moment. This doesn’t take into account HBI’s impressive growth prospects. Even then the average multiple in the industry is around 15. Historically HBI has had an average multiple of 21.08.

Let’s apply a fair multiple of only 12 to the company based on year-end earnings. This gives the company a price target of $21. This represents a target 38% increase from current levels.

The Price/Sales ratio is around 0.8 and historically over the past 10 years has been 0.99. This represents 23% increase from current levels and a $18.85 price target. This is if you want an even more conservative target and a price that represents the highs in the past year.

Conclusion

HBI is a company that is well worth looking at in more detail. The firm is innovating to stay ahead of competition, and also differentiates itself through its fast-growing Champion brand. The firm is producing an impressive amount of cash flow, that is set to now increase even more. The company is also set to grow internationally as well as domestically, through Champion, Innerwear and Activewear. The growth projections for Innerwear and Activewear as an industry themselves, are a positive macro outlook for HBI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.